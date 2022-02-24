Swap out your face wash for these gentle milk cleansers instead

Having sensitive skin is a pain. There are limitations to the types of products you can use as most brands tend to be too harsh. And this is something to keep in mind while purchasing face washes.

Face washes are an essential first step that your regimen needs, yet plenty of those available on beauty store shelves tend to contain abrasive ingredients that already strip what little moisture your skin has, leaving your complexion feeling taut after each rinse.

However, you no longer need to suffer this plight as availability of a variety of milk cleansers has proved to be a boon for various skin types.

Milk cleansers are not a new innovation, but are rarely acknowledged as their foamy counterparts. Created from an emulsion of water and fat, the ultra-hydrating milk cleansers actually hydrate your skin during a wash as it removes dirt and residual makeup. It is also one of the most gentle types of face wash available, so adopt cleansing milks if you haven’t yet. It’ll do wonders for your sensitive skin.

Here are our favourite face cleansing milk products to get your hands on

(Hero and featured image credit: Aesop)