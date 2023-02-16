Bookmark the best mineral sunscreens for that ultimate sun protection

While it might seem difficult, the world of sunscreens is rather easy to wade through. All you need is to be well-versed in the two different types of sunscreens — mineral and chemical. And, if you aren’t a beauty or skincare enthusiast but want to understand your sunscreens better, keep scrolling to know more.
A mineral sunscreen (also called a physical sunscreen), is formulated with either or both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide (filters known to shield our skin from sun rays and blue light). They work by creating a physical barrier on the skin and blocking all harmful rays from reaching the skin. Whereas, a chemical sunscreen often has ingredients like avobenzone, oxybenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, octinoxate or homosalate. Such sunscreens absorb the sun rays and convert them into heat consequently releasing it through the skin.
How are mineral sunscreens better than chemical ones?
Mineral sunscreens do not get absorbed into the skin ad are better for people with oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin. For instance, the CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen (Buy it for SGD 26 on Amazon) is a great pick for people with sensitive skin. Similarly, the EltaMD Skincare UV Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 45 (Buy it for SGD 41 on Amazon) works well for acne-prone and oily skin. The key ingredients of such mineral sunscreens are mostly of natural origin which are safer for use.
On the other hand, chemical sunscreens might further irritate sensitive and acne-prone skin owing to their ingredients. However, they make a better choice for people with dry skin. Ultimately, it all narrows down to which type of sunscreen you’re comfortable wearing and would actually use.
How to choose the best mineral sunscreen?
The key to choosing the best sunscreen is to pick one according to your skin type. Be it the ingredients (other than zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) or the textures (creamy, gel or watery), consider all such factors. For instance, if you have oily skin, water or gel-based mineral sunscreens would work best for you. Whereas, if you have dry skin, opting for creamy formulas additionally enriched with hydrating ingredients should be your go-to since zinc oxide can further dry out your skin.
Here are some of the best mineral sunscreens for you to check out
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Armin Rimoldi/Pexels)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face Mineral Sunscreen
- Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
- Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense Sunscreen
- CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
- La Shield SPF 40 PA+++ Mineral Based Sunscreen Gel
- Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen
- Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Sunscreen
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Mineral Sunscreen
- Avène Very High Protection Mineral Fluid
- EltaMD Skincare UV Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 45
- Kate Somerville Daily Deflector Mineral Sunscreen
- Murad Exclusive Correct & Protect Serum
A broad-spectrum mineral SPF suitable for sensitive skin, the Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Mineral Sunscreen for face is one of the best. It provides you sun protection with its naturally sourced 100 percent zinc oxide active ingredient. Formulated without phthalates, fragrances, parabens and dyes, the blend is gentle on the skin and resists water. Its Dry Touch technology ensures that the sunscreen dries out with a lightweight and non-greasy finish.
Image: Courtesy Neutrogena
The Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is a zinc-based and broad-spectrum sunblock having a comfortable and lightweight formula, which is free from fragrances. It is hypoallergenic and has a water-resistant blend (80 minutes) that’s also vegan and free from mineral oil. It is best suited for sensitive skin.
Image: Courtesy Sun Bum
The Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense is a mineral sunscreen with broad spectrum SPF 30 that protects against UVA/UVB light, photoageing, blue light and pollution. It has an oil-free, lightweight and non-greasy finish that blends effortlessly into the skin and can be easily layered under makeup. It is ideal for all skin types and is also fragrance-free.
Image: Courtesy Shopee
With a powerhouse of goodness in its formulation, the CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen is loaded with broad-spectrum SPF 50. It is a 100 percent mineral sunscreen formulated with both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that protects from UVA and UVB damage. It is further infused with three essential ceramides to provide hydration and maintain the skin’s barrier along with niacinamide to help calm the skin. What makes it probably the best mineral sunscreen is the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance and the Skin Cancer Foundation Daily Use Seal of Approval that it has been awarded.
Image: Courtesy CeraVe
The La Shield Sunscreen Gel is infused with SPF 40 PA+++ lending broad-spectrum protection from sun damage. It has a sweat and waterproof superior matte finish that feels comfortable on all skin types. The formula does not cause any breakouts or skin irritation and instead improves hydration. It’s non-comedogenic, free from harmful chemicals and dermatologically tested.
Image: Courtesy La Shield
A 100 percent mineral sunscreen that’s ideal for all skin types, the Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen lends a matte, poreless finish while protecting the skin. It’s formulated in a super neutral tint and smoothens the skin’s look without any oil or shine. It has a broad spectrum SPF 40 PA+++ which makes the product optimal and potent.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
The Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Sunscreen by Colorescience is one of the best sunscreens that also make the re-application really easy. It is a powerful, all-mineral sunscreen that harnesses the qualities of EnviroScreen Technology that protects the skin in a single on-the-go application. It is a 100 percent chemical-free sunscreen that’s easy to carry and re-apply throughout the day.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
Developed especially for sensitive skin, the La Roche-Posay Tinted Mineral Sunscreen is made with titanium dioxide and Cell-Ox Shield Technology that prevents from sun damage. Its quick-absorbing texture leaves a healthy and glowing tinted matte finish. This sunscreen is formulated without parabens, fragrances and oil. It is also allergy and dermatologist-tested for safety.
Image: Courtesy La Roche-Posay
The Avène Mineral Fluid is ideal for both face and body and offers SPF 50 protection against both UVA and UVB rays. It is suitable for even sensitive skin types and it leaves a natural, matte finish that feels on the skin. It is a photostable sunscreen that’s also infused with antioxidants such as pre-tocopheryl that offer additional protection from environmental aggressors. The Avène thermal spring water in the formulation provides soothing comfort.
Image: Courtesy Look Fantastic
This mineral sunscreen by EltaMD Skincare is a sheer and oil-free broad-spectrum SPF recommended for normal to oily and acne-prone skin. Its formula feels super silky and lightweight on the skin. Developed with SPF 45, the sunscreen prevents your skin from harsh UV rays and can be used along with photosensitising medications.
Image: Courtesy EltaMD Skincare
The Kate Somerville Daily Deflector is a broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen that protects the skin from harmful UV rays and even blue light. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, this sunscreen prevents premature ageing caused by the sun, while the ceramides and vitamin E leave the skin feeling hydrated. It is a fragrance-free formula that also helps reduce redness and fight free-radical damage and restore the skin’s protective barrier.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
With broad spectrum SPF 45, the Murad Protect and Correct Serum is a two-in-one formula that combines the benefits of sunscreen and a brightening serum. While its application is sheer with a satin-smooth texture, it has an invisible finish that is non-greasy and without any white cast. Additionally, its UV light-reflecting carotenoid technology enhances the skin’s radiance while the beetroot extract provides hydration.
Image: Courtesy Look Fantastic
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No, mineral sunscreens do not penetrate into your skin like chemical sunscreens. Instead, they create a protective barrier-like layer on your skin to deflect the sun’s rays.
Answer: Owing to their ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, mineral sunscreens can leave a white cast on the skin as they do not get absorbed. However, formulations today are way more advanced and you may find plenty of mineral sunscreen options that don’t leave any white cast. Alternatively, you can also use a tinted mineral sunscreen for a no-white cast look.
Answer: If you have dry or extra dry skin, a mineral sunscreen can further dry out your skin because of zinc oxide in its formulation.
Answer: The main ingredients that make up for a mineral sunscreen’s composition are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. You would find either one of them or both of these components in a mineral sunscreen. The formulation may also contain hydrating and soothing elements that include hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, aloe vera and ceramides.