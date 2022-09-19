The best moisturisers for every skin type, from dry and oily to sensitive

If you thought that only dry skin needed moisturising, think again. Moisturisers are integral to any skincare routine, and keeping your skin happy, hydrated, and nourished is the first step to a radiant and healthy glow. Using the right moisturiser every day is a sure-fire way to ensure that.

Sure, your other skincare products might come and go, but skipping your moisturiser should never be an option. It has, after all, been a mainstay in skincare routines for decades and continues to be so even today.

In fact, layering your serums, mists, and actives with a moisturiser to lock it all in only doubles up their efficacy and boosts the benefits for your skin. It restores the elasticity and softness of the top layer of your skin while protecting its barrier function.

So, if you find that perfect moisturiser for yourself, never let it go. And if you’re still on the hunt for the ideal one for you and your skin type, read on to know more.

How to choose the best moisturisers for your skin type?

Much like any other skincare product, you should always use a moisturiser that’s ideal for your skin type and helps you deal with any skin concerns you may have. Using one that’s not meant for your skin may not necessary have adverse effects on your skin, but it won’t solve your biggest skincare woes. Here’s how you can choose one according to your skin type.

1. Dry skin

If you have dry skin, you should opt for rich moisturisers that are cream, oil or milk based. It should be ultra hydrating and have nourishing ingredients in its formulation.

2. Oily skin

People who have oily skin should opt for a non-comedogenic and lightweight moisturiser. Water and gel-based formulations work the best for such skin types.

3. Normal or combination skin

People with combination or normal skin will benefit the most from moisturisers that are neither too heavy and oily nor too watery. A light to medium-weight hydrating moisturiser like the L’Occitane Shea Light Comforting Face Cream should be your go-to.

4. Sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin (that is also acne-prone or dry), a mild, barrier-repairing moisturiser with soothing and skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera would work best for you. You must avoid products that are infused with harsh ingredients, chemicals, artificial fragrances and dyes. Always opt for non-pore clogging and hypoallergenic moisturisers that are gentle on the skin like the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator.

What is the difference between natural and other moisturisers?

Natural moisturisers typically include natural ingredients available in your kitchen that help in keeping your skin hydrated and nourished when applied topically. Some of these ingredients include honey, coconut oil, aloe vera, olive oil, shea butter, almond oil, jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil, and argan oil.

As for other moisturisers that are available on the market, they include formulations that are developed to cater to different skin types and concerns. While they could be a mix of all-natural and vegan ingredients, they can also have a blend of chemically derived components to work for your skin without harming it negatively.

How to use a moisturiser?

A moisturiser should always be applied on a cleansed face as it prevents the skin from drying out. This means you should use a moisturiser both in the morning and at night after you’ve washed your face with a cleanser. Additionally, using a moisturiser on slightly damp skin increases its effectiveness as it seals in moisture.

Here’s a list of the best moisturisers depending to your skin type

(Hero and featured image credit: Artem Varnitsin / EyeEm/Getty Images)