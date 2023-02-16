A guide to the best sunscreens for combination skin (and where to buy them)

Oily and dry skin types get all the attention in skincare circles. However, a combination skin type is just as important to get acquainted with, especially while trying to find the best sunscreen lotion or cream from the long list of options in supermarket aisles. And if you don’t know where to begin, here’s a quick guide that will come in handy.
What is combination skin?
You’ve likely heard of oily or dry skin, but do you know what combination skin is? It refers to having both dry and oily areas on the face. Typically, when parts of your forehead, nose and chin – forming the T-zone – are oily and the areas along your hairline, cheeks and jaws are dry, it means you have combination skin. With this skin type, you need to be extra careful when picking sunscreen lotions or creams, considering not every product will give you desired results.
How to choose sunscreen for combination skin?
The best sunscreen for combination skin is one that has hydrating properties but is also oil-free. However, moisturising is necessary to maintain your skin’s overall health, no matter what type of skin you have. So, pick a sunscreen that is specially formulated for combination skin, is lightweight, and doesn’t clog pores. You can pair this up with a face wash for oily skin to avoid the same. Having said that, if you are unsure about your skin type, you can consult a dermatologist and seek their advice on what products to use.
Those who are certain about having combination skin can go for gel-based sunscreens that are usually oil-free and provide a matte finish. These solutions not only shield your skin from harsh Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays but also deeply nourish it to lock in moisture and enhance your skin’s glow. You can try the Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield (Buy it for SGD 22.50 on lookfantastic). Its gel formula offers a matte finish and provides excellent sun protection.
The market is rife with several skincare products, and it can be a challenge to choose the best one among them. To make things easier for you, we have shortlisted some of the most effective sunscreens by trusted brands.
Here are the best sunscreens for combination skin
A quick-absorbing and lightweight moisturiser, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield is a hydrating sunscreen with a water-gel-based formula. It replenishes your skin while also providing broad-spectrum SPF 25 sun protection. It is oil-free and non-comedogenic, perfect for oily and combination skin beauties.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Defend your skin against the harsh rays of the sun and environmental aggressors by applying the high-protection sunscreen from Eucerin. The product provides complete protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays whilst mattifying the complexion. While it’s best for combination skin types, it is also suitable for blemish-prone skin.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Uriage leverages the octocrylene-free filtering complex to create this highly effective sunscreen that prevents skin damage due to UV rays. The sunscreen includes liquorice extract that soaks up extra sebum while the Uriage Thermal Water soothes and moisturises the skin barrier. The solution is safe for sensitive skin and works like magic on combination skin. As it is a lightweight formula and oil-free, it does not clog your pores.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
After a long day out in the sun, your skin is bound to look tired and tanned. But you can shield your skin from the harsh rays of the sun by applying Avène Hydrance Light-UV Hydrating Emulsion. The product comes with a sun protection factor of 30 and is infused with Avène’s Thermal Spring Water which has anti-irritating properties that soothe the skin. The solution is compatible with combination and normal skin types.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
This ultra-light sunscreen and moisturiser is concocted using Uriage Thermal Water and vitamins C and E that deeply nourish your skin. It also has an SPF of 20 to shield your skin from pollutants and UV rays when you’re outdoors. The sunscreen intensely moisturises the skin and creates a veil of hydration.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Hero image: Courtesy Ron Lach/Pexels; Feature image: Courtesy Anna Shvets/Pexels