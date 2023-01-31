Lifestyle Asia
8 best sunscreens for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts
31 Jan 2023

8 best sunscreens for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts

Nikita Baruah
8 best sunscreens for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts
8 best sunscreens for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts

People with sensitive skin know how difficult it is to choose skin care products. Additionally, if you are prone to skin allergies and breakouts, finding the right product with chemicals that won’t further irritate the skin can be quite a task to undertake. The best sunscreen for acne prone skin not only protects your skin from environmental aggressors such as sunlight, infrared radiation and air pollutants but also reduces signs of ageing like dark spots and fine lines. Here is a short guide of the best non-comedogenic sunscreens in the market right now.

How to choose the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin?

Acne is caused by the accumulation of sebum and dead skin cells clogging your pores. Thus, the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin are created using ingredients that do not clog pores, irritate the skin or leave a white cast. So, the first thing to keep in mind while purchasing sunscreen is whether the product is non-comedogenic and oil-free.

Secondly, acne-prone skin is more susceptible to irritation or redness. So, the sunscreen should contain anti-inflammatory elements or cooling ingredients such as aloe vera, calendula, cucumber, green tea and turmeric as well. You can try the Bioderma Photoderm Sunscreen Face Cream SPF50+ (Buy it for HKD 154.50 on lookfantastic). This sunscreen defends your skin from harsh sun rays and does not leave a white cast. Pair it with a salicylic acid face wash to combat acne issues.

Along with the ingredients, you must also check the SPF level. An SPF of 30 or higher works best in terms of sun protection for all skin types. However, make sure that your sunscreen is lightweight and hydrating. While controlling sweat or excess sebum production, the formula should not make your skin dry.

Here are some of the best non-comedogenic sunscreens for acne-prone skin

Main image: Courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Linda Prebreza/Pexels

Purito Daily Go-To Sunscreen
Purito Daily Go-To Sunscreen

SGD 33

Purito Daily Go-To Sunscreen is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is perfect for daily use, as it is easily absorbed by the skin and won’t leave a white cast. It is formulated with natural ingredients such as centella asiatica extract and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and soothe the skin. This sunscreen is also free from parabens, artificial fragrances and mineral oil that can irritate acne-prone skin. With SPF 50+ PA++++, it provide maximum sun protection for your skin.

Bioderma Photoderm Sunscreen Face Cream SPF50+
Bioderma Photoderm Sunscreen Face Cream SPF50+

SGD 26.50

Here’s another non-comedogenic sunscreen solution from Bioderma that can help prevent acne flare-ups while protecting against damage caused by sun exposure. Created with Cellular Bioprotection technology, this sunscreen helps to protect and strengthen the skin’s natural defense mechanisms. It also contains Vitamin E and anti-oxidants to protect the skin from the harmful effects of free radicals. The cream is water-resistant and is suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone skin.

REN Clean Skincare SPF30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen
REN Clean Skincare SPF30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen

SGD 65.5

This sunscreen is perfect for those with oily and acne prone skin, as it is formulated with mattifying ingredients to reduce shine and leave the skin with a matte finish. It also contains natural ingredients such as aloe vera and vitamin E to hydrate and nourish the skin. The sunscreen is free from parabens, synthetic fragrances, and mineral oil, making it suitable for everyone. With SPF 30, it provides good protection against sun damage.

Biossance Squalane and Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen
Biossance Squalane and Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen

SGD 48

Biossance is a winner when it comes to efficiency. Try out this lightweight sunscreen and watch your skin go back to its glowing, healthy self. It doesn’t leave a white cast, thanks to its lightweight formula, and intensely hydrates skin to keep it soft and supple. The solution is formulated with zinc oxide which strongly defends your skin against the harsh UVA and UVB rays of the sun.

Avène Very High Protection B-Protect SPF50+ Sun Cream for Sensitive Skin
Avène Very High Protection B-Protect SPF50+ Sun Cream for Sensitive Skin

SGD 21

Say hello to this high-protection sunscreen by Avène curated specially for sensitive and acne-prone skin. The brand leverages its powerful formula containing antioxidants that can protect your skin against harsh environmental aggressors and UV exposure. Created with the brand’s exclusive Avene Thermal Spring Water, this sunscreen keeps your skin hydrated and fresh and does not clog pores.

Paula's Choice Ultra-Light Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 30+
Paula's Choice Ultra-Light Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 30+

SGD 18

This beautifully light, shine-free sunscreen does it all. Besides minimising the appearance of pores and protecting the skin from sun damage with broad-spectrum sun protection, the sunscreen also lends a mattifying finish, so you can apply your makeup on without worrying about everything slipping and sliding. The formula might be hydrating, but is also non-comedogenic, so you can leave it on all day without worrying about breakouts.
La Roche Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Fluid SPF50+ PA++++
La Roche Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Fluid SPF50+ PA++++

SGD 35.4

Another matte sunscreen to love is this one by sunscreen experts La Roche Poway. The Anthelios UVMune 400 Fluid SPF50+ PA++++ is a cult favourite for a reason. Non-perfumed, the formula is much thinner than the usual sunscreen, and works into the skin easily with a non-greasy and non-sticky finish. If you also have sensitive eyes, this one has also been formulated to be non-irritating. The broad spectrum and very high UVA and UVB protection protects against sun damage and some infrared and pollution damages.

Pai Skincare British Summer Time Sensitive Sunscreen
Pai Skincare British Summer Time Sensitive Sunscreen

SGD 62

This sunscreen by Pai is ideal for skin prone to acne, blackheads and inflammation. It can be used by both men and women and is preferred for its soft finish. The product is non-greasy and its non-nano formula protects against the effects of UVA and UVB rays .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Can I use sunscreen if I have acne?

Answer: Yes, you may pick one of the products listed above. These are thoughtfully created to treat acne-prone skin. However, you should consult a dermatologist before using any skin care product. You can do a spot testing to check if it suits your skin type as well.

Question: Do sunscreens and sweat cause acne?

Answer: Yes, extremely hot weather conditions increase sebum production, which can cause acne and other skin concerns. You must also be careful while choosing a sunscreen, as some solutions might block your pores, which can aggravate your skin condition. Go for oil-free, lightweight, preferably organic sunscreens that are non-comedogenic.

Question: Does using sunscreen on acne-prone skin cause oily skin?

Answer: Not necessarily. However, if you’re using the wrong type of sunscreen, it might further damage your acne-prone skin by increasing sebum production and blocking pores.

Question: How much SPF in sunscreens is good for acne-prone skin?

Answer: As acne-prone skin is usually highly sensitive, it’s advisable to use sunscreen or lotion with SPF 30 or above. However, it shouldn’t exceed the range of 50.

Question: Does sunscreen reduce acne scars?

Answer: Ideally, sunscreens alone aren’t enough to fade your acne scars. You can apply a vitamin C serum or moisturiser along with your sunscreen to help reduce the scars. It is also recommended that you consult a dermatologist for a verified prescription of solutions or drugs to treat your condition.

8 best sunscreens for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts

Nikita Baruah

Known for fun copies and puns, Nikita started her journey in the field of content during her under-grad. While the endless Anthropology assignments took a toll on her batchmates, she found solace in creating quirky analogies. Nikita aspires to travel the world and explore food, culture and more.

