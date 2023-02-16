Bookmark these best sunscreens for protecting dry skin

Picking a skincare product as per your skin type is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your skin. Ideally, that is how you can reap the benefits the most. Starting from face cleansers (the first step of a skin care routine) to sunscreen (the last step), everything in your skin care kit should have your skin type written all over them. Yes, even sunscreen, especially if you have dry skin.
If your dry skin gets aggravated or irritated easily, consider choosing a sunscreen which is particularly created for such a skin type. Gone are the times when sunscreen formulas were only limited to a particular few.
Nowadays, the beauty market is flooded with distinctive formulations catering to different types of skin, and do more than just protect it from sun damage. For that matter, the best sunscreen for dry skin is one that ensures extra hydration without leaving a greasy or sticky residue behind. They also aim at maintaining your skin’s natural moisture barrier owing to their ingredients.
If you’re someone with dry skin but haven’t been able to find the sunscreen that’s best suited for you, here’s everything you need to know about the best ones to invest in.
How to choose the best sunscreen for dry skin?
For anyone who has dry skin, the aim should always be to pick a skincare product that adds additional moisture to the skin. Hence, you should opt for a sunscreen that’s infused with moisturising and hydrating properties. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerine, jojoba oil, ceramides and aloe vera. Regarding the texture and formulations, opt for creamy ones as they tend to feel comfortable on the skin and do not irritate it further.
Here are some of the best sunscreens for dry skin
(Main and Featured Image: Courtesy Laneige)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Kiehl's Super Fluid Daily UV Defense
- Laneige Watery Sun Cream
- Supergoop! Glow Stick Sunscreen
- Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen
- The Inkey List SPF 30 Sunscreen
- Shiseido Urban Environment Sun Dual Care
- Rovectin Skin Essentials Deep Moisture UV Protector SPF 50+/PA++++
- Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream
Kiehl’s Super Fluid Daily UV Defense sunscreen with SPF 50+ helps protect the skin against environmental stressors and prevents the signs of ageing. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin leaving a matte finish behind. It protects the skin with advanced UVA/UVB technology that also fights skin-damaging free radicals.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
A moisturising sunscreen with a lightweight and watery texture, the Laneige Watery Sun Cream effectively guards the skin against harmful sun rays. Best suited for dry skin, this sunscreen glides on effortlessly and maintains the skin’s barrier all day long. It also lends you a refreshing beachy glow.
Image: Courtesy Laneige
One of the most popular sunscreens by Supergoop! is their Glow Stick. Formulated with SPF 50 this glow-boosting sunscreen stick is perfect to be used alone or even on makeup. It is a hydrating formula which can also be used for highlighting purposes apart from re-application throughout the day.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
A mineral sunscreen that both protects and hydrates the skin (even the most sensitive skin), the Biossance sunscreen is infused with broad-spectrum SPF 30. Lightweight and fast absorbing, this sunscreen protects the skin from both UVA and UVB rays and lends an invisibly soft and dewy finish. The skin feels healthy and hydrated after use while the water lily essence keeps the skin cool and calm and Sugarcane-derived Squalane locks in moisture.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
The Inkey List sunscreen is a mineral formulation with broad spectrum SPF 30 that provides protection from both UVA and UVB rays. Formulated with 22 percent non-nano zinc oxide, it is suitable for all skin types. Owing to its non-irritating and non-comedogenic properties, it is also ideal and safe for people with sensitive and acne-prone skin. Additionally, it is reef-safe, cruelty-free, vegan and does not pill when layered with other skincare and makeup products.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
The Shiseido Urban Environment is a water-resistant sunscreen that’s formulated with Sun Dual Care Technology along with hyaluronic acid to attract, deliver and retain moisture in the skin. This intensely hydrating sunscreen harnesses the Spirulina energy essence that converts sunlight and targets dryness-causing factors. It also controls oil, mattifies the skin and also doubles up as a primer under makeup.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
A powerful sunscreen and moisturiser in one with SPF 50+/PA++++, this UV protector prevents the skin from sun exposure and brightens the skin tone in equal measure. It includes a Blu-ray Shield technology defending the skin from being harmed by blue light. Other ingredients include panthenol which strengthens the skin barrier and purple viper’s-bugloss seed oil which hydrates the skin deeply and constantly.
Image: Courtesy Rovectin
This moisturising sun cream provides an effective protection from UV rays and blue light with SPF50+/PA+++. With anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties, this sunscreen for dry skin also calms and hydrates the skin while strengthening its moisture barrier. It quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving any residue or white cast, and is even ideal for people with normal skin type.
Image: Courtesy Thank You Farmer
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: A zinc oxide based mineral sunscreen might further dry out your skin if you already have dry or extra dry skin. Hence, if you still want to use a mineral sunscreen and not a chemical one, opt for formulations that are hydrating, moisturising and soothing. You can also choose creamy textured sunscreens as they tend to feel more comfortable on dry skin.
Answer: No matter what your skin type is, your sunscreen should always have an SPF of minimum 30. Additionally, it should also be broad-spectrum (protecting from both UVA and UVB rays).
Answer: Yes, one should wear sunscreen every single day of the year irrespective of their skin type or their skin tones. However, it is essential that you choose one that’s ideal and best suited for your skin type. For instance, while a creamy sunscreen would work wonders for dry skin, it might have side effects for oily or acne-prone skin.
Answer: While both sunscreen and sunblock aim at shielding your skin from sun damage, the basic difference between the two lies in how they work. A sunscreen (containing organic chemical ingredients) works by absorbing the light and converting it into heat. Whereas, a sunblock (formulated with mineral components like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) forms a protective layer on the skin to deflect and scatter the UV rays away from the skin. It all comes down to what your preference is and what ultimately works better for you.
Answer: Ideally, you should reapply sunscreen every two to three hours throughout the day. However, to ensure that it lasts for that amount of time, apply it generously on all exposed areas and always opt for a sweat and water-resistant sunscreen that does not budge. When using a tinted sunscreen as your base makeup, you can set it up with an SPF infused compact or setting powder.