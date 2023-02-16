Bookmark these best sunscreens for protecting dry skin

Picking a skincare product as per your skin type is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your skin. Ideally, that is how you can reap the benefits the most. Starting from face cleansers (the first step of a skin care routine) to sunscreen (the last step), everything in your skin care kit should have your skin type written all over them. Yes, even sunscreen, especially if you have dry skin.

If your dry skin gets aggravated or irritated easily, consider choosing a sunscreen which is particularly created for such a skin type. Gone are the times when sunscreen formulas were only limited to a particular few.

Nowadays, the beauty market is flooded with distinctive formulations catering to different types of skin, and do more than just protect it from sun damage. For that matter, the best sunscreen for dry skin is one that ensures extra hydration without leaving a greasy or sticky residue behind. They also aim at maintaining your skin’s natural moisture barrier owing to their ingredients.

If you’re someone with dry skin but haven’t been able to find the sunscreen that’s best suited for you, here’s everything you need to know about the best ones to invest in.

How to choose the best sunscreen for dry skin?

For anyone who has dry skin, the aim should always be to pick a skincare product that adds additional moisture to the skin. Hence, you should opt for a sunscreen that’s infused with moisturising and hydrating properties. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerine, jojoba oil, ceramides and aloe vera. Regarding the texture and formulations, opt for creamy ones as they tend to feel comfortable on the skin and do not irritate it further.

Here are some of the best sunscreens for dry skin

(Main and Featured Image: Courtesy Laneige)