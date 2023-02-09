Sunscreen for men: Protect your skin with the top picks

Sun exposure can pose serious threats which often makes us stock up on sunscreens. An essential part of our skin care regime, sunscreens help in keeping the skin radiant and safe from harsh rays. Wearing sunscreen isn’t limited to women only. Men are not immune to the severe harm caused by regular sun exposure. Hence, using sunscreen is vital for men too.

The skin has to bear a lot especially when one is outdoors. Besides environmental pollutants, the sun can damage your skin and cause serious concerns like burns, allergies or develop wrinkles. The best and easy solution to prevent these is applying sunscreen before you step out.

How to choose sunscreen for men?

If you’re looking for good sunscreens for men, try checking the SPF first. Ideally, an SPF or Sun Protection Factor of over 30 provides all-around protection from the sun. If it has PA+++, the solution is more effective as compared to others without it. As per dermatologists, UV radiation can damage your cell’s DNA and subsequently lead to skin cancer. However, it is not a common phenomenon but one cannot just dismiss the possibility.

You can also use a moisturiser with SPF, such as the ManCave Protective Moisturiser (Buy it for SGD 16.50 on lookfantastic) which has SPF 20 to prevent damage from harmful UV rays.

Skincare professionals strongly recommend the inclusion of sunscreen into your daily skin care routine. Moreover, it’s not enough to simply leave it on for the whole day. Sunscreen lotions are typically gel-based and water-resistant, so they tend to melt away or evaporate quickly. It is important that you reapply the lotion every 3-4 hours for best results.

Here are some of the best sunscreens for men as per skin types and concerns

Main image: Courtesy Kindel Media/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy No Revisions/Unsplash