Sunscreen for men: Protect your skin with the top picks

Sun exposure can pose serious threats which often makes us stock up on sunscreens. An essential part of our skin care regime, sunscreens help in keeping the skin radiant and safe from harsh rays. Wearing sunscreen isn’t limited to women only. Men are not immune to the severe harm caused by regular sun exposure. Hence, using sunscreen is vital for men too.
The skin has to bear a lot especially when one is outdoors. Besides environmental pollutants, the sun can damage your skin and cause serious concerns like burns, allergies or develop wrinkles. The best and easy solution to prevent these is applying sunscreen before you step out.
How to choose sunscreen for men?
If you’re looking for good sunscreens for men, try checking the SPF first. Ideally, an SPF or Sun Protection Factor of over 30 provides all-around protection from the sun. If it has PA+++, the solution is more effective as compared to others without it. As per dermatologists, UV radiation can damage your cell’s DNA and subsequently lead to skin cancer. However, it is not a common phenomenon but one cannot just dismiss the possibility.
You can also use a moisturiser with SPF, such as the ManCave Protective Moisturiser (Buy it for SGD 16.50 on lookfantastic) which has SPF 20 to prevent damage from harmful UV rays.
Skincare professionals strongly recommend the inclusion of sunscreen into your daily skin care routine. Moreover, it’s not enough to simply leave it on for the whole day. Sunscreen lotions are typically gel-based and water-resistant, so they tend to melt away or evaporate quickly. It is important that you reapply the lotion every 3-4 hours for best results.
Here are some of the best sunscreens for men as per skin types and concerns
Defend your skin against harsh UV rays and pollutants with the Menscience Tio2 Sunblock. It comes with SPF 30 PA+++ which prevents tanning and premature ageing caused by excessive sun exposure. The cream is ultra-light, non-greasy, sweat proof and compatible with all skin types.
If you’re looking for an effective sunscreen for men, check out this broad spectrum SPF 30+ solution crafted by Menaji. Enriched with antioxidants, the sunscreen prevents damage from harmful UV rays while also balancing skin tone and minimising the appearance of pigmentation and pores. The two-in-one formula is specifically designed for male skin with high oil production.
Triumph & Disaster has leveraged the healing power of green tea and jojoba esters to create this sunscreen with moisturising properties. The formula is quick absorbing and leaves no white cast. It is lightweight and non-greasy and won’t clog your pores.
The ManCave Protective Moisturiser super effective and lightweight. From protecting the skin against environmental aggressors to fighting signs of premature ageing, this solution offers a number of benefits to keep your skin healthy and youthful. Infused with shea butter, rosehip oil and vitamin E, the formula intensely moisturises your skin while minimising irritation and tanning. An excellent sunscreen for men, this one is a must try.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Of course! When one is out in the sun, it’s vital to protect the skin with a sun guard lotion, irrespective of one’s gender.
Answer: SPF 50 is a safe range to defend your skin against harmful UV rays and external pollutants.
Answer: Regular use of sunscreen can prevent sunburns and also boost collagen production which visibly fades tan.
Answer: An SPF of more than 50 might not be harmful but also not massively effective. SPF 50 provides 98 percent protection against UVB rays while anything above that gives 99 percent protection. So, it doesn’t really make any difference.
Answer: If you’re always out and running, it’s vital that you wear sunscreen over your moisturiser every day.
Answer: PA+++ means that your sunscreen offers the best protection against UVA/UVB rays and external aggressors.
Answer: Yes, provided you pick a product that best suits your skin type. There are various products in the market designed for specific skin types. Go for one that’s made from cooling ingredients and is hypoallergenic. It is better if your lotion is clinically tested.