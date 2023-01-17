12 best sunscreens for sensitive skin that should be in your daily rotation

For years, people believed sunscreens to be harsh, greasy, pore clogging and not something that people with sensitive skin should use. However, that is not true. While sunscreen formulations have changed with time, so has the knowledge. The truth is, a sunscreen should be used by everyone and on every single day irrespective of your skin type, even if it is sensitive. All you need to do is find the correct formula.

For how your sensitive skin might also be prone to excessive dryness or acne, the distinctive formulations go further deep making it imperative for you to pick your product wisely. For instance, while the Bioderma Photoderm Crème SPF (Buy it for SGD 28 on Amazon) is a great pick for dry and sensitive skin, the Cosrx Aloe Soothing Sun Cream (Buy it for SGD 30 on Look Fantastic) is best suited for highly sensitive, irritated skin. Using a sunscreen that’s not meant for your skin (much like any other skincare product) may further harm your skin.

So, how does one decide which sunscreen is right for their skincare collection? Keep scrolling to know more.

How to choose the best sunscreen for sensitive skin?

The best sunscreen for sensitive skin is usually a mineral (physical) sunscreen. Formulated with either or both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, a mineral sunscreen forms a protective layer on your skin that does not let the sun rays pass through your body, and deflects them instead. Since, there is no absorption of heat or the ingredients into the skin, they are considered a safe choice for people with sensitive skin.

Additionally, look for the sunscreen texture — creamy texture for dry and sensitive skin and gel-based texture for acne-prone skin. You may consider other key ingredients in the formulation. For instance, hydrating and soothing elements like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, and skin repairing components including vitamin C, niacinamide, ceramides and vitamin B5 can further add to the effectiveness of your sunscreen.

Furthermore, ensure that your sunscreen (like any other skincare essential) must also be devoid of chemicals, parabens, dyes, alcohol and fragrances in its formulation. Opt for a sunscreen that’s hypoallergenic, non-pore clogging and dermatologically tested. Aim to choose a formula that has mild yet effective ingredients.

And now that you know what to look for in a sunscreen for sensitive skin, take a look at some of the best that won’t trigger a reaction.

(Hero and featured image credit: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)

Here are the best sunscreens for sensitive skin today: