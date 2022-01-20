10 best (and chicest) under-eye patches to try in 202

If eyes are the window to your soul, your under-eyes are tell-all for everything from dehydration, lack of sleep, and everything in between.

For many, the quickest solution is to slap on some concealer and pray for the best, but there’s only so much makeup can hide. The fragile skin surrounding the eye area gives pretty much everything away, and for this a little help in the form of under-eye patches is always useful, regardless of what your concerns are.

These convenient, easy-to-apply under-eye patches are a joy for tired, stressed out eyes, and can do more than eye creams in a shorter span of time, with ingredients that are specially formulated to brighten, firm, and hydrate all at once. Doesn’t hurt that some of these are pretty darn chic too.

From pre-date preps and hangovers to a mellow girls’ night in, here are the best under-eye patches for every concern and occasion.

(Hero and featured image credit: Dior Beauty)

Below, 10 best under-eye patches in 2022 to try for brighter eyes: