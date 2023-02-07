BLACKPINK’s Jennie shares her skincare routine for baby soft skin

Are you wondering how your favourite K-pop idols look immaculate at all times, even without makeup? Despite their hectic schedules that are packed with album releases, concerts and more, these stars squeeze in time to pamper themselves. This includes religiously following a skincare regime – because beautiful skin requires commitment, not a miracle. One such K-pop idol who knows this all too well is BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who has clearly nailed her skincare routine, evident by her baby soft skin and youthful charm.

Members of the K-pop group BLACKPINK are known for not only their svelte bodies and perfect beauty, but also their glass-like, luminous skin even on regular days. While most of us get drained consulting the best dermatologists and curating skincare kits, these icons look radiant effortlessly, and it all boils down to their skincare routines.

Like Lisa, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is acing the skincare game and thankfully, has been generous enough to share her beauty tips and secrets on social media and interviews, and we can’t wait to try them. Keep reading to know all about BLACKPINK Jennie’s skincare routine, which is relatively easy to implement daily.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie follows this easy and effective skincare routine

Double-cleansing FTW

Double cleansing means swabbing your face twice, first with an oil-based cleanser and rounding it up with a water-based counterpart. On the Korean show Get it Beauty, Jennie shared that double cleansing is a part of her skincare regime, ensuring no makeup goop left before heading to bed.

Jennie relies on facemasks for that unparalleled radiance

The BLACKPINK member once spoke about her heavy reliance on facemasks, using two facial packs a day to get improved results. However, she has reduced her usage of masks over time and switched to bettering her diet instead. Like Jennie, her fellow member Jisoo also practices masking.

Exfoliates skin with bath salts

Jennie’s self-care rituals go beyond her face and the idol is equally inclined towards body care. The idol uses bath salts to exfoliate her skin, following it up with a moisturizer to keep the smoothness intact.

Image credit: Pexels

Jennie focuses on diet more than beauty products

While taking care of your skin on the surface level is essential, you can’t achieve a natural glow without sorting your diet. What goes inside your body ultimately reflects on your face, isn’t it? Jennie follows a healthy diet, starting off her day with a detox juice and chicken feet collagen soup.

Like other BLACKPINK members, Jennie doesn’t shy away from eating food without worrying much about weight. However, she tries to eliminate salty food to prevent bloating, opting for fresh and green juices instead. Her Instagram is proof!

Keeps skincare woes at bay by gymming

Working out not only helps achieve a well-toned body but improves blood flow and boosts overall mood, which ultimately reflects on your skin. Jennie treats fans with her flying yoga and Pilates sessions on Instagram, motivating all BLINKS to get their bodies moving.

The improved blood circulation helps in achieving clearer/ toxin-free skin. Working out also reduces cortisol which can further lessen stress-related breakouts.

(All images: @jennierubyjane/ Instagram)