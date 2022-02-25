An introduction to clean beauty, a trend that does good for your skin and the earth

As conscious consumerism becomes the norm, green marketing is everywhere. Brands are promising to do better for the earth through their wares and while that requires a fair amount of scepticism, as buyers, making educated swaps to more environmentally-friendly choices can do good for both you and the earth if the industry and its philosophies are right.
One of these two-pronged green initiatives is the clean beauty movement, which aims to strip back product formulations to its bare bones, ridding them of what’s harmful to both you and the environment.
What Is Clean Beauty?
The goal of clean beauty is to ensure formulations are kept, well, as clean as possible. The iffy world of regulations has resulted in the presence of carcinogenic or hormone-disrupting ingredients and other toxic chemicals being permitted in beauty products — for example, over a thousand such harmful compounds are banned for use in Europe’s cosmetics, though in America, only 11 are.
Clean beauty is a self-regulatory industry and its proponents create products without the following (ready yourself for this): petroleum, parabens, sulphates, artificial fragrances, aluminium, hydroquinone, silica, talc, formaldehyde and other carcinogens. Getting on board with clean beauty requires a fair amount of know-how on what to avoid and conscientiousness when it comes to reading ingredient lists on products and traditional skincare remedies.
To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up a list of natural beauty brands focused on organic skincare containing non toxic beauty essentials that are available in Singapore to help you on your journey.
Here are the best clean beauty brands in Singapore to get your hands on!
Hero and featured image credit: Tata Harper Supernaturals 2.0 Packaging Design by School House
Tata Harper is one of the pioneers of luxury clean beauty. With over 300 natural ingredients sustainably sourced from 68 countries and a dedicated focus on using non-toxic elements only, Tata Harper goes the extra mile so you don’t have to give up on your radiant skin.
Image credit: Tata Harper
Clean beauty brand Kopari uses ingredients that are 100 percent organic and natural. Basing its range on the wonders of coconut oil, their wares are highly nourishing and perfect for sensitive skin as well as congested and oily skin. It also has an aluminium-free deodorant for those seeking that alternative.
Image credit: Kopari
Indie Lee is a brand born out of serious strife. Its founder, Indie Lee, was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour and was told she only had six months to live. So, she set out to eradicate all toxins from her day-to-day life, including an overhaul of her skincare regimen. After overcoming the odds, she launched her namesake clean beauty label, dedicated to seriously toxic-free, environmentally-friendly products that restores natural moisture balance of skin.
Image credit: Indie Lee
Instagram-famous skincare brand, Herbivore Botanicals, is more than just pretty packaging. Their dedication to using the best the earth has to offer your skin in its formulations sees the brand sourcing for Egyptian clay and Brazillian gemstones to fortify your complexion and restore dull skin, all the while ensuring the botanicals used are entirely sustainably-sourced and clean.
Image credit: Herbivore Botanicals
Ilia was created to suit a modern woman’s day-to-day makeup regimen with entirely clean cosmetics. Streamlined and simple, their products set to be a mainstay in your makeup pouch. They are all made with non-toxic active ingredients and are up to 85 percent certified organic in provenance that can help alleviate signs of skin ageing and recover dull skin.
Image credit: Ilia Beauty
Local organic facial bar, Kew Organics, has branched out to create its own skincare line. Focusing on clean, vegan skincare with no animal derived ingredients and non-GMO ingredients in its products, Kew Organic’s extensive range includes a variety of anti-ageing items that are some of its bestsellers.
Image credit: Kew Organics
Homegrown award-winning clean beauty brand, Rooki, has only three, but each is a power-packed multitasker formulated with superfood ingredients and backed with Japanese cosmetic technology. Rooki’s cleanser, masque and moisturiser offer a simple, one-stop shop for all your clean skincare needs, perfect for fuss-free folks who aim to make their skin youthful again.
Image credit: Rooki Beauty
Tatcha is a Japanese skincare and beauty brand offering numerous beauty and skincare products. Tatcha draws inspiration from the age-old traditional Japanese geisha routine that promotes clear and healthy skin. This skincare brand believes in crafting a product by taking into consideration both natural and clinically proven additives that are highly effective. This cruelty free brand has gained a lot of popularity in the beauty industry since its inception in the year 2009.
Image credit: Tatcha
Ole Henriksen, named after its Danish founder, is a renowned skincare brand globally and is now owned by the LVMH group. This brand makes use of all-natural actives, botanical ingredients as well as essential fatty acids to craft potent skincare solutions that address several skin concerns and boost skin’s natural renewal.
Image credit: Ole Henriksen
Glow Recipe is a Korean Beauty inspired skincare brand that is becoming highly sought after for its amazing skincare products. The products developed at Glow Recipe are fruit-based and are extremely hydrating, brightening, and soothing for the skin. Moreover, it’s also cruelty-free.
Image credit: Glow Recipe
Caudalie, the infamous French skincare brand goes way back, around two decades ago when it launched its first product. This natural skincare brand is appreciated for its gentle yet highly efficient products. The brand has a trademark of grape and grapevine-derived formulations.
Image credit: Caudalie
The Australian skincare and beauty brand, Frank Body, is known for being clean and cruelty-free and has now even extended to hair care. The gentle and powerful blend of ingredients used by this brand are sourced locally and globally from natural origins. Frank Body is loved around the world for its fun branding and marketing.
Image credit: Frank Body
This Works is a British company dedicated to manufacturing clean, vegan and cruelty-free products and wellness solutions. This organic skincare brand creates products using no harsh ingredients like Parabens, Sulphates, Phthalates, or any GMO and delivers harmonising products that promote healthy skin.
Image credit: This Works
Fenty Skin is owned by the global star, Rihanna and is an immensely well-liked brand by beauty gurus around the world. Fenty brings forth skin solutions that are easy to use and are meant for all skin types to help you achieve a flawless complexion.
Image credit: Fenty Skin
Wishful is owned by the infamous Huda Kattan and is a cruelty-free skin care company. It has a minimalistic yet effective approach towards skincare and this brand brings forth cruelty-free and simple products that have no synthetic ingredients and are suitable for everyone.
Image credit: Wishful
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the difference between clean beauty, vegan beauty and natural beauty?
Clean beauty refers to beauty products that have no negative impact on the body or the environment and are beneficial for the skin. Vegan refers to no use of ingredients sourced from animals and animal cruelty-free practices, whereas natural beauty refers to the use of naturally sourced products to delay skin ageing and boost skin renewal mechanism by removing dead skin cells.
Is clean beauty safe for all types of skin?
Yes, clean beauty is safe for all types of skin since it uses ingredients that are natural and does not include any harsh or unsafe chemicals, synthetic fragrances and additives. They are completely beneficial and have no side effects or negative impacts.
Are clean beauty products effective?
Clean beauty is quite effective as it makes use of clean, safe and non-toxic ingredients that are gentle on the skin but contain the goodness of natural products. Clean beauty products like even a lip balm might deliver results slowly but these results are long-lasting and more valuable.
Why aren’t all beauty brands clean?
Being clean requires a brand to use completely safe, natural and benign ingredients as well as be transparent about its products and procedures. This is not beneficial for most companies as it can increase financial expenditures and may call for extra liabilities. Most companies are focused on benefits over social responsibilities.
Are luxury brands like Estee Lauder, ordinary & minimalist clean?
Some of the luxury brands like Estee Lauder and Minimalist come under clean beauty whereas brands like the Ordinary are not completely clean.