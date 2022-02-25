An introduction to clean beauty, a trend that does good for your skin and the earth

As conscious consumerism becomes the norm, green marketing is everywhere. Brands are promising to do better for the earth through their wares and while that requires a fair amount of scepticism, as buyers, making educated swaps to more environmentally-friendly choices can do good for both you and the earth if the industry and its philosophies are right.

One of these two-pronged green initiatives is the clean beauty movement, which aims to strip back product formulations to its bare bones, ridding them of what’s harmful to both you and the environment.

What Is Clean Beauty?

The goal of clean beauty is to ensure formulations are kept, well, as clean as possible. The iffy world of regulations has resulted in the presence of carcinogenic or hormone-disrupting ingredients and other toxic chemicals being permitted in beauty products — for example, over a thousand such harmful compounds are banned for use in Europe’s cosmetics, though in America, only 11 are.

Clean beauty is a self-regulatory industry and its proponents create products without the following (ready yourself for this): petroleum, parabens, sulphates, artificial fragrances, aluminium, hydroquinone, silica, talc, formaldehyde and other carcinogens. Getting on board with clean beauty requires a fair amount of know-how on what to avoid and conscientiousness when it comes to reading ingredient lists on products and traditional skincare remedies.

To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up a list of natural beauty brands focused on organic skincare containing non toxic beauty essentials that are available in Singapore to help you on your journey.

Here are the best clean beauty brands in Singapore to get your hands on!

Hero and featured image credit: Tata Harper Supernaturals 2.0 Packaging Design by School House