Jennifer Aniston weighed in on the frozen cucumber trend

The recent Allure cover star may be relatively new to social media (she famously broke the Internet when she joined Instagram in 2020), but even she isn’t above giving a TikTok beauty trend a try. Case in point: Jennifer Aniston gave her two cents on a few hacks that have gone viral online, including the use of frozen cucumbers for de-puffing skin, in a new video for the publication.

Jennnifer Aniston thinks the frozen cucumber trend is genius

“Oh, my goodness,” said Aniston while watching a clip of a TikTok user rubbing a frozen cucumber all over their face. “Oh, she basically put a cucumber in the freezer, cut it in half, and rubs it all over her face. A frozen cucumber. That’s genius,” continued the Friends alum, noting that she’s going to give it a try for herself.

“I got to get my cucumber in the freezer,” she added. “Because they make all these products that mimic what this is doing. I don’t know what’s in the cucumber that actually is so good for, sort of, de-puffing and waking you up. But obviously something.”

ICYMI, videos of people rubbing peeled frozen cucumbers on their skin have been circulating on TikTok over the past year. Users say the practice is hydrating, reduces the appearance of blemishes, and offers de-puffing benefits.

As Jennifer Aniston alluded to, there is something about frozen cucumbers that makes them good for the skin. “Cucumbers contain cucumulosic acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties, calming redness, acne, and puffiness,” Michele Koo M.D., board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr Koo Private Practice, previously told Shape. “They are also made of 90 percent water, which moisturizes and protects the skin, [and] they contain minerals and vitamins that act as antioxidants.”

However, when applied topically, cucumbers only offer temporary perks. While it’s not a long-term fix to any skin-care woes, a frozen cucumber can certainly decrease swelling and redness thanks to its cooling, moisturising effect, according to Dr Koo. Just be sure not to apply a cucumber that’s too cold to your skin (think chilled, rather than ice cold) for safer and more effective results. And if you have active breakouts that are feeling tender, it’s best to skip this hack until they’re healed, suggested Dr Koo.

It’s unclear whether or not Aniston actually gave this skin-care hack a try after seeing it on TikTok, but she did seem to give it her seal of approval in the recent video for Allure. So, if you’re looking for a celeb-approved TikTok skin-care trend, consider safely giving this cucumber trick a try.

