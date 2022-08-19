13 Korean sheet masks to try for healthy, pampered skin

Call it a wave that has taken beauty aficionados by storm or a trend that everybody wants to be a part of; Korean skincare is the cynosure of the beauty world currently, especially its sheet masks.

While everything Korean — TV shows, movies, fashion and music — has taken over their counterparts all over the world, their idea of beauty and skincare has the most monumental effect.

From popular products to makeup tips and tricks, people are really embracing Korean beauty in their lives. Being your harbingers of all things trending, we’ve scouted some of the best Korean facial sheet masks to try, especially if you’re always on the go and making time for regular salon visits is a monumental task for you.

How to choose a Korean sheet mask according to your skin type

Korean sheet masks are designed with various ingredients to help manage different skin concerns. Crafted with distinct materials and formulations comprising soothing and hydrating components, each sheet mask has a benefit of its own. Which is why for the best results, you should pick a sheet mask with ingredients that cater to your skin’s needs. For instance, a hydrating and moisturising mask is an apt pick for people with dry and irritated skin. Look for sheet masks infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, cucumber, shea butter and oatmeal.

Formulated with tea tree, charcoal, green tea, and turmeric, these sheet masks are for oily or acne-prone skin. To get brighter and glowing skin, make sure your sheet masks have constituents like vitamin C, potato, ginseng, rice, lemon or milk. Similarly, revitalising and anti-ageing ingredients would include pomegranate, collagen, hyaluronic acid, and blueberry.

What are the benefits of using Korean sheet masks?

Using Korean sheet masks is one of the easiest and quickest ways to reap most of the benefits of Korean skincare. According to a study, “Sheet mask prevents quick evaporation of water phase and extends the time frame the ingredients require to penetrate deep into the skin.” Hence, their nourishing and soothing properties give you a brighter and plumper looking skin in a few minutes.

So, if you’ve been meaning to dabble in K-beauty, here are some of the best you must try for a healthy, glowing, and pampered skin.

12 best Korean sheet masks to try for healthy, pampered skin