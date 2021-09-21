La Prairie’s new Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil is the ultimate age-defying elixir today

La Prairie needs little introduction in the beauty world, so when it announced its very own take on retinol — a beauty ingredient so important in any quest for skin immortality— we knew we were seriously in luck.

Simply called the Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil, this latest product continues to harness the brand’s favourite ingredient: caviar. Only this time, it’s discovered that there’s more to the superfood than meets the eye. Its research at night showed that caviar was capable of producing natural retinol, an elusive component that only existed in darkness.

Long coveted for its ability to boost the production of elastin and collagen within the skin, retinol has become the go-to for those looking to treat everything from fine lines and wrinkles, to uneven skin texture and photoageing. The only problem was that for the uninitiated, retinol can be very irritating on the skin.

When harvested from pressed Swiss Acipenser baerii caviar through a specially designed extraction process — which retains both caviar lipids and caviar-derived retinol — this naturally-derived retinol is gentle on even the most sensitive of skin because of the skin-caring properties of the vitamin D and omega-3, -6 and -9 essential fatty acids in the lipids, as well as the ability for both to work together to boost collagen synthesis and epidermal renewal.

At night, the Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil works with the skin’s natural circadian rhythms to help counteract the effects of ageing, such as a decrease in density of the dermal extracellular network and water loss. Its oily composition also creates an immediate temporary outer barrier to minimise the loss of moisture as the skin recovers.

The result then is plumper skin that’s healthy and youthful from within. The collagen-stimulating serum also promises firmer skin thanks to its re-densifying properties, and you can expect a bouncier touch because the skin is hydrated and moisturised throughout the night. Your skin’s barrier is also renewed and strengthened to become more resilient in the long run.

When do you incorporate this anti-ageing elixir then, you ask? Because it’s an oil, La Prairie recommends the Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil as the last step of your nighttime ritual to allow it to seal in moisture and active ingredients from preceding products. Besides, we couldn’t think of a better way to unwind for the day than by taking in the luxurious oil’s beautiful scent. As with the use of retinols, don’t forget to generously lather on sunscreen during the day.

To experience this oil for yourself, make a trip down to La Prairie’s ultra-luxurious boutique at ION Orchard, where its skincare experts will give you the best advice on your skincare regimen based on your needs. The brand’s new sanctuary and first flagship boutique here will also house two treatment facial cabins if you fancied an afternoon of pampering with its menu of 90-minute facials. Each treatment targets specific skincare concerns, from anti-ageing and skin rejuvenation to firming.

If you can’t decide, however, we recommend the White Caviar Illuminating & Firming Facial. With a little help from precious Golden Caviar extract, this treatment promotes an even skin tone by illuminating the skin and preventing discolouration, so you’ll leave with smoother, glowing skin — perfect as a pre-event prep or simply as a little treat to yourself.

The La Prairie Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil retails at S$820, and is available at its flagship boutique at ION Orchard (#B1-15A), or at La Prairie counters at TANGS at Tang Plaza, Takashimaya Department Store, Metro Paragon and One Assembly at Raffles City.