12 new beauty drops we’re raving about this September

As we near some of Singapore’s biggest events (Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix, anyone) and as parties continue to rave on, there hasn’t been a better time to update your vanity table than now.

Thankfully, September is loaded with new beauty products, and we’ve sussed out some of the finest – because we’re all about looking and feeling our best, right?

Korean skincare fiends will love that Sulwhasoo – now well into its 10th year in Singapore – has unveiled an ultra-chic special edition of its bestseller. Meanwhile, La Prairie has reminded us why caviar is still one of the most sought-after skincare ingredient, while Ultra Violette takes the guesswork out of wearing sunscreen.

Those looking to doll up for extravagant Formula 1 after-parties can look to newbies like Benefit’s new Floratint, and Pixi’s adorable Hello Kitty specials. Clé de Peau’s luxurious new foundation is also a dream for flawless looking skin, so you’ll want to add that to cart this September too.

Read on for all our favourite beauty drops this month