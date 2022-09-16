12 new beauty drops we’re raving about this September

As we near some of Singapore’s biggest events (Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix, anyone) and as parties continue to rave on, there hasn’t been a better time to update your vanity table than now.
Thankfully, September is loaded with new beauty products, and we’ve sussed out some of the finest – because we’re all about looking and feeling our best, right?
Korean skincare fiends will love that Sulwhasoo – now well into its 10th year in Singapore – has unveiled an ultra-chic special edition of its bestseller. Meanwhile, La Prairie has reminded us why caviar is still one of the most sought-after skincare ingredient, while Ultra Violette takes the guesswork out of wearing sunscreen.
Those looking to doll up for extravagant Formula 1 after-parties can look to newbies like Benefit’s new Floratint, and Pixi’s adorable Hello Kitty specials. Clé de Peau’s luxurious new foundation is also a dream for flawless looking skin, so you’ll want to add that to cart this September too.
Read on for all our favourite beauty drops this month
Jump To / Table of Contents
- La Prairie Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait
- Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum Limited Edition
- Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Limited Edition
- Drunk Elephant Ceramighty AF Eye Balm
- Ultra Violette Daydream Screen
- Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Calming Serum Mask
- Pixi + Hello Kitty Chrome Glow Palette
- Caudalie Vinosun SPF 50+ Very High Protection Lightweight Cream
- Clé de Peau The Foundation
- OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright+ Eye Crème
- Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum
- Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant
- Benefit Floratint
It’s been more than three decades since La Prairie first introduced the world to Skin Caviar, and the famed skincare brand isn’t slowing down. Innovation has always been at the forefront here, and this time, it’s dug deep to create one of the most potent wrinkle-reducing serum in the market today. Sure, the price tag might be eye-wateringly steep, but as always, real Swiss caviar extract is used here, encased in tiny microbeads that’s suspended within to release anti-ageing, skin-plumping benefits with each application. Needless to say, every beauty session at home with this is a real treat, and we dare bet your skin will agree.
Available at all La Prairie counters at Tangs at Tang plaza, Takashimaya, Metro Paragon, ION Flagship Boutique.
It’s been 10 years since Korea’s top skincare brand Sulwhasoo landed in Singapore, and what better way to celebrate the milestone than with a limited edition of its global bestbestselling product, the First Care Activating Serum. Inspired by Baekja, the Korean art of traditional white porcelain, the special bottle is rendered in a beautifully minimalist bottle that’s only marked by its name. The collectible flacon houses the same formula that you’ve come to love, which includes skincare powerhouses like the Jaum Activator, a blend of five Korean herbs that hydrates the skin while improving its brightness and radiance.
The Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum Limited Edition is available in two sizes – 120ml and 90ml. The 120ml version retails at all Sulwhasoo boutiques and department store counters, while the 90ml version will be available on LAZADA and Shopee from September.
Anyone worth their blowout would’ve heard of Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray. Essentially the Rolls-Royce of hair sprays, the revolutionary product offers the benefits of dry shampoo and texturising spray without leaving a powdery residue or tacky texture, making it perfect for a mid-wash refresh or for achieving volume. To celebrate its equally revolutionary co-founder and hairstylist, Oribe Canales, the cult favourite product will see limited edition packaging that features the man himself, illustrated with pop art, American pinup-girl, and 1950s rock ’n’ roll influences.
Available at Oribe salon partners nationwide and at Oribe salons in Singapore.
Another eye cream this month worth eyeing is Drunk Elephant’s latest. The rich formula is chockfull of strengthening ceramides, vitamin F, and omega-rich plant oils and butters that deliver nourishment deep within the skin’s barrier. The 3% Ceramide Blend, for example, plumps the skin, while the 10% Plant Omega-Lipid Complex contains evening primrose oil, chia seed oil, and flaxseed oil to deeply moisturise tired undereyes.
Available at Sephora ION, Ngee Ann City, West Gate, Tampines 1 and NEX Mall, as well as on the e-store.
Tinted sunscreens can be tricky to pick out, but Ultra Violette wants to take the guesswork out of the essential skincare step with Daydream Screen. Available in 15 shades, the lightweight skin tint imparts a soft and dewy glow without the typical shine that sunscreens usually bring. Broad spectrum SPF50 protection is guaranteed, as is softer skin thanks to Pentavitin, a plant-derived extract that’s ultra hydrating. The oil-free product is also buildable, so you can ditch your foundation with this one.
Available on the Sephora e-store and in-stores.
Perfect for sensitised skin that’s also dry, this sheet mask is soaked in a serum that’s chockfull of the benefits of skincare’s latest darling, tiger grass (aka centella asiatica). The soothing effects of tiger grass have been well-known to calm irritated skin while boosting its recovery, so a session with this will go a long way in your quest of achieving happier skin.
Inarguably the most famous feline in the world, Hello Kitty has put her mark on just about everything. This year, Pixi gets the lucky treatment with a limited edition collection of makeup and skincare products, each adorned with the adorable kitty. Our favourite? The Chrome Glow Palette – an easy-to-use palette with nine shades that blend effortlessly on the eyelids to impart a gentle glow. Work up a riot with the brighter pink shades for a night out, or hit up the more neutral golds and light pinks for days at the office.
Available in Sephora stores.
We can’t get enough of sunscreens, and for good reason. With the summer sun blazing down on us, Caudalie’s new Vinosun SPF 50+ Very High Protection Lightweight Cream couldn’t have come at a better time. Rich in a patented polyphenol-rich antioxidant complex, the lightweight and fragrance-free formula protects the skin from premature ageing. It’s also formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate, making it non-toxic for the marine eco-system. Pro-tip: the sunscreen is also a fantastic base under make-up, so you can ditch your primer when using this one.
Available at Sephora’s e-stores and in stores.
After 225 reformulations and extensive undertone research later, French beauty brand Clé de Peau has perfected its cult favourite product with refinements that easily make this one of the most luxurious foundations in the market today. Harnessing its fabled Precious Lakesis Complex – which enhances skin elasticity through continued use – and its new Blur Perfection Technology – which lends the skin a healthy radiance – the foundation enhances both the appearance and health of your skin, so you’ll look just as good when you remove your makeup at the end of the day. Expect a flawlessly natural finish and beautiful complexion from each of the 14 shades.
Available at the Clé de Peau Beauté flagship boutique at Mandarin Gallery, and at Clé de Peau Beauté counters at BHG Bugis, Isetan Scotts, Takashimaya and TANGS at Tang Plaza.
If you’ve loved the OG Banana Bright Eye Crème, you’ll be pleased to learn that OLEHENRIKSEN has upgraded the formula to bring all-day brightening to dark, tired undereyes. Here, the fragrance-free formula is made with three types of vitamin C, including a highly stable vitamin C complex with real gold, leaving you with more radiant eyes instantly. The all-in-one brightening eye cream promises to also reduce the dreaded crows feet and smoothen out wrinkles under the eyes.
Available in-stores at Sephora and online on sephora.sg.
Fragrance addicts, there’s a new Maison Francis Kurkdjian scent in town. The latest to join his raved-about lineup is 724, a soothing EDP that takes inspiration from modern urbanity. The fragrance opens up with fresh, clean notes akin to the laundries in New York at the crack of dawn, alongside notes of Italian bergamot and slightly metallic aldehydes. Jasmine absolute from Egypt, as well as sweet pea and mock orange balances the fragrance out, before it culminates with a comforting sandalwood-white musk accord.
Available at Maison Francis Kurkdjian Flagship Boutique at Ngee Ann City, escentials Paragon, ION Orchard, Tangs @ Tang Plaza and escentials.com.
Aptly touted “the peaceful way to exfoliate”, Dermalogica’s latest Daily Milkfoliant wants to make the essential skincare step as fuss-free and painless as possible. The vegan formula is packed with oat, coconut, and botanical extracts rich in Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs), and is transformed into a rich, creamy lather with a splash of water. The exfoliant gently polishes away dead skin cells without causing irritation, revealing a more even skin tone and texture while nourishing with essential minerals. The hyaluronic acid within also replenishes the skin’s moisture barrier for more hydrated skin.
Available online on Dermalogica’s e-store, AsterSpring and authorized Dermalogica skin centres
The latest to join Benefit’s cult range of lip and cheek tints, Floratint is a pretty desert rose-tinted stain that was formulated to enhance your natural lip colour, leaving you with poutier, plusher lips that’s effortlessly romantic. The tint is lightweight, hydrating, and most importantly, kiss-proof, and will last for up to eight hours without transferring onto your face masks. You can also swipe a couple of dabs onto your cheeks for a quick pick-me-up during the day.
Available at Benefit counters and at Sephora stores, Sephora.sg and in-app.