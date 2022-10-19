13 new beauty drops to cop this October 2022

It’s one and a half months to December, but who are we kidding, it’s already party season. On that note, we’re pleased to present October’s class of new beauty products – just in time for Halloween too.
Before you drop some serious cash on 2022’s festive beauty specials and advent calendars, we want to highlight some products that are worth a permanent spot on your vanity table. Skincare fanatics on the lookout for the next holy grail will find joy in Clarins’s, Porcelain’s, and Augustinus Bader’s latest offerings.
However, it’s makeup fiends that should truly be excited this October, as Anastasia Beverly Hills drops the perfect eyeshadow palette, Gucci Beauté unveils the sweetest powder blush, and Laneige partners up with Maison Kitsuné once more.
For the ultimate (but necessary) splurge, Diptyque’s limited edition pumpkin-inspired candle (we know it’s not a beauty product, but we couldn’t help ourselves) promises to get you into the mood for autumn instantly.
Read on for our favourite new beauty buys this October 2022
- Diptyque Citrouille
- Porcelain Bio-Reset Intensive Night Recovery Elixir
- Laneige X Maison Kitsuné Second Project – Limited Edition NEO Cushion
- Fenty Skin Cocoa Cleans'r Soothing All-Over Cleansing Bar with Shea Butter and Coconut Oil
- Heroine Make Soft Define Cream Pencil
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Palette
- Ultra Violette’s Daydream Screen
- Gucci Blush de Beaut
- Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate III 150th Limited-Edition
- Augustinus Bader Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum
- Clé de Peau Beauté The Luminizing Face Enhancer
- Supergoop! (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40
- L:a Bruket 273 Rejuvenating Hand Serum
It’s October and that means one thing: pumpkin season. Instead of guzzling PSLs this fall, Diptyque has a far healthier proposition: a limited edition candle that’s inspired by autumn’s favourite vegetable. Expect the warm, cosiness of pumpkins to fill the air, alongside subtle hints of spice and notes of chestnut – the perfect start to all the Halloween parties and Thanksgiving dinners you’ll be hosting.
The Diptyue Citrouille candle is only available only from 17th October to 24th November at its boutiques at Raffles City and Ngee Ann City, as well as online on escentials.com.
The key to effective skincare really is working smart, not hard. Homegrown skincare label Porcelain’s new ‘elixir’ does the heavy duty job of rebuilding the skin’s fibroblast cells and encouraging collagen growth while you sleep, using your body’s circadian rhythm to your advantage. Filled with bio-actives and multi-tasking complexes, this lightweight cream slows down signs of premature ageing and restores the skin’s radiance while boosting its cellular metabolism for healthier, younger skin in the long run.
Available at Porcelain Spas and on the e-shop, KrisShop, iShopChangi, Lazada, and Amazon.
Remember the Laneige X Maison Kitsuné compact cushion that sold out last year? Well, this is your second shot at getting your hands on this adorable makeup collaboration. Themed “Hey Neo, Why So Gray?” this year, the Neo Cushion is inspired by the sun rising from the dark dawn, with orange accents that symbolises hope. Two shades (21N and 23N) and two merchandise items – a padded eco bag and phone holder crossbody bag – are available this time, all of which feature Maison Kitsuné’s iconic fox.
Available from now to 26 October at Sephora ION & Sephora online as pre-launch exclusives, from 1 November at Laneige boutique at Wisma Atria, and from 11 November on Laneige Shopee Official Mall.
Perfect for a vacation, this all-in-one face and body bar soap is not only easy to pack, but also tropical enough to put you in the mood. Infused with shea butter and coconut oil, this beach-inspired number works up to a plush lather to nourish your skin whilst gently stripping away dirt and excess sebum, leaving you feeling clean and prepped for the rest of your routine.Available online and in-stores at Sephora.
For days when you want an easy eyeliner pencil that gives subtle definition in a jiffy, reach for Heroine Make’s latest. The pencil comes in three beautifully subtle brown shades that have been curated for Asian eyes, and glides onto the eyelids without tugging thanks to its creamy formula and slim, oval-shaped tip. It’s also water-, sweat-, and sebum-resistant, so you can expect it to last all day – even in Singapore’s humidity.
Available at Watsons stores, Don Don Donki, Tokyu Hands, Welchia-BHG, and Mandom Official Store on Shopee Mall and Lazmall.
With the 2000s still defining the year in beauty, fashion, and everything in between, it’s safe to say that you’ll need to invest in a metallic eyeshadow palette if you already haven’t. Anastasia Beverly Hills takes on the nostalgia with a fun twist with its Rose Metals Palette, a 12-shade kit that’s pigmented, creamy, buildable, and most importantly, flattering for all skin tones. Work the matte shades to create a stunning base first, before layering on the metallic ones for dimension.
Now known across the globe for its sunscreens, this Aussie brand’s latest offering was formulated for those who want all the benefits and none of the hassle of this essential skincare step. The tinted SPF here comes in 15 shades that blends into all skin tones effortlessly with a foundation-like finish, so you can skip a step in your morning prep. Expect skin to look soft and glowy, while it reaps all the benefits from the SPF50 UVA and UVB protection.
Available on the Sephora e-store, and in-stores.
The ultra-chic store in ION Orchard isn’t the only new thing Gucci Beauty is dropping. The Blush de Beauté is the brand’s first powder blush, and it’s gotten the formula right the first time. The smooth powder comes infused with rich pigments and skin-caring ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and black rose oil, making it delightfully easy to blend into the skin. It’s formulated to be highly buildable, so you can go crazy with it and it’ll still sit like second skin. Expect six hues that range from a peachy pink to deep berry for this one.
Available on Gucci.com as well as department stores such as BHG, Takashimaya, and Tangs at Tangs Plaza.
The Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate is undoubtedly one of Shiseido’s biggest legacies, so what better way to celebrate the 150th birthday of the storied brand than with a special edition of this cult-favourite, award-winning product. Featuring the original ImuGenerationRED Technology, the revolutionary formula works hard to resist a plethora of concerns to leave skin looking smoother, more resilient, and more radiant, while preserving your skin’s natural beauty. Besides, the unique design on the bottle makes for a pretty addition to your vanity table.
Available at all Shiseido counters, boutiques, and on Shiseido’s e-store.
If you’ve yearned for long, fluttery lashes without having to make trips to the lash salon, you’ll want to invest in this. Formulated with Professor Bader’s proprietary TFC8, this nourishing serum strengthens and revitalises the hair follicles on your brows and lashes. Besides supporting the hair follicle and preventing premature shedding, it also promotes keratin production for stronger hair strands, and moisturises brittle brows to make them healthier. The formula is clean, irritation- and discolouration-free, and promises results in as little as four weeks.
Available at Sephora Raffles Place and on Sephora’s e-store.
Packed with finely milled, nature-identical opals (a cosmetic first!), Clé de Peau Beauté’s new The Luminizing Face Enhancer makes it effortless for you to achieve that elusive glow. The Precious Opal Powder lends multi-dimensional luminosity with a natural iridescent sheen, and unlike others, has prismatic particles instead of flat ones to impart more radiance to the skin. The new formulation also has Smooth Texture Oil Gel that helps the product glide on like a dream. Six shades with two intensities are available to match different undertones.
Available at all Clé de Peau Beauté counters and flagship store at Mandarin Gallery.
Reapplying your sunscreen throughout the day is one of the most important things you can do for your skin, but it can also be a hassle. If you don’t want to get your hands sticky again mid-day, treat yourself to a generous spritz of Supergoop’s latest instead. The ultra-fine mist here not only sets your makeup with a matte finish, but also provides SPF40 protection throughout the day, so you don’t have to deal with messy tubes or creams.
Available at sephora.sg, Sephora in-app and Sephora stores.
Okay, we’ve been waxing lyrical about how you should take care of your face, but your hands are unfortunately also one of the first parts of your body to show signs of ageing. If hand creams are not your jam, this hand serum does the same job of hydrating, repairing, and protecting the skin barrier at a cellular level, thanks to a blend of concentrated bioactives, humectants like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin C. The best part? It doesn’t leave your hands feeling greasy or tacky.
Available at Escentials stores and on the e-store.