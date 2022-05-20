12 new beauty products we love this May 2022

If your vanity table is in need of a refresh, boy have we got good news for you, because May 2022 has a bumper crop of new beauty products that we can’t get enough of.

Makeup enthusiasts will be pleased to know that Byredo, Gucci, and Clarins has launched new lip products that will give your puckers a little boost, while skincare fans can rejoice for big names such as La Prairie, Caudalie, Tatcha, and Clé de Peau have introduced fresh formulations that will bring the dullest of skin to life.

On the haircare front, PHS Hairscience has two new shampoos that are perfect for those worried about hair loss, while oral care brand vVARDIS has finally landed in Singapore to redefine your daily routine.

Read on for all the new beauty products we love this May 2022: