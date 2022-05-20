12 new beauty products we love this May 2022

If your vanity table is in need of a refresh, boy have we got good news for you, because May 2022 has a bumper crop of new beauty products that we can’t get enough of.
Makeup enthusiasts will be pleased to know that Byredo, Gucci, and Clarins has launched new lip products that will give your puckers a little boost, while skincare fans can rejoice for big names such as La Prairie, Caudalie, Tatcha, and Clé de Peau have introduced fresh formulations that will bring the dullest of skin to life.
On the haircare front, PHS Hairscience has two new shampoos that are perfect for those worried about hair loss, while oral care brand vVARDIS has finally landed in Singapore to redefine your daily routine.
Read on for all the new beauty products we love this May 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Liquide Mat
- Nudestix Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF30
- Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Cushion Foundation Natural
- Bioderma Sebium Gel Moussant Actif
- vVARDIS White Enamel Set
- Beautyblender Blender Defender Silicon Case
- Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask
- Byredo Coloursticks
- Clarins Lip Comfort Oil
- La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm
- PHS Hairscience FEM and HOM Thickening Shampoo
- Caudalie Beauty Elixir
If you still haven’t quite mastered the art of wearing lipstick under masks, Gucci Beauty’s here to help. Its latest lip colour dries down to a matte finish once applied, making it smudge- and transfer-proof so you never have to worry about touch-ups or stained masks again. The cream-to-powder product features colours of the sunset, and nourishes your lips with black rose oil, hyaluronic acid, and an infusion of vitamin E. The best part? It doesn’t set into lip lines and gives the perfect “bitten lip” look.
Available at Sephora stores, Gucci Beauty counters at Takashimaya, Tangs, BHG and Metro, and online.
If anyone’s good at multi-taskers, it’s Nudestix. This time, it’s offering three sunscreens that also double up as primers to make your skin the perfect canvas for your makeup — while keeping it protected from environmental aggressors like UV rays and blue light. Expect high-antioxidant ingredients such as polyphenol-rich extracts of Green Algae, PassionFlower and Purple Tea, as well as skin-loving ones like niacinamide to keep skin soft and supple. The sunscreen melts into the skin effortlessly, whether you use it as a daily moisturizer, a tint, a primer, or simply a sunscreen.
Available at Sephora this summer.
It’s not often you get a cushion foundation that delivers on its promise of coverage, hydration and lasting-power, but Clé de Peau nails it with its new formula. Applied with a mesh-type cushion, the rich moisture-gel foundation brings medium coverage to the skin with a healthy, glowy finish. The seven-shade foundation stays on for a good 16 hours (eight hours with a mask) without creasing or caking too — perfect for all-day wear. Use with the brand’s new primer, the Brightening Enhancer Veil, and The Concealer for flawless skin.
Available at Clé de Peau Beauté flagship store, department stores and Sephora ION and Sephora.SG.
If the extreme heat and humidity this month are clogging up your pores, perhaps it’s time you fortify your skincare routine with Bioderma’s latest. The anti-acne treatment cleanser not only washes away the grime and residual makeup from your skin, but also has glycolic and salicylic acid to unclog pores while reducing existing pimples or blackheads. Zinc Gluconate also moderates the skin’s sebum and has anti-bacterial properties to keep your face clean before your skincare routine.
Available at Guardian, Lazmall, Shopee Mall, Unity, Watsons, Welcia-BHG and amazon.sg.
5 /12
Boasting patents that were created in the brand’s innovation centre in Switzerland, vVardis’ White Enamel Set promises healthier (and whiter) pearly whites in the long run. Using biomimetic technology that imitates the natural mineralisation process via a hydrogel, it rebuilds and strengthens the enamel while eliminating initial tooth decay. It also gently whitens the teeth over time, so you won’t have to deal with the usual side effects of sensitive teeth or worn out enamel that other treatments usually leave you with.
Available at escentials Paragon, escentials ION, and escentials.com
If you’re the sort who likes to leave your Beautyblender lying around (first of all, ew), we recommend you invest in one of these. The antimicrobial silicon case was made specifically to keep the sponge clean from grime and germs, and opens up like a pill capsule for easy storage and access. The flexible capsule can also hold up to two wet beauty blenders, and has tiny holes so that they’ll dry properly after every use.
Available at Sephora stores, in-app and online on sephora.sg.
Formulated with three key ingredients that were sourced from Okinawa Island — Okinawa Kucha Clay, Japanese Konjac, and Japanese Volcanic Ash — Tatcha’s new clay mask is a dream for those who want to bring balance back to their skin. Here, the clarifying ingredients leave a soothing, warming effect on the skin, and work hard to absorb excess sebum while gently exfoliating. As a little visual treat for all you Instagrammers and TikTokers out there, the decongesting mask changes from sage-green to red upon contact too.
Available at sephora.sg and Sephora stores.
8 /12
Byredo has indulged us this month with not one, but three new Colour Sticks. The new shades include Marzipan (a glittering lilac with a dry cream texture), Frosting (a glittering rose gold with a glossy finish), and Demerara (a natural pink with a dewy finish). Swipe on once for a subtle and healthy sheen, or apply a few layers for a pout that’ll turn heads all day.
Available only at the Byredo Boutique at Takashimaya S.C and escentials.com.
9 /12
Those who have been going back to the office would know just how drying an air conditioned environment can be for the lips. For this, there’s the Lip Comfort Oil, now reformulated to be even more nourishing with organic jojoba, hazelnut and rosehip star extract oils. Together, the new formula repairs damaged or parched lips, while also strengthening its barrier function to better withstand further environmental damage. Use it any time during the day, or leave it on at night to wake up to moisturised puckers the next day.
The latest addition to the Pure Gold collection is a nightly ritual that you’ll definitely want to get behind. The two-step approach to this cream sees it infusing potent energy-rich nutrients to the skin, which then work alongside the brand’s exclusive Pure Gold Diffusion System to amplify its conversion of nutrients into energy via an energy sensor. This triggers the nutrients to help fuel the skin’s nightly replenishing processes, which are by themselves already energy-consuming. Use with the rest of the products in the collection for tighter and brighter looking skin.
Available at La Prairie counters islandwide.
For a fuller looking head of hair, PHS Hairscience’s new shampoos for men and women promise to keep your scalp healthy and clean, in turn reducing hair loss in the long run. The new formulation cleanses the pores and reduces scalp irritation and inflammation, all while prolonging the active growth stage of each hair strand. Amino acids and complexes also invigorate the scalp and block the formation of DHT, which can shrink hair follicles and shorten its growth cycle.
Available in stores and online.
12 /12
The Caudalie Beauty Elixir might have seen a bottle design refresh, but fans will be relieved to know that the cult product remains untouched within. The natural skincare mist is, after all, inspired by an ancient youth elixir recipe that was prepared for the Queen of Hungary in the 16th century. Today, it’s still one of the best multi-taskers in the market, and works to tighten pores and revitalise the skin to give it a glow, all while also setting your makeup.