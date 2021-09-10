15 new beauty products we love this September 2021

Like you, we’re so over the rollercoaster that is the pandemic already, but if there’s anything that will make you feel better, it’s that this month’s bumper crop of new beauty products is worth spending all your money on.
September will see an amazing line-up of both skincare and makeup products, each designed to work wonders on your skin whether you’re still holed up at home or are comfortable heading out again. If your primary mode of communication is still Zoom, these new beauty products will also help you put your best face forward, both on the inside and out.
If acne still continues to plague you, your favourite brands like Caudalie and Bioderma have also come up with solutions to help you heal without further drying or exacerbating your skin issues. All you have to do then, is add to cart, and wait to be saved from blemish hell. Otherwise, the other products here will make your skin just as happy with their lightweight and immensely moisturising properties — perfect for when you’re working at home.
Here, our favourite beauty products this September 2021.
For the acne-prone, finding the right skincare regimen can be a nightmare, especially when you’ll need one to control sebum without drying out the skin. Caudalie’s reinvented Vinopure range — which includes a gel cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturising mattifying fluid — however, has been designed to tackle dilated pores, blackheads, and acne with its unique formulation of natural salicylic acid, niacinamide, polyphenols, and antibacterial essential oils like peppermint and lemon balm. The serum works wonders to eliminate current blemishes while keeping new ones at bay, making it one to keep in your beauty arsenal, especially if you’re suffering from maskne.
Available at Sephora stores and e-store.
The Nudies collection already has a cult following for its easy-to-use formula and multi-tasking abilities. This year, the popular range has expanded to include six new universal shades to the Nudies Matte, Bloom, and Glow squad that’ll make getting ready in the morning much easier. Hues like Cherie (a neutral nude rose) and Bohemian Rose (a dewy, cool fuchsia) will add a wind-flushed tinge to your cheeks and lips, while Rusty Rouge adds a warm, sun-kissed touch. Those who just want dewiness can look to Ice Ice Baby instead, a universal gloss for the face that adds dimension to any look.
Available at Sephora stores and online.
We’ve waxed lyrical about Bioderma’s highly effective and affordable skincare range before, so those who suffer from sensitive or blemished skin will appreciate this. Created to provide all-day hydration while caring for acne, the lightweight formula contains glycerin, bakuchiol, and proprietary ingredients like Inflastop and Fluidactiv to relieve redness from pimples, reduce spots, and hydrate the skin. The product can also be used as a makeup base to protect the skin or as a spot treatment for troubled areas. Pair the moisturiser with the brand’s equally loved Purifying Cleansing Foaming Gel for best results.
Available at select department stores, Watsons, and Guardian islandwide.
It’s no surprise that La Mer’s first emulsion is also one of the most luxurious in the market right now, but it’s not just a pretty face. The featherlight hydrator comes packed with the brand’s cell-renewing Miracle Broth, kelp and soy, as well as lime tea concentrate. These ingredients are then combined using an ultra-high-speed homogenisation and flash heating process to create the emulsion, which promises to infuse the skin with layers of deep hydration. La Mer recommends this product be used after its treatment lotion and before its signature moisturiser.
Available at all La Mer stores islandwide, and via the La Mer Home Concierge at +65 9621 5238.
Skincare enthusiasts would know how important antioxidants are to the skin, and while vitamin C is a popular option, Aesop is making the case for parsley seeds instead. Developed to protect against the strains of city life — think environmental pollution, sun damage, and stress — this lightweight hydrator is a new-and-improved version of the beloved original Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Serum, and forms an innovative but breathable shield on your skin to guard against airborne particles. Grape seed, green tea, and parsley seed extracts also work with niacinamide and pantheon to support skin health while preventing oxidative damage, leaving you with bouncy, healthy skin after.
Available at all Aesop boutiques and e-store.
Concealing blemishes or dark eye circles is an art in itself. We like the Magic Touch Concealer for its ability to melt into the skin effortlessly while leaving a luminous second-skin finish. The lightweight formula might be a little more watery in consistency than usual concealers, but is buildable for medium to full coverage, and stays on the skin without settling into creases or caking up. 16 shades are available here so you’ll definitely find the perfect one.
Available exclusively at Sephora stores and online.
Since it first hit counters in the US in 1996, this facial cleanser has become a staple in beauty routines, even earning the credential of being the top facial cleanser in America. The iconic cleanser, however, is about to get even better this fall with four new limited-edition flavours, each infused with the goodness of the superfoods they’ve been named after. Expect invigorating formulas that include goji berry, charcoal, spirulina and turmeric that deeply cleanse pores and melt away dirt, oil and make-up, without all the nasties.
Available at Sephora stores and e-store.
Those who love Gucci Beauty’s fluid foundation but want something a little more portable can look to the brand’s first foray into cushion foundation. This formula is lightweight and moisturising, but also lends a glowier finish for those who want to channel that porcelain skin look. It’s also deeply hydrating thanks to its glycol and glycerin content, and protects the skin against environmental aggressors with black rose oil. Expect SPF, pollution and blue light protection too with this one.
Available now at Gucci Beauty counters at Takashimaya, Tangs, BHG and Metro, as well as online at their respective e-stores, and from 16 September 2021 at Sephora stores and sephora.sg.
Looking for a quick fix for your humidity-wrecked hair? GHD has made its hero product, the Platinum+, cordless, so you can keep your blowout under control even on the most humid of days. The lightweight ceramic tool sees ceramic heaters that heat up to 185°C — the optimum styling temperature for hair without damaging it — and delivers up to 20 minutes of continuous use with each charge.
Available at 11 Sephora stores islandwide: Bugis+, Causeway Point, ION Orchard, NEX, Plaza Singapura, Suntec City, Takashimaya S.C., Tampines One, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, VivoCity, and Westgate
Dior applies its know-how for lip care and the art of colour into the ultimate trio of lip balms. These lip balms — composed of 95% natural-origin ingredients — provide lips with 24 hours of continuous hydration whilst protecting it from external stress factors like dryness and irritation. The best part? They’re also pigmented enough to pass off as lipstick for when you need to head out quickly. Expect 12 everyday shades in different finishes — satin, matte, and velvet — to be available in stores here. Our pick? The iconic 999 for sure, now in a softer version to give you that lip-stained look effortlessly — without drying your puckers.
Available at all Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and online on Sephora and Tangs.
If your digits are beyond parched from all the hand sanitising, you’re not alone. Penhaligon’s has, however, come to the rescue with a nourishing trio of hand creams, each formulated with shea butter to soften, almond and jojoba oils to heal, and sunflower seed oil to protect the skin against environmental stress. As always, the fragrances chosen for these are spot on and are classics from the brand — think the woody-scented Quercus, a rose-centric Luna, and The Favourite, a beautiful marriage of iris and musk.
Available at Penhaligon’s boutiques at ION Orchard, Raffles City, and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
If late nights are your thing, Estée Lauder has just the thing to revitalise your eyes w ith. Formulated with the new Chonolux Power Signal Technology that supports the skin’s nightly repair process and 360° Mesh Matrix Technology that protects the delicate skin under the eyes against micro-movements, the eye concentrate promotes the natural production of fresh new cells and collagen for youthful looking eyes. The best part? The custom-designed applicator comes outfitted with a cryo-steel wand that instantly cools the skin, reduces puffiness, and boosts radiance.
Available at all Estée Lauder stores islandwide, Estée Lauder Concierge Service WhatsApp +65 96413792, the Estee Lauder Official Flagship Store on Lazada, Sephora stores islandwide and online, and all authorised retailers (BHG, Metro, OG, Takashimaya, Tangs)
With 60 years of ginseng science and research under its belt, Korean skincare expert Sulwhasoo sought to create the ultimate anti-ageing tool, and the result is the 5th generation of its iconic Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX. Now formulated with the brand’s exclusive GinsenomicsTM and other ginseng derived actives, this lightweight but luxurious cream restores the skin’s vitality, erases signs of ageing and keeps the complexion healthy. Two versions are available for the first time too: Classic for those who enjoy the rich formula, or Soft for those who desire something lighter and fresher.
Available at Sulwhasoo’s boutiques and e-store.
Retinol — while considered the holy grail of anti-ageing — can also be notoriously irritating on the skin for the uninitiated. Those who want to begin their journey but are hesitant can look to Kiehl’s latest retinol offering, which has been formulated to release precise daily-dosage with each use to deliver anti-ageing benefits, all while minimizing the usual side-effects like redness, dryness, and peeling, even within the first two weeks of use. Expect visibly improved firmness, less visible wrinkles and better skin texture over time.
Available now at all Kiehl’s stores and e-store.
Tea tree oil has many benefits, some of which include its antiseptic properties, ability to speed up the healing of wounds, and acne-zapping superpowers. This toner makes for a great post-cleansing step — especially for the blemish-prone — because it not only removes excess oil, but also balances the skin’s pH levels while gently exfoliating. Over time, look forward to reduced whiteheads and blackheads, as well as lesser occurrences of fresh breakouts.
Available at Guardian pharmacies islandwide.