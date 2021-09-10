15 new beauty products we love this September 2021

Like you, we’re so over the rollercoaster that is the pandemic already, but if there’s anything that will make you feel better, it’s that this month’s bumper crop of new beauty products is worth spending all your money on.

September will see an amazing line-up of both skincare and makeup products, each designed to work wonders on your skin whether you’re still holed up at home or are comfortable heading out again. If your primary mode of communication is still Zoom, these new beauty products will also help you put your best face forward, both on the inside and out.

If acne still continues to plague you, your favourite brands like Caudalie and Bioderma have also come up with solutions to help you heal without further drying or exacerbating your skin issues. All you have to do then, is add to cart, and wait to be saved from blemish hell. Otherwise, the other products here will make your skin just as happy with their lightweight and immensely moisturising properties — perfect for when you’re working at home.

Here, our favourite beauty products this September 2021.