13 new beauty products we love this August 2022

Is it just us or did August come in a blink of an eye? If you’re panicking, keep calm; there’s a bumper crop of new beauty products this month to keep even the fussiest beauty fanatic satisfied.
If you were looking to supercharge your skincare routine, you’ll find Dr. Dennis Gross’ latest facial cleanser a godsend, especially if skin clarity if your biggest concern. Clarins, Drunk Elephant, and Paula’s Choice are other big names that keep on giving this August, with new beauty products that range from serum and moisturiser, to a brand new line of essences.
For those late nights out that you’ve no doubt been having, YSL, Diptyque, and Rare Beauty have your back with makeup and hair products that will leave you looking good and feeling your best.
Supercharge your beauty routine with these 13 new beauty products this August
- Penhaligon's Luna Hair Mist
- Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel
- Byredo lip balm
- Rare beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick
- Diptyque Eau Rihla Hairmist
- Oribe refill pouches
- Lancôme Clarifique Dual Essence
- YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara
- Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Moisturizer
- Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum
- Derma Lab Tolerance SOS Recovery Cream
- Clarins Multi-Active Treatment Essence
- The Body Shop Sleep Relaxing Hair & Body Wash
Inspired by the Moon Goddess’ bath, Luna has become one of Penhaligon’s most iconic and recognisable scents, so fans will be pleased to know that the fragrance house has also translated its seductive allure in the form of a hair mist. Laced with the same citrusy notes of orange, bergamot, as well as floral notes from jasmine and soft rose, the hair mist livens up your hair immediately with just a few spritzes. It won’t damage your locks either; the argan oil and Vitamin E within keeps it nourished while its wondrously scented.
Available at Penhaligon’s boutiques islandwide.
If you love exfoliating, you’d know the importance of a good cleanser before your treatment. Dr Dennis Gross’ new cleanser — formerly called the Alpha Beta® Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel — contains Farnesol to wash away bacteria, and AHA and BHAs to refine pores and smooth fine lines and uneven texture. This gel-to-foam formula is gentle enough for daily use, and is the perfect precursor to his famous Alpha Beta® Daily Peels.
Exclusively available at all Sephora stores and the e-store.
If you loved Byredo’s range of lipsticks, you’ll adore this trio of limited edition lip balms. Formulated with 100 percent natural origin and vegan ingredients – including castor and jojoba seed oils, shea butter, and canuba waxes – these flavoured lip balms envelop the lips ever so gently to seal in moisture, leaving a glossy finish for healthy looking lips. The flavours – Bergamotte De Bahia, Camomille D’anjou, and The A La Menthe D’agadir – offer delicious whiffs of zingy lime and bergamot, chamomile and bergamot, and Moroccan tea respectively.
Available only at Byredo Boutique at Takashimaya S.C and escentials.com.
Rare Beauty knows the importance of a compliment to start the day with, and so has named each of its new matte lipsticks so that you’ll be strutting out of the house with your head held high. These buttery, pigment-rich, soft matte lipsticks are made from an innovative flexible formula that adapts to the shape of your lips for plush, weightless colour all day, while keeping your puckers nourished, plump, and comfortable. The 10-shade collection ranges from rich chocolate brown and rose mauve to deep berry rose and true neutral beige, with names like Talented and Gifted, to Bold and Worthy.
Exclusively available at Sephora stores, online at sephora.sg and in-app.
Inspired by the journeys along the routes of the Middle East, Rihla – which means ‘journey’ in Arabic – wants to liven up your haircare routine with its seductive scent. Like leather that changes in scent through the years from travel, this hair mist transitions elegantly with notes of pink peppercorn and Atlas cedar, before warm notes of iris, vanilla, and saffron shine through.
Available at diptyque Boutique @ Takashimaya S.C only.
As if you needed any more reason to love Oribe. In the spirit of sustainability, the cult-favourite brand has launched litre-size refill pouches of their bestselling shampoos and conditioners to reduce the use of plastic during your luxurious haircare journey. This initiative includes Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner, Signature Shampoo and Conditioner and Shampoo and Conditioner for Beautiful Color. Each pouch uses 71 percent less single-use plastic and a drastic reduction of overall carbon footprint than its regular litre bottles.
Available at Oribe salon partners nationwide.
With an innovative dual-acting formula consisting of Clear Active Essence and Lipidic Oil Essence, Lancome wants to boost your skincare routine with the new Lancôme Clarifique Dual Essence. To improve skin clarity, the essence gently exfoliates the outermost layer of the skin with organic beech bud extract, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid, while hydrating the skin with grapeseed and sunflower seed oil, allowing for the better absorption of products applied afterwards. Expect visible improvements to uneven skin texture and the minimised appearance of pores.
Available at Lancome.com.sg, all Lancôme counters, Sephora, and Lancôme’s Flagship store on Lazada.
Here’s how you can nail TikTok’s viral ‘siren eyes’ trend without false eyelashes or extensions. Thanks to its patent-pending formula and brush, YSL’s Lash Clash gives plenty of volume with an extreme black finish, so you can achieve up to 200 percent more volume that lasts all day. Apply more generously on the outer upper lashes for a more elongated cat-eye look.
Available islandwide and online here.
Paula’s Choice latest hero product spotlights one of skincare’s most important ingredients: vitamin C. Now in a lightweight moisturiser, the antioxidant – together with hexapeptide-5, lipids and polyglutamic acid – works its magic by fighting free radical damage, boosting hydration, and increasing the skin’s firmness. Use as an all-day moisturiser before makeup, and always follow with sunscreen.
Available exclusively at select Unity stores islandwide.
Give your skin the additional boost it needs with Drunk Elephant’s latest serum. This mega-strength formula combines 11 skin-fortifying peptides, plant-derived growth factors, supportive amino acids, and 10-percent exfoliating lactic acid to combat the appearance of dull, tired skin. Water-boosting ingredients such as snow mushroom extract and sodium hyaluronate, as well as antioxidant- and vitamin-rich squalane, green tea seed oil, and macula oil pump moisture and radiance back into the skin.
Available at Sephora.sg and at Sephora ION, Ngee Ann City, West Gate, Tampines 1 and NEX Mall.
Travelling soon? You might want to squeeze Derma Lab’s latest moisturiser into your carry-on. This cream has been formulated with a Biomimetic Lamella Liquid Crystal Technology that sits on the skin like a natural skin barrier, keeping the moisture in while releasing biomimetic water into the skin. The salve promises 72 hours of skin relief – especially useful on the plane z – and comes in an airless pump jar so you won’t have to stick your grubby fingers in.
Available at Watsons, Fairprice, and online on Shopee.
With facial essences fast gaining popularity again, Clarins’ latest line couldn’t have come at a better time. This particular number from a series of three is a revitalising formula that’s perfect for those who have no time for skincare. The plant-forward product contains powerhouses like ginseng, Teasel, Meadowseed, Kangaroo flower, Oat, and Harugana to protect the skin cells from oxidative damage and ageing. Simply pat the essence on as the first step in your routine for best results.
Available at all Clarins boutiques, counters, and via the e-shop.
The Body Shop’s recently launched wellness range offers plenty of vegan-certified and 100 percent natural essential oils, but our favourite has to be this versatile wash, which has been formulated with lavender from the plateaux of Haute-Provence and vetiver from Madagascar. Using it with the range’s equally calming Sleep Balmy Body Cream, Pillow Mist, and Essential Oil blend comes highly recommended by the European Sleep Centre, which has clinically proved that the products in this range can help you sleep better and wake up more energised.
Available at its official flagship store on Lazada, Shopee and The Body Shop stores island-wide.