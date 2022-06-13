7 new beauty products we love this June 2022

Another month, another round up of the best beauty products to add to your vanity. After all, what better way to reward yourself for surviving the last month than with fresh skincare and makeup, amirite?

We know it’s always summer here, but June is when the equator truly heats up to become an infernal hellhole, and so these products truly couldn’t have come at a better time. For clean skin after a sweaty day out, Fenty Beauty’s latest clay mask sucks up all the grime and sebum, making your skin the perfect clean slate for Jurlique’s limited edition essence.

Got stubbornly chapped lips? Reach for Gucci’s latest universal balm, which promises to pump the hydration back into those dried-up puckers. For a day out in the sun, Dior, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Hourglass, and Clé de Peau has a few tricks up their sleeves to keep you looking your best — even in the sweltering heat.

(Hero and featured image credit: Dior)

Read on for our favourite new beauty products this June.