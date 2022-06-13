7 new beauty products we love this June 2022

Another month, another round up of the best beauty products to add to your vanity. After all, what better way to reward yourself for surviving the last month than with fresh skincare and makeup, amirite?
We know it’s always summer here, but June is when the equator truly heats up to become an infernal hellhole, and so these products truly couldn’t have come at a better time. For clean skin after a sweaty day out, Fenty Beauty’s latest clay mask sucks up all the grime and sebum, making your skin the perfect clean slate for Jurlique’s limited edition essence.
Got stubbornly chapped lips? Reach for Gucci’s latest universal balm, which promises to pump the hydration back into those dried-up puckers. For a day out in the sun, Dior, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Hourglass, and Clé de Peau has a few tricks up their sleeves to keep you looking your best — even in the sweltering heat.
(Hero and featured image credit: Dior)
Read on for our favourite new beauty products this June.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Dior Forever Couture Perfect Cushion - Dioriviera Limited Edition
- Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Gel Eyeliner
- Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask
- Gucci Baume Nourrissant Universel
- Jurlique Exclusive Edition Activating Water Essence+
- Clé de Peau Beauté Legend of Rouge Limited Edition
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Nouveau Palette
Dior’s cushion foundation cases might be refillable, but the beauty brand is making it hard to not reach for a new one when they launch limited edition versions like this Dioriviera one. Fans of the brand will recognise the bayadère stripes here that were originally found on the flagship pieces of the House of Dior wardrobe. The foundation comes in two finishes – matte and glowy – and brings the same flawless complexion to the skin all day.
Available exclusively from at La Collection Privée Christian Dior boutique in ION Orchard, and online on Dior’s e-store.
For a smokey eye that’s just as easy to achieve as it is long-lasting, look to Hourglass’ latest eyeliner. The creamy, versatile formula glides on without tugging, and creates a variety of looks depending on the occasion; create a precise line, or build the look with several strokes to create a statement eye. Either way, the eyeliner won’t budge for up to 12 hours. Four matte shades and one metallic variation are available here.
Available at Sephora stores, e-store, and in-app.
A detoxifying treat for your dull, tired skin, this latest face mask by @badgalriri contains salicylic acid, rhubarb, and ginger extracts to clarify, condition, and soothe the skin, especially after a day out or a long haul flight. The whippy-textured clay mask morphs from white to grey as you massage it into the skin thanks to the encapsulated charcoal, and leaves skin soft and smooth without stripping it of its natural moisture.
Universal balms have become one of beauty’s most underrated product category, but Gucci’s about to change all that. The Baume Nourrissant Universel is a nourishing balm that’s designed to be your fix and go-to for all beauty needs, whether it’s chapped lips or a random dry patch of skin that’s appeared. Expect nourishing ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and black rose oil within the highly nourishing formula.
Available at Sephora stores, Gucci Beauty counters, and online at Takashimaya, Tangs, BHG, Metro, and Sephora.
Want to look good and do good? In collaboration with global environmental organisation 1% Of The Planet, Jurlique has launched an exclusive edition of its bestselling Activating Water Essence+, which will see 1% of all its proceeds go to environmental causes. The refreshing essence preps the skin for optimal hydration with its formula of two powerful Marshmallow Root extracts, and helps subsequent products absorb better into the dermis. The silky and lightweight essence is also housed in a recyclable bottle — perfect for keeping up with your environmentally friendly cause.
Another beauty collaboration worth a spot in your cart this month is Clé de Peau’s latest limited edition lippie. The Legend of Rouge is inspired by the brand’s most iconic colour, #103 red, this time rendered in a long-wearing liquid lipstick that provides rich, vinyl-like shine with every swipe. The lightweight but vibrant product hugs the lips with a dewy finish, and gently accentuates the lips for soft, sensual look.
Available at all Clé de Peau Beauté stores, Sephora ION and Sephora’s e-store.
No trip to the beach club would be complete without a swipe or two from this palette. The Nouveau Palette offers 12 shades that are inspired by your wildest summer dreams, each formulated to be creamy with intense colour payoff. Keep it simple for the day with matte neutrals like olive and warm browns, and amp it up at night with metallics like silver and peach.
Available on both the Sephora e-store and in-stores from 16 June 2022.