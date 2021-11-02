10 new beauty products we love this November 2021

There might be a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the community, but there’s still plenty to find joy in.
For one, travel is finally opening up, which means that vacations are finally on the table again. With this freedom comes the need for what else, but new beauty products, and we promise that there are plenty this November that will prove useful during your adventures.
Even if you’re not travelling, the festive spirit is well on its way here, so there’s never been a better time to prep for the festivities than now. For those with tired, lacklustre skin, Charlotte Tilbury has brought cryotherapy to the home with her new face mask, while Kiehl’s, Philosophy, and Dr. Jart are focusing on keeping acne-prone skin clear.
Add to that the hair-repairing products from Goldwell and St. Moritz-inspired makeup collection from Tom Ford, and you’ll be ready for the holiday season in no time. These will make great gifts too, but you might also want to hang tight for our guide to holiday beauty specials sometime later this month for all the Christmas specials.
Until then, here are 10 new beauty products we love in November 2021:
- Tom Ford Soleil Neige Eye Color Quad
- Kiehl’s Ferulic Brew Antioxidant Facial Treatment with Lactic Acid
- The History of Whoo Cheonyuldan Ultimate Regenerative Line
- Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Cleanser
- Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Heroes Set
- Andy Warhol x SK-II Limited Edition Pitera™ Essence Collection
- Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Face Mask
- Goldwell Dualsenses Bond Pro
- Philosophy Microdelivery Resurfacing Solution
- Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream
Inspired by the way the skin glows under the glacial lights of St. Moritz, Soleil Neige by Tom Ford is a delicately beautiful collection that’s natural, sensual, and evocative. This limited edition eyeshadow sets the tone for a wintry flushed look with its warm, rosy-golden hues that cast a crystalline glow on the skin, and can be used to create a multitude of winter-ready looks with its range of textures, from shimmer to matte.
Available from 9 November 2021 at all Tom Ford counters islandwide (One Assembly, Tangs Orchard, Takashimaya), via Tom Ford Beauty at Home Advisor at +65 6732 5002, Sephora, and Sephora online.
Kiehl’s takes its apothecary roots very seriously, and it shows in its latest product. This facial treatment sees a formula that’s 99-percent natural, with ingredients such as ferulic acid, lactic acids (AHAs), and squalane that have been brewed for 120 hours to provide the ultimate antioxidant protection for your skin today.
When used over clean skin, the product not only gently exfoliates, but also helps the skin recover from damage while replenishing its barrier, keeping it healthy and moisturised. Best used after cleansing, and before serums and moisturisers.
Now formulated to help lift the skin while giving it a radiant glow, the updated Cheonyuldan Ultimate Regenerative line contains an advanced Hwayul Seokgok Complex, an anti-ageing ingredient that rejuvenates the skin for a more supple texture. Expect what the brand calls a “panoramic illuminating lift”, which lends illumination and firmness to eight zones on the face, including the left and right eye area, jaw, cheek, and mouth.
As always, the products in this line are inspired by the grandeur of the royal Joseon courts, and are packaged in beautiful rose gold containers.
Available at all The History of Whoo counters islandwide.
To combat the damaging effects on the skin from pollution, Dior Beauty has formulated its first ever anti-pollution face cleanser that thoroughly purifies the skin without stripping it of its natural oils and moisture. The gel cleanser — comprising longoza seed extract and mooring extract — transforms into a dense and creamy cleansing foam that gets rid of makeup residue, excess sebum, dust, and impurities that might’ve settled on your face throughout the day, so it’s ready to receive the rest of your skincare products.
Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and via the e-store.
If you’re not already a fan of Dr. Jart’s potent skin saviours, this might just change your mind. Created just for sensitive skin, the Heroes set features three of the brand’s best-sellers from the Cicapair range: the Calming Gel Cream, Serum, and Re-Cover SPF40/PA+++ CC Cream. With the skin-calming Centella Asiatica as its star ingredient, the products work to soothe, hydrate, and protect sensitive and sensitised skin from further damage. Perfect if you’re experiencing redness from irritated skin.
Available at all Sephora stores and online.
Fans of SK-II’s Pitera™ Facial Treatment Essence would know that the brand is big on releasing collectible bottles of its bestselling product. The latest is a continuation on its partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation, with three techni-coloured bottles that each features a famous quote by the pop culture icon himself.The limited edition collection will also come in a gift set that includes an Andy Warhol TV-inspired pouch that’s made from Econyl regenerated nylon, so you’ll be taking as much care of the planet as you are of your skin.
Available from SK-II and LazMall.
Harnessing the skin tightening benefits of cryo-therapy and the complexion-boosting benefits of acupressure, this two-in-one face mask is your answer to puffy, tired skin in the morning. The flexible, skin-cushioning silicon mask fits comfortably on all face shapes and has cooling gel bead pockets for the forehead, cheekbones, nasolabial lines and under the chin.
Cooling metal beads are strategically placed to relieve tension, inflammation, and puffiness. Most importantly, the mask is easy to wash for re-use. The experience is like a glorious cold splash of water — but better. Use with the equally new Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum for best results.
Available at Sephora stores and its e-store.
If you’ve colour treated your hair to near-death, Goldwell’s new DualSenses Bond Pro haircare range promises to turn your dying strands around. The range — consisting of the Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner, 60 Sec Treatment, Repair & Structure spray, and the Day & Night Bond Booster — sees advanced formulas that are infused with the brand’s proprietary Inter-Amino-Bond-Builder, which penetrates the hair cortex to repair damaged areas.
Red and brown algae extract help seal in peptides in the hair’s inner cortex, leaving your hair stronger and more resilient in the long run. Best used with the brand’s equally new LightDimensions lightening hair service in salons, which will help you attain your perfect shade of blonde with little damage.
Available at all participating Goldwell salons here.
Exfoliating is key to healthy, glowing skin, but those who suffer from sensitive skin often struggle to find a chemical exfoliant that they can tolerate. Philosophy’s latest promises to be gentle enough, with a blend of AHAs (glycolic and lactic acids), soothing Cica, vitamin C, smoothing peptides, and brightening niacinamide for an all-round solution.
The exfoliating solution promotes smoothness, a more even skin tone, as well as radiance with every use, without over-stripping the skin of its natural oils and moisture. Use twice or three times a week for best results, and always follow with sunscreen.
Available at Sephora stores and online.
We know all too well how late nights and long hours by the laptop have wrecked havoc on your under eyes. For this, Origins has updated its cult favourite, the GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream, with vitamin C and niacinamide to help you look your best.
Together, the lightweight cream visibly reduces under-eye darkness while brightening the delicate area. Panax Ginseng and caffeine from coffee beans also help to energise the skin, so you’ll look and feel more alert for the rest of the day.
Available at Origins counters and boutiques, all Sephora Stores and Sephora.sg, Origins Flagship Store on Lazada and on Origins Chat & Shop.