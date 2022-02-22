SK-II’s latest FutureX pop-up store will teach you how to play up your skin’s strengths

It’s always been said that the person who knows your skin best is well, you. SK-II, however, wants to take that knowledge a step further with its next-gen pop-up store.

Located at Marina Bay Sands, the ‘FutureX’ pop-up store isn’t just another retail point for fans of the brand. Instead, it harnesses the research by SK-II’s proprietary Skin Science and Diagnostics Innovation to offer its most advanced contactless skin analysis tool yet, the Mini Magic Scan.

Unlike regular skincare counselling experiences, this handy tool is the first of its kind outside Japan to offer the brand’s latest technologies, which marry state-of-the-art facial recognition, computer vision, and Artificial Intelligence technology (AI) to unveil a person’s skin health.

Unlike other skin counselling sessions though, SK-II’s Mini Magic Scan is offers a more positive twist by highlighting the kira-kira (shining or beautiful) areas around your eyes, cheeks, and mouth, while showing you how you can further its potential. It’ll also unveil your skin age, your stable areas on your skin, as well as the parts that need more care. Personalised product recommendations are then given based on the results.

The SK-II next-gen ‘Future X’ pop-ups open from now till 31 March, at Marina Bay Sands Singapore.