9 best face washes in 2023 for healthy and glowing skin

A beautiful, glowing skin is a true reflection of our skin’s health; and honestly, who doesn’t want that? Everybody loves flaunting that natural and youthful glow, without those glass skin makeup techniques. And, the most crucial step to achieve that radiance is the right face wash.
For how it prepares your skin for the rest of your skin care routine, cleansing your face with a gentle yet effective face wash is a necessity. The best face washes for glowing skin are designed to cleanse your skin deeply, without stripping off its natural moisture and oils. They are formulated with ingredients that further add to your skin’s overall health, leaving it looking bright and feeling soft. Also, supple and glowing from within.
However, it often becomes difficult to choose the best one for your skincare regimen, so here is a guide to understand the process better.
How to choose the best face wash for glowing skin?
The key to choosing the best face wash for yourself lies in understanding your skin type and different skin concerns. Using a face wash that’s not meant for your skin can rather affect it negatively and worsen its issues. Below are a few tips to help you pick the right face wash.
1. Always look for ingredients in your face wash that suit your skin type. If you have dry skin, opt for a gentle cream-based cleanser that has hydrating components like aloe vera, vitamin E, ceramides and hyaluronic acid. If you have oily skin, gel-based face washes consisting of tea tree oil, salicylic acid, clay and aloe vera works the best. People with combination and sensitive skin types should choose a face wash that’s hypoallergenic and does not contain harsh chemicals.
2. Try avoiding face washes formulated with parabens, sulphates, alcohol and artificial fragrances as they tend to irritate the skin.
3. Natural ingredients like turmeric, papaya, tea tree oil, aloe vera, vitamin C and various fruit extracts are some of the natural skin brighteners that you can look for in your face washes and other skincare products.
To make things simpler we have curated a list of best face washes for that perfect radiance and glow.
How to get glowing skin naturally?
The beauty market is flooded with skincare products that can help you achieve a glowing and radiant skin. However, you can also take the all-natural route and raid your kitchen for all the ingredients that aid in skin’s health and radiance. Turmeric, papaya, honey, aloe vera, gram flour (besan) and milk are some of those. While some of these ingredients can be used as is, they can also be combined with others to prepare a mask for topical application. Some of the most effective ways to use these products include-
Turmeric and besan mask — gram flour (four tablespoons), turmeric (1 teaspoon) and milk or water (enough to achieve a paste-like consistency) mixed together to form a mask that can be applied twice a week for 15 to 20 minutes.
Aloe vera and honey mask — aloe vera gel combined with one tablespoon honey and pinch of turmeric (optional). Apply it onto the face for 20 minutes and rinse off.
Orange peel and rose water mask — orange peel (dried and finely ground) and rose water when mixed together and applied as a mask lends an instant glow and hydration to the skin.
Oats and milk (or yoghurt) mask — two tablespoons of oats mixed with yoghurt or milk and half a lemon to form a paste to be applied on the face and left for 10 to 15 minutes.
Yoghurt, olive oil, coconut oil, honey, fresh papaya paste and milk — can be applied onto the skin as is.
Additionally, healthy eating habits and better lifestyle choices like increased water intake, adequate sleep and a workout routine can also help in achieving a healthier and more glowing skin.
Take a look at some of the best face washes for glowing skin
Nourishing and brightening the skin with vitamin C from Lychee extracts, allantoin and vitamin B5 is the Kopari Foaming Face Cleanser. It is a gentle face wash for glowing skin that does not strip the skin of it’s natural lipids. In fact, it deeply nourishes it to leave it feeling soft and smooth. It is ideal for all skin types, is cruelty-free, vegan and also comes in a 100 percent recyclable packaging.
This facial cleanser uses a proprietary deep cleansing formula that’s rich with coconut extracts to gently cleanse the pores and remove any impurities without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Those with skin sensitivities will love that it has chamomile, cucumber, and aloe vera extracts to soothe the skin, as well as soy amino acids, Bladdewrack, and Oleanolic acid to deeply hydrate and protect the skin. Suffer from breakouts? Papaya Yeast extracts will keep those pesky zits away.
As the name suggests, the Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam by The Face Shop offers a clear skin and an even complexion. It has a creamy texture infused with natural rice water solution, known to have brightening properties. The blend also has soapwort and moringa oil as other key ingredients.
A deep-cleansing, hydrating and soothing face cleanser, the iS Clinical Warming Honey Cleanser mildly yet effectively cleans the skin to help rebalance it. Formulated with royal jelly, pure honey and propolis, this face wash also gently exfoliates the skin while ensuring it stays nourished and fresh. Additionally, ingredients like papaya enzymes and green tea extract further aids in maintaining the health of the skin. This cleanser is best suited for blemish-prone skin.
The L’Occitane Gel-To-Foam is a daily face cleanser that reduces imperfections and refreshes your face, owing to the presence of cucumber. Thyme is rich in zinc and hence, this face wash for glowing skin also helps to reduce blemishes apart from removing dirt and impurities. The gel formula transforms into a soft foam that cleanses your skin gently and comfortably. This non-comedogenic face wash is ideal for all skin types.
For the benefits of exfoliating without the irritation, this soft-foaming gel cleanser is designed to effectively exfoliate the skin. Formulated with a free acid value of 8% glycolic acid, as well as 1% phytic acid, aloe leaf juice, and glycerin, this face wash helps remove oil, dirt, debris, and long-wear makeup without stripping the skin of moisture. The non-comedogenic wash promotes better cellular turnover over time.
The Green Apple Brightening Gel Cleanser by Juice Beauty is an antioxidant-rich cleanser made with sugar cane hydroxy-acids, plant-based cleansers and organic botanical juices. It lends you a refined looking complexion, revealing a more radiant and brighter skin, due to the malic acid from green apples and organic raw sugar cane. While coconut cleansers deeply cleanse the skin, the algae nourishes and hydrates it. Additionally, the lemon, sage and dandelion botanicals help purify the skin.
The Clarifying Cleansing Foam by Shiseido is a creamy foam cleanser ideal for all skin types. It is infused with signature Japanese ingredients like yomogi extract, micro white powder, Kirishima mineral spring water, rice germ oil and white clay that removes dullness and promotes clarity and radiance. Additionally, the exclusive InternalPowerResist technology strengthens the skin and defends it against pollutants, enhancing skin luminosity. This face wash for glowing skin is also dermatologically tested.
Curated with a complex blend of glycolic and lactic acids for mild exfoliation, vitamin C for brightening and a blend of fruit AHAs is this face wash for glowing skin by Rodial. It awakens and energises the complexion with its effective cleansing action. It promotes a healthier, smoother and purified skin which looks luminous and youthful owing to the Blood Orange Water antioxidant in the formulation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No matter what benefit you’re looking for, you should always use a face wash; twice daily to be precise.
Answer: A face wash does not make you fair. Instead, it rids your skin of the impurities and dullness, and lends you an even skin tone and a bright complexion.
Answer: A face wash damages your skin when you’re using one that isn’t meant for your skin type, or you’re allergic to a particular ingredient. When in doubt, always consult your dermatologist before buying any skincare or beauty product.