The best sunscreens to get according to different skin types

Sunscreen is an irreplaceable part in any daytime skincare regime. For how they not only shield our skin against the harmful UV rays but also play a multi-fold role in managing its health, they can majorly affect your skin over time – in all the right ways.

We are constantly exposed to ultraviolet and infrared rays throughout the day, which damage our skin in multiple ways. However, a good sunscreen can protect us from these harmful environmental aggressors and prevent tanning, sunburns and sun spots. It also plays a major role in reducing the appearance of signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and sagging. Known for evening out skin tone and protecting skin proteins (collagen, keratin, elastin) that contribute to keeping the skin healthy and smooth, sunscreens also reduce the risk of skin cancer, especially melanoma.

How to choose sunscreens?

Here are a few factors to consider while looking for the best sunscreen on the market.

1. Skin type

It is always recommended to choose a skincare product as per your skin type. If you have dry skin, creamy and moisturising formulas should be your go-to. Similarly, if you have oily or acne-prone skin, gel or water-based non-comedogenic formulas should be your pick. If you have sensitive and irritated skin, opt for sunscreens that are formulated without harsh chemicals, toxins and fragrances.

2. SPF

Considering the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of your sunscreen is key. Sunlight comprises two types of ultraviolet rays — A (affecting your skin beneath the surface) and B (shorter rays that cause sunburns). Hence, always choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects the skin from both UVA and UVB rays and that comes with an SPF of at least 30 to 50 or higher.

3. Resistant formulas

Try choosing a formula that’s water and sweat-resistant, especially if you’re looking for a sunscreen you could wear for outdoor activities or a day out at the beach.

4. The type and ingredients

There are two types of sunscreens — physical (mineral) and chemical. Physical or mineral sunscreens (primarily made with FDA-approved ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) create a protective barrier on the skin that deflects UV rays from the body. Whereas, chemical sunscreens absorb the UV rays and convert them into heat so that they don’t harm the skin. You can always choose the type as per your preference.

How to use sunscreens?

You should use sunscreen every day as the last step of your skincare routine 20 to 30 minutes before stepping out during the day. Also ensure to reapply it every two to three hours, especially when you’ll be exposed to the sun for long. Not to forget sunscreens should be used 365 days a year (yes, even in winters).

The importance of using sunscreen every single day is simply non-negotiable and cannot be debated over, even for people with darker skin tones. It is an investment worth making, the advantages of which you’d start noticing after consistent use.

Check out some of the best sunscreens for different skin types

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: CeraVe)