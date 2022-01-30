Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > The Ordinary has landed at Sephora Singapore (plus 5 bestsellers to cop)
30 Jan 2022 02:13 PM

Nafeesa Saini
Great news for fans of The Ordinary: The clinical skincare brand is now finally available at Sephora Singapore.

Previously only available in limited quantities at smaller retailers in Singapore, the brand’s partnership with the beauty giant will mean greater accessibility for local customers. The products are available at all Sephora stores islandwide as well as its online store and app.

The beauty of The Ordinary is its straightforward formulations at pocket-friendly prices. With its iconic clean packaging and ingredient-forward products that cater to various concerns, the Deciem brand has revolutionised skincare routines and empowered consumers like no other.

For newbies, its clinical bottles and product names (these are simply named after the ingredients) may prove to be intimidating. To help you get started, we’ve listed some of their most popular products below that you can now shop at Sephora Singapore.

(All images are courtesy of The Ordinary and Sephora) 

This article was first published on Prestige Singapore.

5 The Ordinary’s bestsellers to shop at Sephora Singapore:

 

 

The Ordinary Buffet Multi-Technology Peptide Serum

The Ordinary Buffet Multi-Technology Peptide Serum

If you’re new to The Ordinary, this is a great place to start. Like the ‘Buffet’ in its name suggests, it is a cocktail of numerous peptide technologies formulated in a base of skin-friendly amino acids and hyaluronic acid complexes. Together, it fights signs of ageing and helps skin achieve a lit-from-within-radiance.

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

Eye creams are not made equal, and not all deliver instant results for when you wake up exhausted. This lightweight eye serum contains a 5% concentration of caffeine, supplemented with highly-purified Epigallocatechin Gallatyl Glucoside (EGCG), to minimise puffiness and visible dark eye circles.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

If you need a gentle yet effective exfoliator, look this up. The formula with 7% glycolic acid helps to mildly exfoliate skin to purge dead skin cells and renew collagen. It also contains amino acids, aloe vera, ginseng and tasmanian pepperberry to soothe skin after putting it through an acid treatment.

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

For the acne-prone and ones with oily skin, this is a godsend. Niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) fights blemishes, pimples and clears congested skin while brightening it. Zinc PCA, on the other hand, balances sebum activity.

The Ordinary The Bright Skincare Set

The Ordinary The Bright Skincare Set

This set has it all if you’re giving your routine an overhaul. It comprises the gentle and soap-free Squalane Cleanser to efficiently dissolve makeup while moisturising skin, the Caffeine Solution and Glycolic Acid solutions above, as well as the Ethylated Ascorbic Acid 15% Solution that contains Vitamin C to target dullness and uneven skin tones.

 

Beauty

