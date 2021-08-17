It’s no secret that K-beauty has taken over the world.

South Korea has been leading the industry with product innovations like cushion foundations, serums and essences — and sunscreen is no exception. After all, the product has always been considered to be an essential part of one’s daily skincare routine to prevent long-term sun damage, rather than an additional step to prevent sunburn from outdoor activities.

Yet, the Korean sunscreen industry took a hit earlier this year with a shocking scandal. The Purito Centella Green Level Unscented Sun SPF50+ — which has topped beauty lists and been adored by skincare aficionados for its high sun protection, hydrating-properties, and lightweight feel — garnered interest from cosmetic chemists and ingredients specialists, who started questioning its label claims.

The controversy heightened when Judit Racz, founder of ingredients glossary INCI Decoder, sent samples of the product to an independent laboratory for testing. The result? The true protection of Purito’s bestseller was proven to be SPF19, which is almost four times lesser than Purito’s self-reported SPF84.5.

This pandora box of issues surrounding the Korean sunscreen industry also casted doubt on the actual level of protection that sunscreen products were able to provide. Following this, the Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences made it a point to test and provide the public with reliable information about sunscreens that have passed their SPF claims.

We’ve gathered the approved list here — read on for the best Korean sunscreens to swear by this summer.

(Hero and featured image credit: RF._.studio from Pexels)