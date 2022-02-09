Here’s where to get cult-favourite brand, The Ordinary, in Singapore

Global cult-brand The Ordinary has been taking the world by storm since its launch in 2016.
In an industry where elaborate marketing tactics and eye-catching packaging runs the show, the apothecary-style skincare brand took this notion and completely flipped it over its head. The brand champions transparency to its consumers, a key ingredient which has led to their success today.
The Ordinary in Singapore
This is why the products here are presented with no-frills attached: rather than quirky names to attract customers, all their offerings are simply identified by their main active ingredient. This includes removing the trappings of elaborate packaging as well — all products are found in either laboratory-type dropper bottles or plain grey tubes.
On its website, it lays down the facts in simple terms for the customer: each product is detailed with what ingredients it’s made from, what the ingredients do, and how to use the products. It also explains the order in which to use the products for the most effective results, making it a dream for skincare newbies.
Yet, shipping products directly from the site can be costly since they are based in Canada. It costs about USD$38 (S$53), and free shipping comes with a minimum spend of USD$250 (S$349). Fortunately, there are other online retailers that aim to help consumers in Singapore to attain products from The Ordinary at affordable to no shipping costs.
Here, we’ve compiled a list of reputable online beauty retailers to get you going on your next skincare journey with The Ordinary in Singapore.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /13
Europe’s number one premium beauty reseller, Lookfantastic, begun operations in 2016 to bring more products to our sunny shores. Standard delivery is free for orders in Singapore, with no minimum spend. Orders are also expected to arrive within five to 10 working days. Currently, Lookfantastic stocks 47 products from The Ordinary, which include favourites like the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. The platform is also home to more than 500 other premium beauty brands and 12000 products. A beauty box subscription is also available, making it a great way to introduce new brands and products into your next skincare routine.
2 /13
It’s been a long time coming, but Sephora Singapore has finally stocked up on the cult brand’s best-selling products, including the Buffet Multi-Technology Peptide Serum and 100% Org Cold Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil. The Bright Skincare Set (pictured) is also a Sephora exclusive kit that includes a gentle daily cleanser, an exfoliating toning solution, a water-based eye serum, and a radiance-boosting vitamin C solution for an all-round daily beauty routine. Available at all Sephora stores islandwide, on Sephora.sg, and in-app.
3 /13
Singapore-based website Hush.sg is all about making sure skincare and cosmetics can be made available at fair prices. Select items help members earn rebate points upon their purchases, which can offset the next purchase. Most of the 54 products that they stock from The Ordinary is part of the rebate system too, including The Buffet and the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. They are also home to a wide range of Korean beauty brands such as IOPE, Banila Co and Aritaum, which are all imported directly from South Korea.
4 /13
UK-based beauty platform Beautybay is known to source the hard-to-find brands and products in order to bring their customers what they want. They have over 7,000 products in their portfolio, including new launches every week. As the “ultimate destination for all things beauty”, they hold 102 products from The Ordinary, including the harder-to-find foundation shades from the brand. Beautybay also has its own line of skincare, Skincare by Beautybay, that is not only vegan and cruelty-free, but also packed with prebiotics to support the skin’s barrier to balance and protect against harmful bacteria. Untracked parcels come delivered within seven to 10 days after dispatch for free, with no minimum spending. Tracked shipping is only S$9, and comes free for hauls above S$70.
5 /13
Beautylish was founded in the fall of 2010 with a simple purpose — to create a community where beauty lovers can share their collective beauty wisdom. Today, the US-based company is home to more than 100 brands, including The Ordinary. Beautylish currently stocks 43 items from The Ordinary, all from the brand’s skincare line. Find household names like Anna Sui and Charlotte Tilbury here, as well as other up-and-coming brands like Holifrog. The platform also has its own line, Beautylish presents, that features tools and brushes to aid you on your cosmetic journey.
6 /13
One thing that sets Skinx apart from other online beauty retailers is that they also own a storefront along Amoy Street. With a modest selection of 18 brands, Skinx is dedicated to bringing the best in skincare and makeup to their customers. They currently stock 25 crowd favourites from The Ordinary, and provide free shipping to Singapore with no minimum spend. In case you’re thinking of the pain when splashing your cash, Skinx has an agreement with hoolah that helps customers pay in monthly instalments with no interest or additional fees.
7 /13
Escentials has always been a one-stop-shop in Singapore for many beauty and skincare fanatics, so we were delighted to hear that they will now be stocking products from The Ordinary alongside their current range. They are currently home to 18 products, including favourites like the Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2% and the Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG. Escentials is located at Ion Orchard, Paragon and Tangs Plaza if you’re thinking of shopping in person, but online purchases are also available. There is a flat fee of S$6.99 for deliveries, but this fee will be waived for orders above S$80.
8 /13
Zalora is a renowned e-retailer operating in several Southeast Asian countries. It is a one-stop-shop for all your fashion and lifestyle requirements. It houses over 3000 famous brands like Christian Dior, Nike and Coach. Zalora stocks around 28 products from The Ordinary. You can find several unique formulations like “Buffet” and “Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5” recommended by skincare experts globally.
Zalora aims to deliver products within 2-6 working days. However, it may differ depending on the seller. The delivery charges are calculated at the package level, but orders above S$ 50 are eligible for delivery fee discounts.
9 /13
Lazada, established in the year 2012, is a leading e-commerce company headquartered in Singapore and is now owned by the Alibaba group. It serves internationally to a pool of trusted customers, especially in the Southeast Asian countries. The virtual mall at Lazada, also known as the LazMall, is home to over 32,000 brands, and you can get your hands on every possible necessity you would ever want.
Lazada has a collection of a wide range of products from The Ordinary, including the all-time favourites that are a must for your skincare regime. From Estée Lauder to L’Oreal Beauty, you get to choose from luxurious brands when you shop at Lazada. The shipping fee varies according to the dimensions of the package. However, free shipping is applicable to a selected range of products.
10 /13
Shopee is one of the primary choices of customers and a reliable name among several e-commerce companies operating in many ASEAN countries. In 2017, Shopee launched Shopee Mall comprising hundreds of trusted brands and thousands of products for people in the Singapore and Philippines region. With Shopee premium, you can even stack up on luxury brands like Elizabeth Arden and Ralph Lauren.
Shopee has an array of products from The Ordinary that beauty devotees around the world love. What sets this store apart is the layout of the products, categorised according to different ingredients and varying skin requirements, which makes it easy to shop. The shipping fee may vary depending on the seller and is calculated according to the package.
11 /13
Cult Beauty is a statement name when it comes to skincare and beauty retailers. This UK-based brand was founded in 2008 and is now home to over 300 personal care and grooming brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Huda Beauty. From luxurious to minimal product ranges, this e-retailer is a one-stop-shop for beauty obsessives.
Talking about products from The Ordinary, Cult Beauty has a range of 59 formulations from this high-rated skincare brand that you can opt for to upgrade your skincare game. Standard delivery takes around 5-15 days to ship to Singapore, and a shipping fee of 6.95 euros (around S$10.69) is charged. Orders above 40 euros (S$61.54) are free of shipping charges.
12 /13
ASOS is a well-known British e-commerce company especially loved by youngsters globally. It comprises sleek and trendy fashion, beauty, and personal care brands that many love. ASOS even has its own line and the products are totally worth the price.
ASOS has over 59 products from The Ordinary, each with unique ingredients and features to turn around your skin fortune for good. From “The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque” to “The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser,” it has every revolutionary product you would need. The standard delivery fee is around S$11.12 and is free over a minimum spend of S$64.84. Express shipping options are also available for fast deliveries but will cost a lot compared to standard charges.
13 /13
Selfridges was founded in the year 2003 by the Weston family and it has been operating successfully ever since. It is a high-end UK-based e-commerce company serving customers internationally. With a number of globally appreciated brands, Selfridges has a horizon of top-notch products to choose from that will leave you in awe.
The Ordinary is among the most celebrated brands that are available on Selfridges. You can choose from a multitude of solutions that address every requirement of your skin. The standard delivery charge is around S$9 and is free for orders over S$300.