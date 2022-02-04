The best foods for hair growth, according to dietitians

Who else remembers when washing your hair with Mane n’ Tail (a shampoo and conditioner combo originally designed for horses) became all the rage for growing your own, well, mane? While it’s tempting to believe that one product can be the turnkey for growing luscious, long locks, the truth is more complicated. A wide range of factors — from genetics to hormones to nutrition — help determine how fast your hair grows. So take your healthy hair goals one step at a time starting with what you eat. Below, experts discuss the best food for hair growth by breaking down the essential nutrients and vitamins that contribute to healthy, long hair.

“Eating for optimal health and healthy hair go hand-in-hand,” says Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, nutrition and wellness expert and co-author of Sugar Shock. “In both cases, getting sufficient protein while also focusing on wholesome plant foods will help ensure that you get the nutrients, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds tied to healthier hair.” In other words, a diet that’s diverse and rich in vitamins and minerals from foods that help hair growth will give you your best shot at avoiding hair loss related to nutrient deficiencies.

That said, there are six major nutrients found in the best foods for healthy hair that are most responsible for promoting hair growth, according to Cassetty. “Healthy hair depends on certain nutrients, such as protein, biotin, vitamin A, and vitamin C,” she says. Iron and omega-3 fatty acids are two other major players in the hair growth game, she adds. Here’s why each nutrient is so important for staving off hair loss and promoting hair growth.

Vitamins and nutrients in the best foods for hair growth

Now that you better understand how important nutrition is for your hair health, it’s easy to see why the best way to make sure you’re getting everything you need in your diet is to focus on the foods that help hair growth. Just keep in mind that nutrition is just one piece of the healthy hair pie.

So if you feel like you’re losing more strands than usual, or just aren’t growing hair as fast as you’d like, it’s best to consult an expert. Schedule an appointment with a trichologist, a type of specialist who can evaluate your hair and scalp for issues and recommend treatment, or your doctor who can look into any potential underlying health issues related to hair loss.

Foods that help hair growth

This story first appeared on www.shape.com.

Hero and Feature Image Credit: @hairbyruslan

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.