6 best cycling trails in Singapore for a dose of fresh air

Social distancing and staying home doesn’t mean you’re reduced to total inactivity. If you wanted to get some exercise in but didn’t want to go to the gym, you might want to explore these best cycling trails in Singapore instead.
Sure, there may be yoga apps, or a simple home workout or two, but nothing beats fresh air and warm sunshine. Even though we are encouraged to stay indoors, a day out in nature alone can do wonders. Cycling is a great way to engage with the world outside without being in close contact with others. Besides, you’ll be able to see your city in a whole new light too.
So grab your bike and your spirit of adventure. and explore these best cycling trails in Singapore. Just be sure to stay a metre away from others on the same trail as you.
6 best cycling trails in Singapore to embark on:
If you’ve never heard of Ketam Mountain Bike Park, chances are, you’re not alone. The park is situated on the offshore island of Pulau Ubin, just a quick boat ride from Changi Point Ferry Terminal. The 10-kilometre trail is an off-the-beaten-track adventure for riders of varying levels, complete with views of untouched landscapes and rustic village life.
The first phase of the Round Island Route, a 150-kilometre park connector that circles the island, is none other than Rower’s Bay Park. The 60 kilometre Rower’s Bay links Yishun to Punggol, perfect for riders looking for more time outdoors. The trail allows you to cycle past Seletar Reservoir, or stop by a wetland area or two, but be warned: this lengthy trail is designed for those with a little more tenacity and endurance, and not for the faint of heart.
If you’re looking for a urban oasis on the main island of Singapore, the Kranji – Lim Chu Kang might be just for you. Rent your bicycle at Kranji MRT Station and set off for a 20-kilometre long ride. This trail covers all the little nuggets of treasure you wouldn’t normally head to, such as the Kranji War Memorial, the Sungei Buloh Wetlands Reserve and a quaint local farm, Bollywood Veggies. You can even grab some organic produce while you’re there, so you won’t have to jostle with the aunties at your nearest supermarket.
Maybe a 20-kilometre route in Kranji isn’t your thing. Thankfully, there is a shorter, more leisurely option along the Kranji Marshes Loop. Peddle along the five-kilometre route and look out for its diverse range of wildlife. The marshes is home to hundreds of species of birds, butterflies and dragonflies, making it the perfect place for nature lovers.
East Coast Park is probably one of the most popular biking routes in Singapore, especially for those living in the Tampines, Marine Parade and Kallang. Begin your ride from Kembangan MRT and head into the Siglap Park Connector, past the Telok Kurau neighbourhood. Take a short break along East Coast Park with all its delicious local treats (we recommended a good dose of satay and sugar cane juice) along with the sea breeze and cruise through the Bedok Park Connector. The 13.6-kilometre journey is a moderately easy one as it is generally flat with occasional inclines.
If you’re on the other side of the island, you might want to try out the Western Adventure Loop. It starts off at Bukit Batok Town Park, passing by the famed Little Guilin, named after its resemblance to a similar attraction in China by the same name. Peddle past the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve for some beautiful birdsong, and finish off in the Pang Sua Park Connector. As the trail only spans a short four-kilometres, it’s great for a quick midday workout and some lovely fresh air.