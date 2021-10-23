6 best cycling trails in Singapore for a dose of fresh air

Social distancing and staying home doesn’t mean you’re reduced to total inactivity. If you wanted to get some exercise in but didn’t want to go to the gym, you might want to explore these best cycling trails in Singapore instead.

Sure, there may be yoga apps, or a simple home workout or two, but nothing beats fresh air and warm sunshine. Even though we are encouraged to stay indoors, a day out in nature alone can do wonders. Cycling is a great way to engage with the world outside without being in close contact with others. Besides, you’ll be able to see your city in a whole new light too.

So grab your bike and your spirit of adventure. and explore these best cycling trails in Singapore. Just be sure to stay a metre away from others on the same trail as you.

6 best cycling trails in Singapore to embark on: