12 perfect gifts for the fitness fanatics and gym junkies in your life

Here’s to the ones who drink seltzers instead of cocktails; who wake up at 7am to hit the gym before work; who meal prep on weekends for the working week; who look good in every outfit; who, ultimately, keep us accountable for our own ballooning waistlines and bad habits. We see you, we appreciate you, and so, this list is all for you.
12 best fitness gifts for your favourite gym junkies:
Those who refuse to forgo good style in the name of fitness will appreciate accessories such as Bala Bangles. Now synonymous amongst the #fitspo set on Instagram, these wrist and ankle weights add a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout. The best part? They come in adorable colours that range from blush and matcha, to Christmas specials like Shine, a glitzy take on the workout staple. Available in 1lb or 2lb iterations.
It’s two ticks for sister-duo Wendy and Winnie Cheung. Inspired by their home workouts when gyms shut during the pandemic, The Fluid X features a series of aqua bag training equipment; it’s portable, fun and dynamic.
The process is simple: Fill the Boba 13 (cute name!) to your preferred weight, and squat, press or lift it for a dynamic workout. Great for new lifters, low impact workouts and, best of all, gifts for friends who’ll be enduring a two or three-week hotel quarantine.
What’s just as important, but often forgotten, when it comes to staying healthy? Good skincare. Yes! For men who neglect their poor pores post-workout, this facial cleansing brush and massager helps to break down all the gunk on your skin and beard, while a targeted firming facial massage reduces the appearance of fine lines. Expect him to walk out of the shower with skin that looks toned and energised. Glowing skin to match your healthy insides. Win-win.
Y’all heard me gush about the Fitbit Luxe and, my colleagues and friends can attest, I still wear mine every single day. It’s light, it’s versatile, and it keeps me accountable. Been too stationary? Buzz, buzz, baby! Time to walk 250 steps around the office. Not enough sleep? Boo! Here’s a sub-70 score to mar your hard-earned 80s average. It works! You’ll build a habit of enough movement and good sleep in no time.
Definitely also get some extra straps for working out, and — more importantly — to match whatever cool fit your friend is rocking that day because fashion, baby. Read our full review here.
AirPods need little introduction. The third-generation reiteration, however, definitely seems to bear a closer resemblance to the AirPods Pro than their predecessors. New features include spatial audio head tracking, an acoustic mesh that mutes background sound, a longer battery life, and an upgraded IPX4 water resistance — which means you can sweat on them as much as you like, and they should still survive.
For a more personalised touch, include an extra engraving with emojis or letters to really cement ownership.
It’s sleek, it’s modern and, best of all, it’s portable post-blend. Yeah, perhaps it looks cooler when you’re walking around the weight machines shaking your… shakes, but is it efficient? Is it necessary? No! This is, though.
Touted as having a “blade with a brain”, the Beast Blender monitors its internal temperature to maintain consistent speed and torque. Once done, simply screw on the drinking lid to take your shake to wherever you may need to be. Easy.
Like its original — but pocket-sized! Great for when one can’t be arsed to pull out the foam roller and yoga mat for a full post-workout wind-down session. Just turn this on and massage away while you’re at your desk, on the couch, or even on your daily commute. Instant relief!
For a nifty skincare set with all the essentials, look no further than Drunk Elephant’s Saving Face Refining Skincare Set. Bestsellers such as the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, Protini Polypeptide Cream, and F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial are included to make your post-gym wash-up a refreshing one. Come dark, the T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum will help your skin cells turnover to reveal a healthy glow.
Here’s a scary fact: One million single use plastic bottles are thrown out every minute. One million! That’s outrageous. No, we can’t change the world overnight, but we can certainly do our little part to make it not-so-bad. Baby steps. And one of those steps should be getting a LARQ bottle.
Equipped with LED technology that kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses (where does the 0.1% go??), you’ll be able to get pure water in 60 seconds. It also intelligently activates every two hours to keep your water and bottle clean as can be. Nifty.
With a bendable nose piece and stretch ear loops, this mark is extremely comfortable and prevents moisture build-up and bacteria from breeding with anti-microbial treatment. It’s also water-resistant and available in three sizes, so you won’t have to struggle with ill-fitting masks throughout your workout.
How can you make better lifestyle choices if you don’t know what changes to make? What should you avoid eating? Where are you storing fat?
It’s time for some science: Get to know how your body works, inside and out. The Vital starter kit contains 15 diet reports, 20 nutrition reports, and, most importantly, 18 sports & fitness reports. If you want to get even more in-depth, consider the Premium kit — assuming you don’t mind the price jump.
For the bare-minimum fitness pal in your life, let someone else take care of the food while they work out and live their best 9-to-5. There are so many options on the market, we did the math (and the testing) for you. Here are the best ones to order from.