12 perfect gifts for the fitness fanatics and gym junkies in your life

Why did the gym member get arrested? He asked someone to check out his guns.

Okay — I have one more. What’s the best gift for a gym addict? A mirror! Alright, enough; but that last one was on brand at least, right? The festive season has a convenient way of leading straight to our, usually dreaded, New Year’s Resolutions, but what if we started early? Started now?

Here’s to the ones who drink seltzers instead of cocktails; who wake up at 7am to hit the gym before work; who meal prep on weekends for the working week; who look good in every outfit; who, ultimately, keep us accountable for our own ballooning waistlines and bad habits. We see you, we appreciate you, and so, this list is all for you.

(Hero and featured image credit: Bala)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong, with products and links updated for Singapore.

12 best fitness gifts for your favourite gym junkies: