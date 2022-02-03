There are many ways in which one might choose to worship at the temple of fitness, but perhaps the most effective (and popular) way today is High Intensity Interval Training.

Otherwise known as HIIT by fitness insiders, the exercise ideology centers around the alternation between intense bursts of activity and fixed periods of less-intense activity or rest.

So if it’s abs and weight-loss you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. These HIIT gyms in Singapore’s CBD have become increasingly popular because they produce results fast, and do not typically require lengthy lessons that many time-starved office-goers cannot afford. Besides, you won’t have the excuse of having to travel far for your classes anymore.

6 HIIT gyms in Singapore’s CBD that will get your heart rate up and your fat percentage low: