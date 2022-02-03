Home > Beauty & Grooming > Wellness > The best HIIT gyms in Singapore’s CBD to hit up after work today
The best HIIT gyms in Singapore's CBD to hit up after work today
03 Feb 2022 01:00 PM

The best HIIT gyms in Singapore’s CBD to hit up after work today

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
The best HIIT gyms in Singapore’s CBD to hit up after work today
The best HIIT gyms in Singapore’s CBD to hit up after work today

There are many ways in which one might choose to worship at the temple of fitness, but perhaps the most effective (and popular) way today is High Intensity Interval Training.

Otherwise known as HIIT by fitness insiders, the exercise ideology centers around the alternation between intense bursts of activity and fixed periods of less-intense activity or rest.

So if it’s abs and weight-loss you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. These HIIT gyms in Singapore’s CBD have become increasingly popular because they produce results fast, and do not typically require lengthy lessons that many time-starved office-goers cannot afford. Besides, you won’t have the excuse of having to travel far for your classes anymore.

6 HIIT gyms in Singapore’s CBD that will get your heart rate up and your fat percentage low:

Barry's Bootcamp

Barry's Bootcamp

You can thanks the HIIT gods for bringing Los Angeles-based Barry’s Bootcamp to Singapore. Known as the high-intensity workout that launched a thousand others, the renowned regime will be conducted in the same signature Red Room that’s seen more calories burnt than all seasons of The Biggest Loser combined. 

Inside, expect a quick-fire combination of cardio, weight training, and anaerobic moves that keeps your heart rate at a high throughout, effectively revving your resting metabolism by up to 15 percent. Little wonder that its fans include the Beckham couple, Premier League footballers and yes, Kim Kardashian.

Barry's Bootcamp
Address
18 Robinson Road, #03-03, Singapore 048547
Find out more
F45

F45

It might only have been founded in 2011, but F45 has exploded in the fitness scene with its all-out high-intensity regime by celebrity trainer Luke Isotomin. Each workout — which can vary in focus from strength training to cardio — is 45 minutes long and incorporate functional moves, hence the name.

Here, you’ll work your way through a plethora of stations, but each workout and playlist are programmed such that you’ll never get comfortable enough to let your guard down. TV screens mounted around the room indicate everything from timing intervals to heart rate stats that are connected to monitors strapped to its attendees. 

F45
Address
78 Amoy St, Singapore 069897
Phone
+65 9384 6945
Find out more
The Jungle

The Jungle

Aptly named seeing it’s right smack in the middle of Singapore’s concrete jungle, the dynamic fitness and martial arts studio offers some of the most diverse HIIT classes around. Three different types of sessions are offered depending on your goals: the signature Jungle HIIT, Kickboxing HIIT — which includes martial arts conditioning — and personal training, an hour-long session that promotes maximum calorie burn and muscle gain.

Various group classes such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, and strength training are also available for those looking to incorporate a little variation in their routine.

The Jungle
Address
35B Boat Quay (UOB Plaza, Raffles Place MRT), Singapore 049824
Phone
+65 9328 6002
Find out more
Haus Athletics

Haus Athletics
Located at CBD’s Downtown Gallery, Haus Athletics offers 45-minute athletic-based conditioning workouts that are based on primal human movements (i.e functional moves). Music plays a big part in the classes here. Heart-thumping beats are specially curated to accompany the three main classes: Leanout for total body burn, Meltdown for rapid fat-burning, and Kore for a leaner mid-section.
Haus Athletics
Address
#02-03 OUE Downtown Gallery 6A Shenton Way, Singapore 068815
Shop here
Ritual

Ritual

Spanning only 20 minutes a lesson, Ritual is perhaps the best option for squeezing in a quick workout before lunch. The gym’s been around for a while now, so it knows a thing or two about training efficiently. 

There’s no time to throw in the towel here; the class is extremely fast-paced, and a set of exercises — which can vary from day to day — is done consecutively for 20 seconds without intervals, followed by a 40-second break. The routine is repeated six times, but while it sounds like a cinch is actually a proper challenge that will keep your metabolism at a high long after your session.

Ritual
Address
11 North Canal Road #03-01, Singapore 048824
Phone
+65 6536 7291
Find out more
Boomcamp

Boomcamp

If you liked Boom’s aqua boxing classes, then you’ll love Boomcamp. The 40-minute classes here offer both cardio and strength training, and incorporates air bikes and Ski ERGs, as well as weighted floor movements to get your entire body going. The fast-paced circuit training class ends with a core-crushing session that’ll fire up your abs, making it a full-body workout you won’t want to miss. 

Boomcamp
Address
62 Cecil Street #B1-00, Singapore 049710
Find out more
Fitness HIIT high intensity interval training Singapore CBD HIIT gyms
