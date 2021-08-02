It’s summer all-year-round here in Singapore, so if you’re looking for a breezy outdoor activity during the pandemic, why not consider cycling?

There’s almost no reason not to: it’s great exercise, it’s a lot kinder to the planet than driving, and in a post-circuit breaker situation, it makes for an amazing way to get some sun.

We’ve previously rounded up some of the many cycling trails in Singapore, but we’ve neglected the most essential element of the equation: the bicycle. We’re not talking about the ones from Giant, we’re talking about some serious quality bicycles here.

Whether it’s casually zipping down the park connectors or intense mountain biking you’re looking forward to, we’ve rounded up some of the island’s best indie bicycle shops in town for your perusal.

Cannasia

2015 Trigger Carbon 2 Small Demo Bike (Image credit: Cannasia)

If you’re serious about getting into cycling, head over to Cannasia at Siglap. The shop is an official distributor and service centre of Cannondale, one of the most premium bicycle brands in the world. Cannasia is currently home to over 100 different bicycle models, all of which are further classified into categories like mountain bikes, urban bikes, fitness bikes and more. Apart from bicycles, they also have a whole range of bike components and accessories in stores and online, so you can get started on your riding journey without a hitch.

Cannasia, 83/85 Frankel Avenue, Singapore 458211

Byx

Bianchi Infinito CV (Image credit: @byx_singapore via Instagram)

Byx is the brainchild of a group of cycling enthusiasts in Singapore, aimed to promote cycling as a healthier lifestyle to the local community here. Located at River Valley and Bukit Timah, the shop is home to a cosy range of bikes and accessories for both casual and serious bikers. Does your bike need a fix? Don’t fret, everyone at Byx is a qualified bike mechanic, so you can always come back for some fine-tuning.

Byx, 403 River Valley Road, Singapore 248301

Hello Bicycle

Linus Roadster Sport (Image credit: @hellobicyclesg via Instagram)

Hello Bicycle is home to a huge selection of bikes from brands like Linus, Lekker, Creme, Shulz and Tokyobike. Apart from an extensive range of accessories and apparel, Hello Bicycle also offers a bike rental service that’s great for those looking for a quick outdoor cycling experience without any of the hassle.

Byland Building, 135 Middle Road, #01-01, Singapore 188975

Coast Cycles

Buzzraw X (Image credit: @coastcycles via Instagram)

Unlike many other establishments on this list, Coast Cycles manufactures their own set of sleek city bikes, all completely designed in-house by their team. Whichever you’re considering, from the Buzzraw X, to the Buzzraw Classic and the Buzzraw Pro, the team at Coast Cycles will help you choose the one most suitable for your lifestyle.

Coast Cycles, 54 Siglap Dr, Singapore 456176

Hup Leong Co

Merida Scultura Force Edition in Glittery Silver:Black (Image credit: @hupleongco via Instagram)

The OG of bicycle shops in Singapore, Hup Leong Co has been serving customers since 1968 with some of the best bikes in town. Here, they’re truly all about bicycles — from bike consultations and bike fittings to regular bike checks, servicing and maintenance, this is your one-stop-shop for all things related to your two-wheeled vehicle.

Hup Leong Company, 51 Chin Swee Road, #01-107 Singapore 160051

(Hero and featured image credit: Simon Connellan via Unsplash)