10 best luxury spas in KL and Selangor to be pampered at today

Amid the relentless rhythm of the city, there exist secret oases of serenity, worlds apart from the urban clamour. Singapore’s renowned for having a wealth of luxury spas, but if you needed an excuse to nip to KL and Selangor for the weekend, we know where the best and more luxurious spas are in the Klang Valley.

At first glance, the enchanting ambiance is enough to transport you to realms of serenity. Every location has been artfully crafted, with thoughtful attention to textures and melodies, creating a cocoon of comfort that completely embraces you.

The visual feast is merely the beginning. The true charm lies in their selection of globally acclaimed products and treatments, supported by a team of adept professionals ready to guide you in discovering the perfect wellness solution tailored to your needs.

We’ve curated a list of the best spas in KL and Selangor, designed to nourish every facet of your being, leaving you in a state of sublime tranquillity, revitalised energy, and pampered luxury.

10 best luxury spas & wellness centres in KL and Selangor to book:

UR Spa

Tucked away within the elegant confines of The RuMa Hotel and Residences, UR Spa stands as a beacon of opulence in KL’s spa scene. It boasts a versatile repertoire of services, each designed to cater to your unique needs and preferences.

Their offerings are a cornucopia of therapeutic treatments. There’s a medley of Core and Touch Therapies, invigorating exfoliators, rejuvenating facials, and streamlined express services for the time-strapped. The luxury quotient is amplified with the provision of in-room butler treatments, enabling you to bask in relaxation within the plush comfort of your own suite.

The UR Tranquillity massage, a signature offering, invites you to cast aside the hustle of city life. With sessions spanning either a 60-minute tranquillity journey for RM320 (approx. S$92) or a 90-minute deep relaxation venture for RM417 (approx. S$120), the focus is centred on your relaxation and overall well-being.

Yet, the offerings at UR Spa do not end here. They break the mould with their gender-neutral beauty treatments and a trendy barber shop under the stewardship of the famed London barbers, Truefitt & Hill.

Address: 7, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9 PM

Contact: +60 3-2778 0888

M Spa

Nestled within the luxurious M Resort & Hotel, you’ll find M Spa, a hidden gem offering a spa experience like no other. Their secret? They harness the healing powers of nature by incorporating homegrown ingredients such as screw pine, lemongrass, and ginger into their treatments. This refreshing twist adds a layer of authenticity and uniqueness to their spa experience, making it a therapeutic journey not just for the body, but also for the senses.

Their crown jewel is the Four Hand Massage. In this extraordinary treatment, two skilled therapists work in unison, weaving together five different massage styles – Shiatsu, Thai, Hawaiian Lomi Lomi, Swedish, and Balinese. This symphony of techniques culminates into a rich tapestry of relaxation, offering you an unparalleled spa experience.

Address: Jln Damansara, Bukit Kiara, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +60 3-7932 6582

Sanctum Wellness at EQ

Sanctum Wellness, situated on the 29th floor of EQ Hotel, provides a serene and luxurious setting for you to melt away your worries. The spa is inspired by the tranquility of nature and offers a much-needed respite from the city’s hustle and bustle.

One of its standout features is its chromotherapy treatments, also known as colour therapy. These treatments aim to balance your physical, emotional, and spiritual energies and use natural, organic ingredients.

The spa caters specifically to individuals who are 16 years and older, and it does not accept walk-in clients. Hence, it is recommended to make reservations in advance to ensure a seamless, stress-free experience.

Address: Level 29, EQ, Equatorial Plaza, Jln Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 6 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +60 3-2789 7872

Ambassade Biologique Recherche Kuala Lumpur @ The Starhill

For a spa experience that blends luxury with bespoke care, look no further than Ambassade Biologique Recherche. This distinguished oasis of skincare excellence has carved out a special niche for itself in our compilation of top spas.

Offering a variety of personalised treatments for your face, body and scalp, the spa tailors each session to your skin’s specific requirements. You’ll step into a world imbued with an understated Parisian elegance when you visit their flagship spa in KL. There, they offer an array of sublime body treatments that promise the pinnacle of pampering.

Address: Starhill Gallery, UG19, UG20 & UG21, 181, Jln Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 10 AM – 8 PM

Contact: +60 19-204 7586

Swasana Spa

Situated in the heart of the city, Swasana Spa offers a blissful sanctuary where luxury meets the vibrant tapestry of local culture.

Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions of Asia, the spa’s treatments are designed to delight your senses – from the visually stunning decor to the aromatic scents, the soothing touch of expert hands, the calming sounds of serenity, and even the taste of herbal teas.

Guests are presented with a diverse menu of therapeutic options, each reflecting the essence of Balinese, Thai, or Malay healing practices – each treatment is a journey to tranquility.

Beyond massages, Swasana Spa extends its pampering services to include body scrubs, wraps, facials, and bath treatments. They also offer exclusive spa packages thoughtfully tailored for women, men, couples, and honeymooners, ensuring a unique and personal experience for every guest.

Address: Impiana @ Klcc Hotel, 13, Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan, Malaysia

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +60 3-2147 1111

The Majestic Spa

Located within the acclaimed Majestic Hotel, known for its sumptuous buffet and exquisite rooms, The Majestic Spa operates 24/7 and holds a distinctive place in KL’s spa scene, as it nestles within a nationally recognised heritage site.

The Majestic Spa draws its inspiration from the sophisticated charm of British elegance. Their treatments involve the use of delightful fruit and floral concoctions that nourish and tighten your skin, leaving you with a feeling of pure ecstasy.

Their signature treatment, the Malaya Golden Chersonese, stands out as a unique experience. It is a rejuvenating ritual tailored distinctly for men and women, designed to transport you to a state of refreshed serenity.

The Majestic Spa provides the ultimate sanctuary for an entire day (and night) of relaxation, rejuvenation, and restoration of the mind, body, and senses.

Address: 5, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, Tasik Perdana, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 12-9pm daily

Contact: +6018-631 6885

Banyan Tree Spa

Escape to a world of tranquility at Banyan Tree Spa, an urban oasis nestled high above the bustling streets of Bukit Bintang. As you step into this luxurious enclave, be prepared for a sensory journey, flanked by captivating city views and an array of indulgent treatments.

Specialising in Eastern healing practices, their proficient therapists work their magic, kneading away stress and tension with the spa’s signature Nusantara massage. Combining thumb pressure and various kneading techniques, this massage is a balm for urban-weary souls.

That’s not all. Banyan Tree Spa knows that the path to wellness is not one-size-fits-all. Therefore, they offer a refreshing scrub to exfoliate and renew your skin, followed by a revitalising face mask that brings back your radiant glow. A calming scalp massage and a soothing bath complete this pampering journey.

Ideal for couples seeking a unique date activity or a romantic staycation, Banyan Tree Spa promises an unforgettable retreat, merging relaxation and luxury in one address.

Address: 2, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +60 3-2113 1888

Lax. Retreat

For stress relief, Lax. Retreat is a standout luxury spa in KL, renowned for its visually pleasing environment and top-notch spa treatments. The spa creates an immediate calming atmosphere, making it perfect for excellent treatments.

What sets it apart is the ability to customise your treatment room to your liking, including your preferred scent, music, and lighting. This creates a personalised spa experience tailored just for you. Other than body and facial treatments, they also offer mani-pedi services for a comprehensive pampering session.

Address: 2-17, Level 2, The Linc KL, 360, Jln Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 10 AM – 8 PM

Contact: +60 17-347 7623

Hammam Spa

Hammam Spa, a luxurious oasis with three locations in KL, beckons you to a world of Middle Eastern charm. As soon as you step inside, you’re whisked away into a realm reminiscent of the enchanting tales from One Thousand and One Nights. The spa’s design, inspired by the traditional Moroccan and Turkish hammams, features stunning marble-clad steam rooms that echo the grandeur of these bath houses.

Hammam Spa invites you to a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation with an array of authentic Hammam rituals and treatments. Each one is meticulously crafted to match your individual needs and moods.

You can immerse yourself in the Hammam & Gommage ritual, an exclusive offering that starts with a soothing steam session and culminates in an invigorating scrub using natural black olive and eucalyptus oil. Alternatively, you can indulge in the mineral-rich Moorish Rhassoul body mask, a treatment that promises to rejuvenate your skin.

And there’s a delightful surprise for expectant mothers! Hammam Spa offers a specially designed prenatal massage that indulges you in a full 60 minutes of bliss for just RM178 (approx. S$51).

Hammam Spa Bangsar

Address: 3f7 and 3f8 Bangsar Village 2, 2, Jalan Telawi 1, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10.30 PM

Contact: +603 2282 2180

Hammam Spa Isetan

Address: Lot 5, Level 2f, Hammam Spa Isetan, Isetan, Lot 10, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +6019 643 0881

Hammam Spa Publika

Address: Block c2, Level G4, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +603 6201 0881

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur

The Spa, located within the luxurious premises of the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, has been designed with the utmost attention to create a haven of tranquility for your body, mind, and spirit.

Whether you’re planning a solo retreat, a friends’ day out, or a romantic escapade with your partner, The Spa offers a wide array of massages tailored to suit your specific needs. If you’re in search of a romantic couple’s massage, the Romance of Rose treatment is a popular choice. This indulgent treatment uses rose petals and rose oil to relax not just your body, but also your mind, making it an ideal way to spend a day with your loved one.

Furthermore, guests are encouraged to arrive an hour ahead of their appointment to take advantage of their state-of-the-art steam room, sauna, and hot and cold whirlpools. This sets the stage for a truly luxurious spa and wellness experience.

Address: Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 11 AM – 7 PM (closed on Mondays)

Contact: +60 3-2179 8772

(Hero and feature images credit: Swasana Spa/Facebook & The Majestic Spa)