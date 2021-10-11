These mental health apps promise to make pandemic life a little easier

In between navigating the pandemic, work responsibilities, and family, it’s safe to say that there’s not plenty of time left to focus on our mental health.

According to a study by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) last year, about 13 percent of Singaporeans have revealed that they’ve felt symptoms of anxiety or depression during the Covid-19 pandemic. Add to that the stress of financial loss, the fear of getting infected by the virus, and the lack of WFH boundaries, and it’s safe to say that a mental breakdown is imminent for many.

Looking for mental health services, however, can be intimidating, especially for those who are only just learning to cope with these new emotions. For that, mental health apps have become especially useful, more so since many are also developed by mental health experts or practitioners themselves. With their intuitive interface, abundant learning material, and daily reminders, these mental health apps can streamline your journey towards bettering your mood and finding balance.

Here, are the best mental health apps to get on today.