As an exercise routine that doesn’t involve treadmills or kettlebells, it’s easy to dismiss Pilates as “just another stretching exercise”.

Yet those who practice it regularly will know that it’s easily one of the best ways of improving your general fitness, from simple goals such as fixing bad posture, to boosting your metabolism in the long run.

First developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century, the physical fitness system was originally called “Contrology” because of its emphasis on well, control. The regime is designed to improve balance, flexibility and strength simultaneously, and has often been credited for alleviating back injuries in the long run. Which comes as no surprise then, that Pilates has been a top pick for elite athletes and dancers for years.

Like yoga, the best Pilates studios in Singapore design classes that incorporate plenty of stretching poses, interspersed with precise, low-impact movements that does wonders for the core and specific muscle groups. While they can be done on a mat, reformer machines are often used to help create resistance to work every muscle in the body.

To get you started on your journey to Pilates greatness, we’ve rounded some of the best on the island. Besides, their location makes it easy to squeeze in a session during lunch breaks or after work.

6 best Pilates studios in Singapore to sign up for today: