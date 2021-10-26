As an exercise routine that doesn’t involve treadmills or kettlebells, it’s easy to dismiss Pilates as “just another stretching exercise”.
Yet those who practice it regularly will know that it’s easily one of the best ways of improving your general fitness, from simple goals such as fixing bad posture, to boosting your metabolism in the long run.
First developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century, the physical fitness system was originally called “Contrology” because of its emphasis on well, control. The regime is designed to improve balance, flexibility and strength simultaneously, and has often been credited for alleviating back injuries in the long run. Which comes as no surprise then, that Pilates has been a top pick for elite athletes and dancers for years.
Like yoga, the best Pilates studios in Singapore design classes that incorporate plenty of stretching poses, interspersed with precise, low-impact movements that does wonders for the core and specific muscle groups. While they can be done on a mat, reformer machines are often used to help create resistance to work every muscle in the body.
To get you started on your journey to Pilates greatness, we’ve rounded some of the best on the island. Besides, their location makes it easy to squeeze in a session during lunch breaks or after work.
6 best Pilates studios in Singapore to sign up for today:
This multi-discipline boutique fitness studio makes it easy to fall in love with the exercise, especially since it offers one of the most comprehensive set of classes for every need. Reformer sessions for all proficiencies are available here. Those looking to improve flexibility, mobility, recovery, and relaxation will enjoy the Reformer Stretch & Release class, while those keen on improving core strength and muscle tone will appreciate the Reformer Dynamic Flow.
As a dedicated pilates studio, Breathe Pilates offers both private and small group classes daily, each specifically designed to cater to different objectives. The Gyrotonic class, for example helps correct poor biomechanics and posture, while the Fat Blast is a fast-paced workout that emphasises the core-strengthening elements of Pilates. Every instructor here is certified by Stott Pilates, and a large handful are also trained in treating spinal conditions and sports rehabilitation.
Core Collective goes above and beyond here by not only offering both mat and reformer Pilates classes, but also other services such as sports massage therapists and chiropractors. Here, three studios are kitted out with Basi Systems reformers, where moves to improve strength around the core, hamstrings, and spine are incorporated for an all-rounded workout.
With one of the largest reformer studios in Singapore, you won’t have to scramble to get a session in here. A comprehensive range of classes are on offer here, either on the mat or reformer. The former is a total body conditioning class that will require you to concentrate, control, and breathe right to maintain the flow and precision of each exercise. The latter will teach you how to correctly engage and use your core muscles via the resistance-based machine.
Having carved a name for itself with its well-equipped studio, Focus Pilates boasts reformer classes that tone muscles while improving flexibility. A strong foundation of Pilates is encouraged here, so those who have yet to try their hand at the reformer can book a 45-minute trial as a gentle introduction to the exercise.
The space also sees a physiotherapy studio which aids in the recovery of injuries, making it a conducive space for those seeking holistic treatments.
As the only Pilates and movement studio in Singapore that offers the Strength Pilates programme for both Mat and Reformer classes, Pilates Plus is one to bookmark if you want to get serious about the exercise. Here, the studio goes deep into the fundamentals of Pilates, and even beyond the original sequence to offer a strength, endurance, and flexibility class you won’t experience elsewhere.
