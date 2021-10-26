Home > Beauty & Grooming > Wellness > 6 best Pilates studios in Singapore to get lean and flexible at
6 best Pilates studios in Singapore to get lean and flexible at
Beauty & Grooming
26 Oct 2021 08:50 AM

6 best Pilates studios in Singapore to get lean and flexible at

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
6 best Pilates studios in Singapore to get lean and flexible at
Beauty & Grooming
6 best Pilates studios in Singapore to get lean and flexible at

As an exercise routine that doesn’t involve treadmills or kettlebells, it’s easy to dismiss Pilates as “just another stretching exercise”.

Yet those who practice it regularly will know that it’s easily one of the best ways of improving your general fitness, from simple goals such as fixing bad posture, to boosting your metabolism in the long run. 

First developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century, the physical fitness system was originally called “Contrology” because of its emphasis on well, control. The regime is designed to improve balance, flexibility and strength simultaneously, and has often been credited for alleviating back injuries in the long run. Which comes as no surprise then, that Pilates has been a top pick for elite athletes and dancers for years. 

Like yoga, the best Pilates studios in Singapore design classes that incorporate plenty of stretching poses, interspersed with precise, low-impact movements that does wonders for the core and specific muscle groups. While they can be done on a mat, reformer machines are often used to help create resistance to work every muscle in the body.

To get you started on your journey to Pilates greatness, we’ve rounded some of the best on the island. Besides, their location makes it easy to squeeze in a session during lunch breaks or after work.

6 best Pilates studios in Singapore to sign up for today:

Upside Motion
1
Upside Motion

This multi-discipline boutique fitness studio makes it easy to fall in love with the exercise, especially since it offers one of the most comprehensive set of classes for every need. Reformer sessions for all proficiencies are available here. Those looking to improve flexibility, mobility, recovery, and relaxation will enjoy the Reformer Stretch & Release class, while those keen on improving core strength and muscle tone will appreciate the Reformer Dynamic Flow.

Upside Motion
Address
36 Armenian St, #02-03, Singapore 179934
Phone
+65 6636 6859
Book here
Breathe Pilates
2
Breathe Pilates

As a dedicated pilates studio, Breathe Pilates offers both private and small group classes daily, each specifically designed to cater to different objectives. The Gyrotonic class, for example helps correct poor biomechanics and posture, while the Fat Blast is a fast-paced workout that emphasises the core-strengthening elements of Pilates. Every instructor here is certified by Stott Pilates, and a large handful are also trained in treating spinal conditions and sports rehabilitation.

Breathe Pilates
Address
1, 1-04 Fusionopolis Pl, 138522
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6571 0665
Book here
Core Collective
3
Core Collective

Core Collective goes above and beyond here by not only offering both mat and reformer Pilates classes, but also other services such as sports massage therapists and chiropractors. Here, three studios are kitted out with Basi Systems reformers, where moves to improve strength around the core, hamstrings, and spine are incorporated for an all-rounded workout.

Core Collective
Address
79 Anson Road Singapore 079906, Level 21 & 22
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6250 1222
Book here
Virgin Active
4
Virgin Active

With one of the largest reformer studios in Singapore, you won’t have to scramble to get a session in here. A comprehensive range of classes are on offer here, either on the mat or reformer. The former is a total body conditioning class that will require you to concentrate, control, and breathe right to maintain the flow and precision of each exercise. The latter will teach you how to correctly engage and use your core muscles via the resistance-based machine.

Virgin Active
Address
DUO Galleria, 7 Fraser Street, #01-09, Singapore 189356
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6911 0570
Book here
Focus Movement
5
Focus Movement

Having carved a name for itself with its well-equipped studio, Focus Pilates boasts reformer classes that tone muscles while improving flexibility. A strong foundation of Pilates is encouraged here, so those who have yet to try their hand at the reformer can book a 45-minute trial as a gentle introduction to the exercise.

The space also sees a physiotherapy studio which aids in the recovery of injuries, making it a conducive space for those seeking holistic treatments.

Focus Movement
Address
22 Malacca St, #08-00 RB Capital Building, Singapore 048980
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6235 3938
Book here
Pilates Plus
6
Pilates Plus

As the only Pilates and movement studio in Singapore that offers the Strength Pilates programme for both Mat and Reformer classes, Pilates Plus is one to bookmark if you want to get serious about the exercise. Here, the studio goes deep into the fundamentals of Pilates, and even beyond the original sequence to offer a strength, endurance, and flexibility class you won’t experience elsewhere.

Pilates Plus
Address
10 Anson Road, #17-13 International Plaza, Singapore 079903
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 62211845
Book here
Upside Motion
1
Upside Motion

This multi-discipline boutique fitness studio makes it easy to fall in love with the exercise, especially since it offers one of the most comprehensive set of classes for every need. Both Pilates Mat and Reformer sessions are available here; the former ranges from an abs and core-focused workout to one that encourages self-myofascial release after a long day at the desk. 

Those looking to have a go at the latter will enjoy the Reformer Cardio Sculpt — a 55-minute strength and stability workout — or the Reformer Mixed Apparatus, which incorporates different equipment to help lengthen and align your body. 

Breathe Pilates
2
Breathe Pilates

As a dedicated pilates studio, Breathe Pilates offers both private and small group classes daily, each specifically designed to cater to different objectives. The Gyrotonic class, for example helps correct poor biomechanics and posture, while the Fat Blast is a fast-paced workout that emphasises the core-strengthening elements of Pilates. Every instructor here is certified by Stott Pilates, and a large handful are also trained in treating spinal conditions and sports rehabilitation. 

Core Collective
3
Core Collective

Core Collective goes above and beyond here by not only offering both mat and reformer Pilates classes, but also other services such as sports massage therapists and chiropractors. Here, three studios are kitted out with Basi Systems reformers, where moves to improve strength around the core, hamstrings, and spine are incorporated for an all-rounded workout.

Virgin Active
4
Virgin Active

The latest addition to the Virgin Active brand in Singapore is also home to the largest reformer studio, so you don’t have to scramble to get a session in order. A comprehensive range of classes are on offer here, but those looking for a refreshing spin on the workout will enjoy POP Pilates — a high energy class where movements flow with upbeat music — or the cardio-heavy Reformer HIIT, where strength is built with the help of sandbags, handrails, and bear crawls.

Focus Pilates
5
Focus Pilates

Having carved a name for itself with its well-equipped studio, Focus Pilates boasts reformer classes that tone muscles while improving flexibility. A strong foundation of Pilates is encouraged here, so those who have yet to try their hand at the reformer can book a 45-minute trial as a gentle introduction to the exercise. 

The space also sees a physiotherapy studio which aids in the recovery of injuries, making it a conducive space for those seeking holistic treatments.

Pilates Health Wellness Fitness pilates studios
Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
Motoring Wellness Watches Beauty Style

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg