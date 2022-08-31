How you sit can affect how well your body absorbs vitamins and medication

By now, taking your daily vitamins and supplements has become routine, but switching up the way you take them could make all the difference in how they impact your body. Per a new study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and published in Physics of Fluids, your posture at the time of a pill’s ingestion matters.

The best way to sit when taking vitamins and medication

The team discovered this after they tested out how quickly pills and tablets dissolve in the human body via a simulation. They found that leaning to the right, rather than sitting up straight, results in the fastest absorption rate.

“We were very surprised that posture had such an immense effect on the dissolution rate of a pill,” said Rajat Mittal, a computer scientist and team member in the study. “I never thought about whether I was doing it right or wrong, but now I’ll definitely think about it every time I take a pill.”

The team tested four different postures in total through their computer simulation of a human stomach, which was based on body scans of a 34-year-old male: leaning right, leaning left, lying down, and sitting upright.

The model followed the path of a supplement going through the digestive tract in the body and the rate at which it opened up into the stomach and entered the duodenum (the entry point of the small intestine where nutrients start to be absorbed).

Researchers found that lying or leaning to the right while taking the vitamin would result in the pill going into the deepest part of the stomach and dissolving twice as quickly. When lying or leaning to the left, the team noted that the dissolution took up to five times longer to absorb.

