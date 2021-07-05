If you’re travelling or don’t have time to get to the gym, you can still get your sweat on. Just clear some space on the floor, throw on comfortable clothes and do a fantastic 10-minute bodyweight workout – no props, machines, or weights needed.

For this bodyweight workout, you’re going to do 45 seconds of work and then have a 15-second transition rest.

Ab walkouts: Start in a plank. Your hands should be underneath your shoulders. Your feet can be a little bit wide for this because you have to keep your core tight. You’re going to walk your hands forward. If you have a mat, it’s a great gauge. You can walk to the edge of the mat and then walk them back in. You will notice as you walk out that your core is going to turn on and you’re going to have to get really tight in order to keep those hips down. If this is too much, drop the knees you can do the same thing, you’re still going to feel that core as you come in and out. But for more advanced folks, come on up into that plank, walk it out. And then bring it back in.

Round-the-clock single-leg squats: Start on your left leg. You’re going to reach forward as you squat to 12 o’clock. Then you’re going to go out to the side, out to a diagonal, behind you, and then really far behind you, like a curtsy, squatting for each. Then go back around. Now do your other side, standing on your right leg.

Single leg deadlift with the side kick: Reach back and then kick out to the side, to the back, and then come up. Now switch sides – right side, single-leg deadlift, kick out to the side, kick back, and then come up. You’re going to feel this at the back of the leg and the booty. To take out the wobbles, you can make sure you’re looking at a point directly in front of you and also keep your core tight.

Crab reach: Come down to the ground. You’re going to point your hands away from you. Your feet are parallel, just underneath your hips. You’re going to press your hips to the ceiling and then reach your left arm back and behind you. Come down, and switch sides. So, reach back with your right arm now. Really press the hips up so you’re getting the glutes and you’re also working that shoulder. Really press, you feel your total body working here.

Sumo squats: We are going to come back to standing. So you’re going to stand nice and wide here. Wider than a standing squat. And then you’re going to come nice and low. It’s almost like a ballerina squat in the second position. So squat as deep as you can. Really push those knees away from each other, and then come up and squeeze at the top. You’re going to feel those thighs burning. Remember all that plank work we did at the beginning? You can incorporate that right here as you come up get really tight into the core.

Now repeat these moves one more time. Now that you know what’s going on, you can pick up the pace and add a little bit of your own finesse.

