Everything you need to know before buying dietary supplements:

Our health is primarily affected by the lifestyle we lead and the food we eat. However, the quality of both is only dwindling with time. While anxiety and stress caused by a fast-paced routine have become common in daily lives, the use of toxic chemicals to enhance the production of vegetables and fruits also affects health adversely.
This leads to a deficiency of nutrients, which even nutrient-rich food can sometimes fall short to compensate. Consequently, incorporating health supplements into our diet can be done to meet these requirements.
Dietary supplements are available in the form of pills, powders and liquid blends of essential components like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and proteins. The goal of these health supplements is to further fortify your diet but not entirely substitute it. Hence, it is essential that you do not solely rely on these and continue consuming a well-balanced, healthy diet.
Health benefits of dietary supplements
While a balanced diet can give the required nourishment to your body, preparing such healthy meals every time can be difficult, which can lead to deficiencies over time. This is where supplements play their part in bridging that nutritional gap.
They also build the body’s immunity and help fight common infections and diseases. Furthermore, the intake of health supplements may also improve your mood and maintain energy levels. They can enhance the optimum functioning of your body as well. For instance, while vitamin D and calcium strengthen and promote bone health, vitamin B12 keeps nerve and blood cells healthy, zinc and biotin maintain hair health and magnesium relaxes your body and mind.
Where to get the best supplements in Singapore
While there are numerous offline stores selling health supplements, you can buy them online from the comfort of your home through sites such as Amazon, Watsons, Vitadeals and GNC.
Here are some of the supplements that you can buy online
Shop supplements here
Shop more supplements here
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Ready Made/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The purpose of taking supplements is that they work well with your diet and enhance your health. You might need a dietary supplement if a well-balanced diet or a healthy lifestyle isn’t able to fulfil certain nutritional needs of your body, or if your lifestyle choices have increased the need for certain components. Additionally, if you’re on a restrictive diet or have removed certain foods because of allergies, you might need supplements to compensate for those.
Answer: Some of the most important supplements include multivitamin and mineral supplements for optimal health, vitamin D and calcium for maintaining bone integrity and health, probiotics for gut health, omega-3 for cardiovascular, respiratory and immunity-related issues and magnesium for irregular blood pressure, anxiety and the overall relaxation of heart and mind.
Answer: You should always take supplements as directed by the label or as prescribed by your physician, since their effectiveness depends on an individual’s health.
Answer: Supplements can pose health risks to the body if taken without consultation or at a high dosage or continuously for long periods. For instance, while excess vitamin A can cause headaches and liver damage, surplus iron in your body can cause vomiting and nausea, and overconsumption of vitamin D can lead to kidney stones. Similarly, herbal supplements like comfrey and kava can also damage the liver. Hence, it is always essential to incorporate a supplement into your diet if recommended by a doctor.