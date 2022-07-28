Everything you need to know before buying dietary supplements:

Our health is primarily affected by the lifestyle we lead and the food we eat. However, the quality of both is only dwindling with time. While anxiety and stress caused by a fast-paced routine have become common in daily lives, the use of toxic chemicals to enhance the production of vegetables and fruits also affects health adversely.

This leads to a deficiency of nutrients, which even nutrient-rich food can sometimes fall short to compensate. Consequently, incorporating health supplements into our diet can be done to meet these requirements.

Dietary supplements are available in the form of pills, powders and liquid blends of essential components like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and proteins. The goal of these health supplements is to further fortify your diet but not entirely substitute it. Hence, it is essential that you do not solely rely on these and continue consuming a well-balanced, healthy diet.

Image Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

Health benefits of dietary supplements

While a balanced diet can give the required nourishment to your body, preparing such healthy meals every time can be difficult, which can lead to deficiencies over time. This is where supplements play their part in bridging that nutritional gap.

They also build the body’s immunity and help fight common infections and diseases. Furthermore, the intake of health supplements may also improve your mood and maintain energy levels. They can enhance the optimum functioning of your body as well. For instance, while vitamin D and calcium strengthen and promote bone health, vitamin B12 keeps nerve and blood cells healthy, zinc and biotin maintain hair health and magnesium relaxes your body and mind.

Image Credit: Castorly Stock/Pexels

Where to get the best supplements in Singapore

While there are numerous offline stores selling health supplements, you can buy them online from the comfort of your home through sites such as Amazon, Watsons, Vitadeals and GNC.

Here are some of the supplements that you can buy online

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Ready Made/Pexels)