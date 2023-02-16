7 exotic fruits that are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants to eat

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” is a mantra we all remember by heart. Fruits have always played a key role in a healthy diet, and it is always advisable to include at least one fruit in your daily routine. Luckily, in our country, we are spoiled for choices. In tropical cities like Singapore, a visit to a local market means that you will be able to purchase different varieties of exotic fruits.

Not only do these fresh fruits taste good, but they are also very high in different nutrients. Many exotic fruits in Singapore are rich in vitamins, antioxidants and other such nutrients that aid good health. And its consumption is also a delicious affair. You can include fruits in your daily diet in the form of fruit bowls, and smoothies or have it raw. You can also make oats or smoothie bowls. Here’s a list of yummy exotic fruits that are packed with goodness.

Exotic fruits in Singapore that you should include in your diet

There are a number of tasty fruits that provide you with health benefits. You can easily get fresh harvests in local markets or can shop from them online.

Horned Melons

Horned melons (also called Kinowa) might be strange looking but are very good for your health. The lime green gelatinous pulp is full of vitamins K, A, C and E. The fruit is also rich in potassium, iron, and magnesium. The antioxidants in Kinowa protect the body from any cellular damage. Available during the summer and spring seasons, this fruit is also a great source of hydration.

Salak

Another exotic fruit that is available in Singapore is salak. The beta-carotene-rich fruit is good for the brain. Also rich in iron, fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and protein, eating salak daily will help in enhancing one’s cognitive function. It is also good for memory.

Sapodilla/Chikoo

Sapodilla (also known as Chikoo or Sapota) looks very similar to a peach and has a sweet toffee-like taste. This exotic fruit is full of antioxidants, vitamins C and A, and iron. Although, it is a little high in calories, eating sapodilla is almost like taking a multivitamin for good health. The exotic fruit is also rich in folate and niacin and is easily available in Singapore.

Mangosteen

This tropical harvest is majorly found in Southeast Asia. Its royal purple skin and white segmented flesh makes it one of the most beautiful-looking fruits. You can find this exotic fruit easily in Singapore in markets or online, especially during durian season. Mangosteen is rich in antioxidants, calcium, and magnesium. It also has a lot of fibre which ensures you have good gut health.

Camu Camu

Native to countries like Venezuela, South America, Colombia, Peru, and Brazil, Camu Camu made its way to Singapore as well. The nutrient-rich fruit is very sour in taste. Eating it ensures that your body is getting enough antioxidants and Vitamin C. It helps in building a stronger immune system. Regular consumption ensures the formation of collagen. It also helps in reducing body weight.

Loquat

Another easily available exotic fruit in India that is good for your health is Loquat. The citrusy fruit is a rich source of provitamin A carotenoids and beta carotene. The antioxidant-rich extract aids in better immune health and vision. It can also allegedly help kill cancer cells in your body. Diseases caused by inflammation such as bronchitis and asthma can also be treated.

Buddha’s hands

This bright yellow aromatic fruit might look alien-like, but has several health benefits. From menstrual pains to gastrointestinal pains, eating this fruit helps in relieving any kind of pain. It also helps in easing inflammation in the stomach lining and reduces the chance of an ulcer. It acts as an expectorant and can be eaten to cure cold. Buddha’s hand also helps build overall immunity and keeps illnesses at bay.

