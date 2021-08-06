“Luxe” is a word that gets thrown around lot, but in the case of Fitbit’s new fitness tracker, it’s a name that, well, fits.

It’s all in the looks: unlike preceding Fitbit models like Charge 4 and Inspire 2, the Luxe is elegantly designed to resemble a piece of jewellery, from its polished, stainless steel case with rounded edges, to its array of slim bands to match.

Fitbit has even collaborated with the Californian jewellery brand Gorjana to create a special edition that truly brings out the Luxe’s potential as a fashion accessory. It comes with the Parker Link Bracelet, which captures one of the biggest jewellery trends right now with its chain links crafted from stainless steel in gold. The stylish bracelet can be adjusted to fit small wrists like mine, and it pairs so seamlessly with the rest of the Luxe that most people didn’t notice it was a fitness tracker until I pointed it out.

That has always been my biggest gripe with wearable tech: with all that emphasis on functionality, form has often taken the backseat and what we get are gadgets that look geeky or awkward. There have been attempts to change that, such as the Garmin Lily, but round face watches don’t look particularly modern. The boxy Apple Watch, meanwhile, may not do it for everyone too.

The Fitbit Luxe, however, does a convincing job as a fashionable accessory. The bracelet version is very “wearable” in that it blends in, even if you’re dressed to go somewhere fancier than the gym. You can also fine-tune the look of your Luxe to suit your style with straps made of leather or stainless steel mesh, aside from the standard silicone bands. And, if you’re a swimmer, you can even pull off the water-resistant accessory at the pool.

In other words, the Luxe doesn’t shout, “Look! I’m a fitness tracker!” But that’s not to say that the “tech” part is lost at all; rather, it remains discreet.

In fact, I sometimes forgot that I was wearing it at all, given how lightweight it is. That works out well because I can comfortably wear it to bed and get my Sleep Score the next morning. Even when the Luxe sets off its “Reminders to Move” — a handy feature for those of us who have settled into a sedentary, work-from-home lifestyle — it does so with a subtle vibration.

Likewise, the interface is designed to offer the bare essentials: tap or tilt the screen towards you to wake it up and check the time; swipe up to check your heart rate or how many minutes of activity you’ve clocked in for the day; swipe down to activate the Do Not Disturb mode if you don’t want to get any notifications; or swipe left to scroll through features like a stopwatch, a timer, an alarm or notifications from your connected phone.

With up to five days of battery life, the Luxe literally stays off your mind so you can worry about other stuff, like getting enough sleep and exercise, or working towards a better Stress Management Score. If you sign up for Fitbit Premium, you’ll also get an in-depth look at your data, including your sleep patterns and stress response, as well as a wealth of workouts and mindfulness sessions.

And the Luxe does all of that while looking good. Yes, it matters, especially since the tech market is now crowded with offerings by luxury brands — including futuristic speakers, smartwatches, and branded iPhone and AirPods accessories — that are designed to appeal to the style-conscious consumer. Simply being an excellent fitness tracker is not enough anymore.

The Fitbit Luxe, then, will definitely do it for those who are interested in both fashion and fitness. The gadget, with its regular silicone bands in pink, white or black starts at S$198, but it’s the one featuring the Gorjana bracelet, priced at S$298, that’s the real winner. It’ll make you feel like one, too.

Header photo credit: Fitbit