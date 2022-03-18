Hailey Bieber was hospitalised for ‘stroke-like symptoms’ — but what does that mean?

Hailey Bieber is opening up about a serious health scare.

On 12 March 2022, the 25-year-old revealed in her Instagram Stories that she was hospitalised for “stroke-like symptoms” a few days prior. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she wrote in her Story. “…This was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through.”

Hailey Bieber talks about her hospitalisation

Hailey Bieber had to go to the hospital with stroke like symptoms and a blood clot at age 25?? pic.twitter.com/5eDDukuVhq — Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) March 12, 2022

ICYDK, a blood clot is a mass of blood that forms when platelets, proteins, and cells in the blood stick together, according to the National Library of Medicine. In normal circumstances, blood clots help stop bleeding when you’re injured and, after healing starts to take place, break down on their own. But in some cases, too many or abnormal blood clots develop, they form in places they shouldn’t, or they don’t break down — all of which can lead to severe health problems, according to the NLM.

One such problem: stroke, which occurs when there is decreased blood flow to the brain, reducing oxygen and potentially causing brain cells to die, according to the National Institutes of Health. An ischemic stroke, in particular, is commonly caused by a clot within a blood vessel in the brain or neck (called thrombosis), a clot that’s moved from another part of the body to the brain (called embolism), or the severe narrowing of an artery in or leading to the brain (called stenosis). (FTR, Bieber has yet to share the potential cause of her blood clot, her risk factors, and her symptoms.)

And regardless of the cause, a stroke can trigger sudden symptoms such as numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg (especially on one side of the body), confusion, difficulty talking or walking, trouble seeing in one or both eyes, dizziness, loss of balance, and severe headache, according to the NIH.

Harmful blood clots commonly affect folks over the age of 65, but there are a few factors that can up your risk of developing one at any point in your life. People who have cancer or have been treated for cancer, have a family history of blood clots, are pregnant, take birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy, or smoke cigarettes may be more likely to develop clots, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Some individuals who have had COVID-19 may also be at risk of blood clots, as the virus can trigger a “massive inflammatory response,” according to information published by John Hopkins Medicine. In folks hospitalised with the condition, this inflammatory response can then increase “blood vessel stickiness” and, in turn, lead to clotting, according to recent research published by the NIH.

And though research from last year shows that COVID-19-related blood clots in the brain have occurred in folks under the age of 30, they’re rare among the general population, and the rate of developing one in the two weeks after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis is estimated to be 42.8 per 1 million patients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

While, again, Bieber has yet to share additional details about her clot — including the potential cause, her risk factors, and her specific symptoms — it’s important to mention that her husband, singer Justin Bieber, tested positive for COVID-19 back in February. (Bieber herself has not confirmed if she had contracted the virus.)

Thankfully, though, the model seems to be on the up-and-up, writing in her Story that she’s “home now and doing well.” “I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she added. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love”

This story first appeared on www.shape.com.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.