Jessica Alba demonstrated her full-body workout on Instagram — Here’s exactly how to do it

Celebrities have access to some of the best personal fitness trainers in the world. So when they spill the details on one of their workouts, fellow exercise fans know it’s time to take note. This week, Jessica Alba took to Instagram to share how she’s been getting her sweat on lately. Not only did she share clips of a recent workout, but she also outlined exactly how to do a full-body workout courtesy of her trainer, global fitness expert and celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza, and you’re going to want to give it a try for yourself ASAP.

Jessica Alba shared her full-body workout routine on Instagram

The Instagram video starts with Alba, who’s wearing a red matching workout set, slipping into a pair of spin shoes. She hops on a stationary bike for a 30-minute cardio warm-up with SoulCycle instructor Claire Jones, according to her caption. Next, she uses a TRX Suspension Trainer for standing rows, relying on bodyweight for resistance. It’s “a great back exercise,” as the TRX “recruits stabilising muscles, since it’s a suspension tool,” Braganza, who has worked with Alba on-and-off since 1999, tells Shape.

Then, it’s on to the bench for Bulgarian split squats with a small jump on both legs. Although the lower-body move is already tough to nail, the jump ups the ante. “By adding a plyometric jump to the Bulgarian split squat, you train power in the legs,” says Braganza. After that, Alba does chest presses with a barbell followed by crunches with gliders under her feet to really activate the core (hello, stability training!). “By using the gliders, you engage your abs more when in plank, since you have to maintain a connection with them throughout the move,” says the celebrity trainer, adding that gliders are also just fun to use.

To wrap things up, Alba makes time for some stretches, showing off her serious flexibility as she does a twisted, wide-stance forward fold with her head nearly touching her mat on the floor. The actress and entrepreneur even hits a plow yoga pose, making the move that requires folding your torso and feet overhead while your shoulders remain on the floor look easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Alba uses exercise to boost not just her physical health but also her mental health, according to Braganza. She works out “to release stress from her work day and to stave off osteoporosis with her weight training,” says Braganza. ICYDK: Osteoporosis causes bones to weaken, making them more easily susceptible to fractures, according to the Mayo Clinic. Women are at greater risk for osteoporosis as they age, but weight-bearing exercises and movements that promote balance and good posture help decrease risk.

The entire workout video is set to Beyoncé’s new song, “BREAK MY SOUL,” and Alba shared details about each move she demonstrates in the clips in the caption of her post. “Sharing some #mondaymotivation ??????? I’ve been working with my girl @ramonabraganza to try and get back on my ish — it ain’t easy, but we’re doing it!” she wrote, inviting followers to try out the circuit for themselves. See exactly how to do the celebrity-approved workout from Alba’s trainer below.

Jessica Alba’s full-body workout circuit

How it works: Do one set of the below exercises for the suggested reps. Take a rest break, then repeat the circuit two more times.

What you’ll need: A TRX Suspension Trainer, a barbell, a bench, and sliders

TRX rows

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart in front of a TRX Suspension Trainer, holding a handle in each hand, palms facing toward one another. Roll shoulders down and back, then shift weight into heels and lean back until arms are fully extended, hands in line with chest.

B. Keeping core engaged, shoulders locked in place, and body in a straight line, bend elbows to slowly pull chest up to meet the handles.

C. Slowly extend elbows and lower body back to the starting position.

Do 15 reps.

Bulgarian split squat

A. Stand in front of a bench, feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Take one step forward, then place right foot on top of the bench behind body, instep resting on the surface.

B. On an inhale, sit back into hips and bend left knee to lower until both knees are at 90-degree angles, keeping chest up and preventing back from rounding. (Optional: At the bottom of the squat, hinge at hips to touch the floor.)

C. On an exhale, press through left foot to straighten leg and return to standing. (Optional: Add a small jump at top of the drive.)

Do 15 reps on each leg. Switch sides; repeat.

Barbell chest press

A. Lie faceup on a bench with shoulders in line with the bar. Place hands shoulder-width apart on the bar, palms facing away from body and feet flat on the floor.

B. Straighten arms to unrack the bar. Hover the bar above chest without letting it drift forward or backward to start.

C. Slowly lower the bar and gently tap lower chest, bringing elbows down past the bench. (Do not let the bar bounce off body.)

D. Exhale and straighten arms to return to starting position.

Do 10 reps.

Abs crunch with gliders

A. Start in a table-top position on the floor with hands stacked directly under shoulders, knees bent and stacked directly under hips, feet hip-width apart, and gliders underneath toes. Lift both knees off the floor and straighten legs to come into a high plank position on palms, squeezing glutes together and engaging core. This is the starting position.

B. Keeping core engaged, draw both knees in toward chest, then push feet out to the side, down, and back up to chest as if drawing a circle with toes. That’s one rep.

Do 5 reps. Switch directions; repeat.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: jessicaalba/Instagram)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.