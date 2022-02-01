5 easy immunity-boosting wellness shots you can make at home

Who isn’t a fan of shots?

No, we’re not talking tequila, but wellness elixirs, immunity boosters, and gut shots.

They’re the handiest pick at the juice bar when you’re in a rush, and for good reason: they’re a quick way to get a hefty dose of nutrients — fast. Here are a few terrific DIY wellness shots recipes to try right now for better immunity, a healthier gut, and glowier skin.

5 DIY wellness shots to try at home:

Ginger Immunity Shots

Spicy ginger is the best way of soothing the body, especially if you’re coming down with a cold or flu.

Ingredients:

1/2 green apple

1 lemon

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 pinch of black pepper

1 3-inch knob of ginger (or a teaspoon of ginger powder)

1 3-inch knob of turmeric (or a teaspoon of turmeric powder)

Juice all of the ingredients and pour them into a small glass. Top with the cayenne pepper (which helps break up mucus) and down the hatch.

Pineapple-Turmeric Gut Shots

Drinking apple cider vinegar is helpful for gut health and inflammation reduction. This Turmeric Pineapple wellness shot recipe is a tasty detox drink that’s easy to make.

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh pineapple, juiced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, raw

1 tablespoon turmeric, ground

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Splash of water

The Natural Pre-Workout Shot

Studies have shown that beetroot has a high amount of inorganic nitrate (NO3), which has the ability to increase blood nitric oxide. It has the power to improve performance, increase blood and oxygen flow to your muscles, and increase endurance, empowering you to work harder and longer at the gym.

Ingredients:

1/2 freshly juiced beet (or a tablespoon of beetroot powder)

2 carrots, juiced

1/2 lemon, juiced

The Glow Enhancer Shot

This ruby-hued shot is perfect for those with problematic skin, or even those who just want a little extra glow.

Pomegranate juice is delicious and high in skin-loving antioxidants, while rose water is high in vitamin C and phenolics, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Burdock root has been shown to purify the blood and increase circulation to the skin’s surface, which promotes healing and minimises redness.

Ingredients:

1 ounce unpasteurised pomegranate juice

1 ounce culinary rosewater

1 dropperful burdock tincture

Wheatgrass Antioxidant Shot

Wheatgrass is high in chlorophyll, flavonoids, and vitamins C and E, and has been shown to have potent anti-cancer properties. We like to pair it with a little coconut water for sweetness and replenishing electrolytes to balance off the very earthy grassiness.

Ingredients:

1 packed cup wheatgrass, juiced

1 oz fresh coconut water (no added sugars)

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock