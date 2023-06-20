6 mint water benefits that’ll get you hooked on this superdrink

Summer and mint go hand in hand. This multipurpose herb is used in chutneys, mojitos, iced teas and what not. But did you know that just a bottle of mint water can do wonders for your health too? Besides adding a refreshing twist to a boring cup of water, mint also has plenty of health benefits that you can enjoy when infused in it, especially if you have it throughout the day.

Making mint water is as simple as it sounds. Just soak about 15-20 mint leaves in a bottle of water and leave it for a couple of hours. To achieve the best results, you can leave the mint to be absorbed in a bottle or jug of water overnight. Add lemon slices to it to add a citrusy punch that’s also loaded with more vitamins, though it is completely optional.

While amazing when had iced, mint water can also be enjoyed hot or warm. Making mint tea is just as easy; simply take a few leaves of the mint in one hand and sharply clap your other hand on top to release the oils. Then drop the leaves into a teapot, and fill it with hot water. Leave it to infuse for 2-3 minutes, before straining into a tea cup. Add some honey for a sweet treat.

6 mint water benefits you need to know about

Low in calories and sugar

Low-caloric drinks never disappoint, especially when it’s as refreshing as this. According to Food Data Central in the US Department of Agriculture, two tablespoons of fresh spearmint leaves contain only 5 calories while the same amount of peppermint leaves contains about 2.5 calories. A lot of mint species also contain bioactive phytonutrients that may boost your body’s overall health, so that’s an added advantage.

Soothes indigestion

What causes indigestion? A number of factors like overeating, eating spicy or fatty foods, stress, and sometimes even bad metabolism. The solution? Mint water. It contains menthol, which is proven to have a calming effect on the muscles of the digestive system. This also helps relieve cramps, bloating, and gas.

Might aid weight loss

One of the biggest benefits of mint water is that it’s a great drink to promote weight loss. No, mint water won’t magically shave off all the extra pounds, but when you replace a high-calorie sugary drink with this low-calorie super drink, you’re going to reach your weight goal faster.

Helps fight fatigue

Coming back home after a long day at work or even from a vacation is exhausting and leads to fatigue. Want a simple remedy? Just boil some water with a few mint leaves, squeeze some lemon juice into it, and sip. The aroma and flavour of mint is known to heighten the mood and senses and provide relaxation. The best part? It does not contain caffeine!

Detoxifies the body

One of the greatest mint benefits is that it helps in detoxifying the body. Google for any detox water recipe and you will find mint as an ingredient in most of them. Mint cleanses the body by flushing toxins out of it and boosting the immunity system. It is also a great and yum way to stay hydrated, especially in the summer months.

Relieves Congestion

Peppermint and spearmint are popular ingredients for products that relieve congestion, and for good reason. Besides its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, warm mint water has soothing properties that can relieve congestion associated with colds and mild allergies, opening up the nasal passageways for temporary relief.

(Hero and featured image credit: Mae Mu/Unsplash)