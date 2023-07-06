Monsoon wellness: Your guide to a wholesome diet for the rainy season

Embrace the monsoon season with nourishing foods and cautionary tips. Explore immune-boosting soups, herbal teas, and seasonal fruits while avoiding risky street food and fried snacks. Stay healthy and relish the rain with our comprehensive monsoon diet guide!

Monsoon diet: Foods to embrace and avoid for a healthy season

The monsoon season brings relief from scorching heat, rejuvenates nature, and brings a sense of joy. However, it also brings an increased risk of infections and diseases due to the damp environment. During this time, it is crucial to pay attention to our diet and make informed choices to keep our immune system strong and stay healthy. In this article, we will explore the foods that should be embraced and those that should be avoided during the monsoon season.

What to eat

Soups and Stews

Warm, nourishing soups and stews are perfect for the rainy season. They provide comfort, boost immunity, and help keep the body warm. Opt for vegetable-based soups with ingredients like carrots, spinach, lentils, and turmeric, which possess excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Herbal Teas

Sipping on herbal teas is an excellent way to boost immunity and keep the body hydrated. Ginger, tulsi, lemongrass, and peppermint teas are known to possess antimicrobial properties and can aid digestion, soothe the throat, and provide relief from common colds and coughs.

Seasonal Fruits

Indulge in a variety of seasonal fruits during the monsoon season. Fruits such as pomegranates, cherries, plums, and apples are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which can help bolster your immune system. Ensure that you wash the fruits thoroughly before consumption.

Garlic and Turmeric

Including garlic and turmeric in your meals can provide additional protection against infections during the monsoon. Garlic is known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, while turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Fermented Foods

Incorporate fermented foods like yogurt, buttermilk, and idli into your diet. These probiotic-rich foods promote gut health and aid digestion, helping to maintain a robust immune system.

What to avoid

Street Food and Fried Snacks

During the monsoon, it is advisable to avoid street food and fried snacks as they pose a higher risk of contamination due to the increased humidity and unhygienic conditions. These foods can lead to stomach infections and digestive disorders.

Leafy Vegetables

Leafy vegetables, such as spinach, cabbage, and lettuce, should be consumed with caution during the monsoon season. They tend to accumulate moisture, making them more susceptible to bacterial and fungal contamination. If you do consume them, ensure they are thoroughly washed and cooked properly.

Seafood

Avoid consuming seafood during the monsoon season, as the breeding season for fish coincides with this time. Contaminated seafood can cause food poisoning and other illnesses. It is safer to opt for vegetarian or well-cooked non-vegetarian alternatives.

Raw Sprouts

Raw sprouts are often associated with the risk of bacterial contamination, making them unsuitable for consumption during the monsoon season. Cooking sprouts thoroughly can help reduce the risk, but it is still advisable to consume them in moderation.

Cold Beverages

Refrain from consuming chilled beverages, including refrigerated water, during the monsoon season. Such drinks can hamper digestion and lead to throat infections. Opt for warm or room temperature water and herbal teas instead.