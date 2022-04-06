These music artists can help you get the most out of your workout

At the gym, it’s rare to see members working out without headphones on. And it’s not surprising, since music has a clear effect on motivation. While musical preferences vary from person to person, a new British study suggests that certain artists can be better for boosting workout performance.

The PureGym gym chain set out to investigate the benefits of music on our physical fitness and, more specifically, on our ability to lift weights. It turns out that listening to music can increase our performance by 13 percent, on average.

To reach this conclusion, PureGym took a closer look at the performance levels of people who listen to music while performing weightlifting exercises (bench press, deadlift and squat). The goal was to see if certain artists and songs could affect their ability to lift more weight or complete more reps.

It turns out that British singer Dua Lipa is a prime partner for those who want to gain muscle mass by lifting weights. Participants in the study saw their physical strength increase by almost 38% when listening to songs like “Levitating,” “Hallucinate” or “Don’t Start Now.” For example, someone who usually manages to lift 60kg was able to lift an additional 23kg when boosted by the British singer’s hits.

From more weight to more reps

Harry Styles’ music has a similar effect on our muscular strength workouts, it seems. On average, these songs help people lift 36% more weight. So, if you do squats with a 60 kg barbell, you’ll probably be able to carry 21 more kg by listening to “Watermelon Sugar” or “Adore You.” Other pop artists like BTS, Lizzo, and Olivia Rodrigo also help weightlifters dig deeper during their workouts.

And fear not if you happen to prefer rap or hip-hop. Eminem and Drake’s hits can also help give you a boost at the gym. But not as much as Taylor Swift’s. PureGym advises against listening to Metallica, however. Those who listened to songs by the Californian band saw their physical strength increase by just 8 percent on average.

Music doesn’t just help you lift more weight, however, it can also affect endurance levels. According to the PureGym study, certain artists have an effect on physical endurance in particular. Those who listen to Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo during their workout, for example, tend to complete more reps. So make sure you don’t forget your headphones the next time you hit the gym.

(Hero and featured image credits: @dualipa)

This article was published via AFP.