Pamper yourself this November at all of Raffles City Singapore’s spas

If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s the importance of mental and physical wellness. Thankfully, Raffles City has just the remedy this November.

The shopping centre, located right within the busy Civic District, might be best known for its amazing retail and dining options, but it’s just as well versed in the art of pampering your mind, body, and soul.

A number of spas and beauty brands — many of them exclusive, too — have called Raffles City home for its location, accessibility, and ambience. Besides, what could be better after a long day of shopping and high tea than a pampering massage or rejuvenating facial? And there’s something for everyone too. Fans of Japanese skincare will revel in SK-II Boutique Spa’s relaxing treatments with the brand’s cult-favourite products, whilst those seeking holistic solutions will appreciate the offerings at Pablo Blau and Spa Esprit.

With special promotions offered at each of these spas this month, there isn’t a better time to pamper yourself. Here are all the signature spa services we’ll be trying at Raffles City in November.

SK-II Boutique Spa

The pandemic has given rise to skin issues such as maskne and skin fatigue, while working in air-conditioned environment further dries up the skin. For this, the SK-II Boutique Spa at Raffles City has curated a special bundle treatment — the SK-II Discovery Facial and Senze Awakening Face Add-on Treatment — to strengthen the skin’s foundation at only S$277 (U.P. S$388).

The former is a multi-step hydrating facial that pampers your skin with a buffet of premium SK-II products and pressure point massages, while the latter uses the patented WishPro advanced skincare system for effective skin solutions. Various WishPro technology heads and serum capsules are combined based on one’s individual needs, with benefits that include boosting the skin’s resilience, strengthening its immunity, and brightening dull and lacklustre skin. Expect to leave with healthier and more radiant skin.

Quote “Raffles City 11:11” upon booking to enjoy the promotion. Valid till 30 November 2021, Terms & Conditions apply.

252 North Bridge Road, #02-26B, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103; +65 6336 4880

Pablo Blau

Salt caves or mines might not be geographically possible in Singapore, but that doesn’t mean you can’t immerse in their healing properties here. Pablo Blau specialises in halotherapy, so expect treatment rooms that are coated with pharmaceutical-grade dry salt crystals to aid in promoting blood circulation and reducing inflammation.

For a pick-me-up after a long day of shopping, opt for the 70-min Signature Salt Room H2O Infusion Customised Facial and Eye Treatment package at S$110 (U.P. S$580). The refreshing treatment purifies the skin and stimulates the production of skin cells to leave you looking radiant and rejuvenated. Those with dark eye circles and puffy under-eyes will also appreciate that the treatment will brighten and lift the delicate eye area — perfect for when you’re prepping for a big night out.

Promotion is valid till 31 December 2021 with the code RCMAG. Terms & Conditions apply.

252 North Bridge Road #02-26A Singapore 179103; +65 6261 6885

Spa Esprit

Singapore’s very own apothecary spa isn’t stranger to innovative treatments for the mind, body and spirit. If you’ve been struggling with maskne and breakouts from constantly wearing a face mask, look no further than the 90-minute Mask Avenger facial and its complimentary 15-minute Eye Massage at S$190 (U.P. S$425).

The facial is a clarifying treatment that begins with the removal of impurities, bacteria, and oil build-up on the skin, before electroporation technology delivers healing ingredients deep within for maximum efficacy. The Eye Massage is a godsend for those fatigued from staring at a computer screen all day and helps lift and brighten the area to leave you looking (and feeling) more awake.

Valid for new Mask Avenger customers only until 31 December 2021. Terms & Conditions apply.

The pampering doesn’t stop after your treatment at Spa Esprit. The Plantation Shower Cure and Essential Oil Bundle, now at S$55 (U.P. S$78), is the perfect way of winding down every day with its holistic blend of natural ingredients. Choose from nine unique harmonising blends, and pair each with their accompanying essential oils to transform your home into a healing oasis.

Valid for all customers until 31 December 2021. Promotion is valid on all blends.

252 North Bridge Road, #B2-24 Singapore 179103; +65 6333 9530

Freia Aesthetics

Designed with busy individuals in mind, Freia Aesthetics’ new Forlle’d Oxygen Surge Facial ($140, U.P. $214) has the ability to overturn dull skin and uneven complexion, thanks to its use of some of the Japanese luxury skincare brand’s best sellers. The fuss-free facial not only removes dead skin cells and impurities, but also delivers anti-inflammatory benefits, cell renewal, hydration, and plumpness to tired skin, leaving you with a youthful looking glow after.

The new 90-minute Forlle’d Non-Invasive Bio Filler Facial (S$266, U.P. $406.60), on the other hand, is for those who want to do away with any signs of ageing without any injections or downtime. Following a double cleanse and mild exfoliation, your skin is treated to a potent blend of Forlle’d serums to soothe and calm the skin, with a little help from a Dermo Electroporation machine for better penetration. After a face and shoulder massage, you’ll be treated to a Forlle’d Platinum Face Mask, which helps to restore the skin’s elasticity while softening the appearances of wrinkles and sagging skin.

Terms & Conditions apply. Promotion is valid till 30 November 2021.

252 North Bridge Road, #B2-26, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103; +65 6258 0233

The Body Firm

Designed with a holistic approach towards health and beauty, The Body Firm’s Signature Award-winning Fat Burner Treatment is a non-invasive, downtime-free solution that targets concerns like belly fat, cellulite appearance, and saggy skin. The painless procedure uses 32 advanced cool, low-level lasers to penetrate within the skin, before a unique square waveform technology is applied to tone and shape your body for a svelte silhouette.

The benefits don’t end after the treatment; during the procedure, fat is stimulated and released into your body, allowing it to be easily burned off even after post-treatment.

New clients can enjoy two Signature Award-winning Fat Burner Treatments at only S$68 (U.P. S$598). Terms & Conditions apply.

252 North Bridge Road, Raffles City Shopping Centre #02-27B, Singapore 179103; +65 6970 5331

Spa D’Or

With a range of services that span facials and hair removal to body massages, Spa D’or truly is a one-stop solution for all your pampering needs. The establishment prides itself on only using quality products, which includes brands such as Christian Breton Skin Care, Centella Skin Care and Bsoul Skin Care.

For an ultimate spa day that won’t break the bank, sign up for the Brazilian Wax (S$18.80), O2 Facial (S$18.80), and the hour-long Tension Relief Massage (S$42.80).

Find out more here.