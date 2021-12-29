Start 2022 on the right note with these wellness retreats in Thailand

Holistic treatments, reiki, healing therapies, yoga, and more: here are seven wellness retreats to visit in Thailand.

Other than beautiful beaches and exquisite resorts, Thailand is also recognised and revered for luxury wellness retreats.

Now that travel restrictions have eased and the situation permits travel, here are the wellness retreats to visit in Thailand. Rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul with these divine wellness sanctuaries in Bangkok and beyond.

7 wellness retreats to book for your next mental health getaway:

Six Senses Yao Noi

Six Senses Yao Noi is the ideal venue for a tropical island getaway, and it is also avowed for its spa and treatments. The hotel’s spa village comprises a Thai-inspired longhouse and offers numerous unique spa options, as well as bespoke wellness activities. Aerial yoga, Pranayama, and Chakra Meditation are among the numerous wellness activities offered. View their full menu here.

For more information, visit Six Senses Yao Noi’s website.

Six Senses Samui

Next on the list is another Six Senses property. Six Senses Samui offers rejuvenation for the mind, body, and soul with their locally-inspired wellness possibilities. Barring their signature treatments, yoga, reiki, pilates, healing therapies, and vitality retreats, the hotel also offers three wellness programs: ‘Boost Your Immunity,’ ‘Mind Your Brain,’ ‘Love Your Heart.’ Each program pivots on different aspects, and caters to different desires.

For more information, visit Six Senses Samui’s website.

Amatara Wellness Resort

A renowned luxury wellness resort in Thailand, Amatara’s treatments and activities are designed to enhance the body, the mind, and the spirit. Some wellness-centric options are physiotherapy, holistic treatments, extensive spa therapies, and Amatara’s Thai Hammam.

For more information, visit Amatara Wellness Resort’s website.

RAKxa

With their integrative approach to wellness being self-discovery, RAKxa’s all-encompassing treatments subsume all dimensions of ‘the self’. These dimensions are physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. The RAKxa experience is a commingling of tradition and technology. Browse through their ‘Wellness Services’ and ‘Retreat Packages’ to discover the best treatment for you. This jungle-clad haven is a retreat from the city within the city on Bang Krachao.

For more information, visit RAKxa’s website.

Chiva-Som

This Hua Hin destination offers 16 retreats, 56 treatments, and 31 activities, all centred around wellness. Guests have a myriad of retreats to choose from at Chiva-Som. From ‘Gut Health’ to ‘Cranial Relief’ to ‘Natural Renewal,’ the retreats focus on a range of wellness aspects. There’s something for everyone here. If you’re a first-timer and you’re not entirely sure what your niche is, vouch for the ‘A Taste of Chiva-Som’ retreat option for a little bit of everything.

For more information, visit Chiva-Som’s website.

Kamalaya

Wellness sanctuary and holistic spa retreat Kamalaya is a must-visit when it comes to wellness destinations in Thailand. The property’s wellness programs pivot on connecting with the inner self. Depending on what you’re looking to achieve, wellness-wise, guests have a myriad of options to choose from. Consider heading to Koh Samui for the ultimate detox retreat amidst nature.

For more information, visit Kamalaya’s website.

The Barai

The Barai brings together traditional wellness treatments with Hua Hin serenity. The Hua Hin property features an extensive range of treatments that draw inspiration from traditional Thai rituals along with innovative western therapies. The Barai’s holistic experience is a reflection of the five senses and the four elements.

For more information, visit The Barai’s website.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand

(Hero and featured image: Chiva Som)