If your fitness plans and goals have repeatedly been interrupted by the reopening and closing of gyms, you’re not alone.
Finding alternative ways of getting your sweat on can be challenging, but few things motivate us to work out from home as much as knowing we have new fitness apparel to sport.
This month’s much-needed kick comes courtesy of Sweaty Betty, a British activewear brand that made a name for itself worldwide with its famous bum-sculpting leggings. Founded in London’s Notting Hill in 1998 by Tamara and Simon Hill-Norton, Sweaty Betty is best known for its body-sculpting technology — something we can all appreciate as we squat, lift, and crunch our way through the pandemic.
Instead of merely making outfits for the gym or your yoga class, however, the duo sought to design sportswear that transcended the studio and into your everyday life.
Sweaty Betty couldn’t have come at a better time then, seeing as we now basically live in tights and tanks as our lives revolve at home. Its debut in Singapore’s ION Orchard will be its second store in Asia following its Hong Kong outpost, and like the rest of its UK and US counterparts will offer some of its best-sellers to those looking for high quality go-anywhere activewear.
Here, we suss out some of the best pieces to shop for, both in stores and online.
We’d never say no to a perkier butt, especially not when all we have to do is slip on a pair of these. This bum-sculpting gym leggings are stretchy and supportive enough for activities that range from HIIT and yoga. Expect a flattering high-waisted cut that keeps all your bits in no matter how hard you stretch, run, or jump.
Perfect for both coffee runs and workouts, this sports bra provides enough coverage for comfortable all-day wear, with a trendy double-layered design and jacquard under-layer for additional support. Its longer length also means that you won’t have to wear a tank top over — perfect for the sweltering heat.
Meet your new favourite tank top. This scoop neck version is crafted from a breathable material with a ribbed finish, but most importantly is fitted enough to be worn tucked into a pair of high-waisted pants or over yoga tights.
This cropped hoody is perfect for lounging around in without weighing down your look. The cotton outerwear was specially crafted with breathable mid-weight French Terry loopback fabric, so expect a structured fit that holds its shape no matter what you do. Gunmetal hardware and a stitched logo patch detailing complete the look.
Those who want the support of tights but also enjoy the freedom of shorts will appreciate this pair. Crafted from a high-performance, sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric, these cycling shorts provide the same lift and tuck as the brand’s famous tights, but in a shorter 6-inch length. An adjustable drawstring ensures you always have the perfect fit every single time.