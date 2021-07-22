If your fitness plans and goals have repeatedly been interrupted by the reopening and closing of gyms, you’re not alone.

Finding alternative ways of getting your sweat on can be challenging, but few things motivate us to work out from home as much as knowing we have new fitness apparel to sport.

This month’s much-needed kick comes courtesy of Sweaty Betty, a British activewear brand that made a name for itself worldwide with its famous bum-sculpting leggings. Founded in London’s Notting Hill in 1998 by Tamara and Simon Hill-Norton, Sweaty Betty is best known for its body-sculpting technology — something we can all appreciate as we squat, lift, and crunch our way through the pandemic.

Instead of merely making outfits for the gym or your yoga class, however, the duo sought to design sportswear that transcended the studio and into your everyday life.

Sweaty Betty couldn’t have come at a better time then, seeing as we now basically live in tights and tanks as our lives revolve at home. Its debut in Singapore’s ION Orchard will be its second store in Asia following its Hong Kong outpost, and like the rest of its UK and US counterparts will offer some of its best-sellers to those looking for high quality go-anywhere activewear.

Here, we suss out some of the best pieces to shop for, both in stores and online.