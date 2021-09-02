These are the best hotel spas in Singapore for a quick escape in 2021

A healing, lavender-scented holistic hideaway is the last thing that would come to mind when you’re going through the frenetic paces of city life, but as it turns out, a decent spa isn’t hard to find.
Now synonymous as a means of temporary escape from everyday life, hotel spas are no longer reserved for pampering during that well-deserved staycation. Instead, these establishments have a renewed focus on wellness as a lifestyle, they have evolved to become much more than a simple outlet to recharge, and are now a pretty dreamy way to properly recuperate in peace.
If you need any more excuses to block out your calendar and let yourself drift off into a sea of immense tranquility, here are some of our favourite hotel spas in Singapore to make an appointment with now.
(Featured image and hero image: Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa)
Sentosa is known to be quite an adventure in itself, but few spots by the beachfront destination are as calming as Auriga. Situated within the undulating Norman Foster-designed Capella Resort, the spa is the first in Singapore to receive a five-star status from Forbes Travel Guide seven years straight.
Because of its close affiliation with nature, Auriga’s signature treatments correspond with the different phases of the moon, an unusual twist that might leave you skeptical. Still, there’s a treatment for any problem you might want to address, which could range from detoxification to refocusing your energy into healing.
Inside, the nine spa suites with their own private gardens are a zen respite far away from the island’s bustle, an experience that continues at other facilities like the Vitality Pool and Ice Fountain after.
Nestled in one of Singapore’s national monument no less, the award-winning Fullerton Spa has made a name for itself with its signature treatments. The 90-minute-long session of pure bliss comes in a choice of a several treatments, but the Asian Heritage Signature tops our list for combining Oriental techniques and pressure point therapy to reinvigorate the body.
The Ultimate Aromatherapy Experience — which uses products only by the UK-based Aromatherapy Associates — is also worth a go, as is the Sleep Deeply treatment, a massage designed to induce a deep state of relaxation and tranquility.
Set amidst a soothing space of soft, neutral colours within the architectural property, the Spa by JW offers treatments that thoughtfully designed. Like the Fullerton Spa, the treatments here are all developed in collaboration with Aromatherapy Associates with a main focus on four states of mind: Calm, Indulge, Invigorate and Renew.
For frequent travellers, the 50-minute Jet Lag Cure massage melts away all fatigue from a long flight, while the Bespoke Skin Polish express exfoliation treatment restores the glow lost from your skin during the journey.
Housed within a monumental 19th-century property on the island, Sofitel’s So Spa at Sentosa is another tranquil oasis off the mainland.
While its menu ranges from healing hammam experiences and body scrubs to hydrotherapy treatments, the Five Elements Ritual is a treatment unique to the property, where the five elements of Chinese ancient knowledge are interpreted within the 150-minute-long deeply relaxing session.
Here, the ritual starts with a warm foot soak before a detoxifying body clay wrap ensues. The ritual continues with a heated bamboo massage that soothes away all tension in the body, as well as a meditative breathing practice with oil inhalation and Tingsha bell.
The 55 storey-high views of the iconic Marina Bay Sands could only be made better by the award-winning selection of treatments the Banyan Tree Spa offers. Set within a blissful amalgamation of Oriental-inspired water gardens and warm-toned wooden finishings, the spa is quite literally a welcomed respite in the clouds.
There, the healing hands of its expert therapists are well-versed in specific treatments for your needs, ranging from Balinese and Swedish massages to sport-focused therapy. Time-honoured Asian therapies are drawn upon regardless of whichever you choose, with natural herbs and aromatic oils used to provide the most holistic tropical garden spa experience possible.
With rooms that well-appointed, you can only expect the Ritz Carlton Singapore’s spa to be just as lavish. As the only full-fledged La Mer spa partner in Asia Pacific, the luxurious establishment offers sublime facials with the brand’s products. The La Mer Custom Facial, in particular is a hydrating and sculpting treatment that also incorporates neck and shoulder massages.
If you were looking to soothe fatigued muscles, the Hot Lapis Stone Massage is your answer to undoing hours of stiffness from hunching over the desk. The spa facilities are just as worth staying back for; we highly recommend the jacuzzi pool and experiential showers after your session.
With a holistic approach to wellness, Willow Stream Spa offers a range of massages, body treatments, and facials for any skin and body care needs, so you can look forward to everything from sculpting facials to invigorating massages. Those who want to completely let loose will appreciate the Pearls and Caviar Ultimate Anti-Ageing Rejuvenation, which uses the two precious ingredients to bring a youthful radiant glow back to your skin. If you only have a couple of hours to spare though, we recommend the spiffy but relaxing two-hour long session comprising a foot and body massage, as well as an express facial.